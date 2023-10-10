FINAL TERMS DATED 25 SEPTEMBER 2023 AND AMENDED AND RESTATED ON 4 OCTOBER 2023

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of 500,000 EUR Underlying Interest Rate Linked Certificates due 1 January 2044

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so:

  1. in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 47 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
  2. otherwise, in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulationor to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the base prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus, as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the offer prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the base prospectus, as the case may be (the "Publication Date"), have the right within two business days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023 and each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) notwithstanding the publication and approval of any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus 31 May 2023 which may have been published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and before the end of the public offer period of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate (together, the "2023 Base Prospectus") or an updated Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) thereto, which will replace the 2023 Base Prospectus or any Base Prospectus published in replacement thereof (each, a "Future Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of Regulation

(EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and, on any date, must be read in conjunction with the most recently published Base Prospectus in effect on that date, as supplemented by any Supplement to such Base Prospectus published and approved on or before that date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2023 Base Prospectus, to obtain all the relevant information. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, constitutes, and each Future Base Prospectus will constitute, a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. The Issuer has in the 2023 Base Prospectus given consent to the use of the 2023 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. Such consent will be valid until the date that is twelve months following the date of the 2023 Base Prospectus. The Issuer will in each Future Base Prospectus give consent to the use of such Future Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, and these Final Terms are available, and each Future Base Prospectus will be available, for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained from the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES

Series Number:

FICRT 13187 FR

Tranche Number:

1

Number of Securities issued:

500,000

Number of Securities:

500,000

ISIN:

XS2606075450

Common Code:

260607545

Valoren:

118373224

Issue Price per Security:

EUR 5.948

Redemption Date:

1 January 2044

Relevant Jurisdiction:

Not applicable

Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:

Not applicable

Specified Securities pursuant to Section 871(m):

No

GENERAL PROVISIONS

The following terms apply to each series of Securities:

  1. Issuer:
  2. Guarantor:
  3. Trade Date:
  4. Issue Date and Interest Commencement Date:
  5. Consolidation:
  6. Type of Securities:
  1. Form of Securities:
  2. Business Day Centre(s):
  3. Settlement:
  4. Rounding Convention for Cash Settlement Amount:
  5. Variation of Settlement:
    1. Issuer's option to vary settlement:
  7. Final Payout

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

BNP Paribas

11 September 2023

25 September 2023

Not applicable

  1. Certificates
  2. The Securities are Underlying Interest Rate Securities.

The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities) shall apply.

Clearing System Global Security

The applicable Business Day Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 is T2.

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities).

Not applicable

The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Securities.

SPS Payouts

SPS Fixed Percentage Securities:

Constant Percentage 1

where

"Constant Percentage 1" means 100 per cent.

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15.

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

16.

Settlement Currency:

The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash

Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

1 Certificate (and multiples of 1 Certificate thereafter)

19. Agent(s):

(a)

Principal Security Agent:

BNP Paribas Arbitrage S.N.C.

(b)

Security Agent(s):

Not applicable

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas

10 Harewood Avenue

London NW1 6AA

United Kingdom

22.

Governing law:

English law

23.

Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS

24.

Hybrid Securities:

Not applicable

25.

Index Securities:

Not applicable

26.

Share Securities/ETI Share Securities:

Not applicable

27.

ETI Securities

Not applicable

28.

Debt Securities:

Not applicable

29.

Commodity Securities:

Not applicable

30.

Inflation Index Securities:

Not applicable

31.

Currency Securities:

Not applicable

32.

Fund Securities:

Not applicable

33.

Futures Securities:

Not applicable

34.

Credit Security Provisions:

Not applicable

35.

Underlying Interest Rate Securities:

Applicable

(a)

Underlying Interest Determination

In respect of each Interest Period, the day falling two (2)

Date(s):

T2 Settlement Days before the final day of such Interest

Period.

(b)

Manner in which the Underlying

Screen Rate Determination

Interest Rate is to be determined:

(i)

Screen

Rate

Applicable

Determination:

(A)

Underlying

The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10 years

Reference Rate:

which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified

Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date.

(B)

Specified Time:

11:00 am, Frankfurt time

  1. Relevant Screen Reuters Screen ICESWAP2 Page (or any successor page

Page:

thereto)

(ii)

ISDA Determination:

Not applicable

36.

Preference Share Certificates:

Not applicable

37.

OET Certificates:

Not applicable

38.

Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Force

Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security

Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):

Condition 7.1(d)

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security

Condition 7.2(b)

39.

Additional Disruption Events and Optional

(a)

Additional Disruption Events: Applicable

Additional Disruption Events:

(b)

The following Optional Additional Disruption

Events apply to the Securities:

Administrator/Benchmark Event

(c)

Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional

Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION

(a)

Notional

Amount

of

each EUR 10

Certificate:

(b)

Partly Paid Certificates:

The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates.

(c)

Interest:

Applicable

Coupon Switch: Not applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As per the Conditions.

