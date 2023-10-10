FINAL TERMS DATED 25 SEPTEMBER 2023 AND AMENDED AND RESTATED ON 4 OCTOBER 2023
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of 500,000 EUR Underlying Interest Rate Linked Certificates due 1 January 2044
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so:
- in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 47 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
- otherwise, in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulationor to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the base prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus, as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the offer prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the base prospectus, as the case may be (the "Publication Date"), have the right within two business days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances.
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023 and each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) notwithstanding the publication and approval of any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus 31 May 2023 which may have been published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and before the end of the public offer period of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate (together, the "2023 Base Prospectus") or an updated Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) thereto, which will replace the 2023 Base Prospectus or any Base Prospectus published in replacement thereof (each, a "Future Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of Regulation
(EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and, on any date, must be read in conjunction with the most recently published Base Prospectus in effect on that date, as supplemented by any Supplement to such Base Prospectus published and approved on or before that date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2023 Base Prospectus, to obtain all the relevant information. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, constitutes, and each Future Base Prospectus will constitute, a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. The Issuer has in the 2023 Base Prospectus given consent to the use of the 2023 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. Such consent will be valid until the date that is twelve months following the date of the 2023 Base Prospectus. The Issuer will in each Future Base Prospectus give consent to the use of such Future Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, and these Final Terms are available, and each Future Base Prospectus will be available, for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained from the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 13187 FR
Tranche Number:
1
Number of Securities issued:
500,000
Number of Securities:
500,000
ISIN:
XS2606075450
Common Code:
260607545
Valoren:
118373224
Issue Price per Security:
EUR 5.948
Redemption Date:
1 January 2044
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
Specified Securities pursuant to Section 871(m):
No
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
- Issuer:
- Guarantor:
- Trade Date:
- Issue Date and Interest Commencement Date:
- Consolidation:
- Type of Securities:
- Form of Securities:
- Business Day Centre(s):
- Settlement:
- Rounding Convention for Cash Settlement Amount:
- Variation of Settlement:
- Issuer's option to vary settlement:
- Final Payout
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
BNP Paribas
11 September 2023
25 September 2023
Not applicable
- Certificates
- The Securities are Underlying Interest Rate Securities.
The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities) shall apply.
Clearing System Global Security
The applicable Business Day Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 is T2.
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities).
Not applicable
The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Securities.
SPS Payouts
SPS Fixed Percentage Securities:
Constant Percentage 1
where
"Constant Percentage 1" means 100 per cent.
13.
Relevant Asset(s):
Not applicable
14.
Entitlement:
Not applicable
15.
Exchange Rate:
Not applicable
16.
Settlement Currency:
The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash
Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
1 Certificate (and multiples of 1 Certificate thereafter)
19. Agent(s):
(a)
Principal Security Agent:
BNP Paribas Arbitrage S.N.C.
(b)
Security Agent(s):
Not applicable
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
10 Harewood Avenue
London NW1 6AA
United Kingdom
22.
Governing law:
English law
23.
Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
Not applicable
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
24.
Hybrid Securities:
Not applicable
25.
Index Securities:
Not applicable
26.
Share Securities/ETI Share Securities:
Not applicable
27.
ETI Securities
Not applicable
28.
Debt Securities:
Not applicable
29.
Commodity Securities:
Not applicable
30.
Inflation Index Securities:
Not applicable
31.
Currency Securities:
Not applicable
32.
Fund Securities:
Not applicable
33.
Futures Securities:
Not applicable
34.
Credit Security Provisions:
Not applicable
35.
Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
Applicable
(a)
Underlying Interest Determination
In respect of each Interest Period, the day falling two (2)
Date(s):
T2 Settlement Days before the final day of such Interest
Period.
(b)
Manner in which the Underlying
Screen Rate Determination
Interest Rate is to be determined:
(i)
Screen
Rate
Applicable
Determination:
(A)
Underlying
The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10 years
Reference Rate:
which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified
Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date.
(B)
Specified Time:
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
- Relevant Screen Reuters Screen ICESWAP2 Page (or any successor page
Page:
thereto)
(ii)
ISDA Determination:
Not applicable
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38.
Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Force
Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security
Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):
Condition 7.1(d)
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security
Condition 7.2(b)
39.
Additional Disruption Events and Optional
(a)
Additional Disruption Events: Applicable
Additional Disruption Events:
(b)
The following Optional Additional Disruption
Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
(c)
Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional
Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
(a)
Notional
Amount
of
each EUR 10
Certificate:
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates.
(c)
Interest:
Applicable
Coupon Switch: Not applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As per the Conditions.
\1081770 4129-9429-9466 v5
Hogan Lovells
