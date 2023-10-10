FINAL TERMS DATED 25 SEPTEMBER 2023 AND AMENDED AND RESTATED ON 4 OCTOBER 2023

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of 500,000 EUR Underlying Interest Rate Linked Certificates due 1 January 2044

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023 and each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) notwithstanding the publication and approval of any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus 31 May 2023 which may have been published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and before the end of the public offer period of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate (together, the "2023 Base Prospectus") or an updated Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) thereto, which will replace the 2023 Base Prospectus or any Base Prospectus published in replacement thereof (each, a "Future Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of Regulation