FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
FINAL TERMS DATED 12 OCTOBER 2023
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 2,120,000 Credit Linked Certificates due January 2031
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
1
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these
Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 13457 MB
Tranche Number:
1
Number of Securities issued:
2,120
Number of Securities:
2,120
ISIN:
XS2630596620
Common Code:
263059662
Issue Price per Security:
100.00 per cent. of the Notional Amount
Redemption Date:
08 January 2031
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
Specified Securities pursuant to Section
No
871(m):
2
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
28 September 2023
4.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement
12 October 2023
Date:
5.
Consolidation:
Not applicable
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Certificates
(b)
The Securities are Credit Securities.
The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and
Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply.
7.
Form of Securities:
Clearing System Global Security
8.
Business Day Centre(s):
The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes
of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are
London and T2
9.
Settlement:
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash
Settled Securities).
10.
Rounding
Convention
for
Cash
Not applicable
Settlement Amount:
11. Variation of Settlement:
Issuer's option to vary settlement:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement
in respect of the Securities.
12.
Final Payout
Not applicable
Payout Switch:
Not applicable
Aggregation:
Not applicable
13.
Relevant Asset(s):
Not applicable
14.
Entitlement:
Not applicable
15.
Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:
Not applicable.
16.
Settlement Currency:
The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash
Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR")
3
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated
basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 1,000
19. Agent(s):
(a) Principal Security Agent:
BNP Paribas Arbitrage S.N.C.
(b) Security Agent(s):
Not applicable
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA
22.
Governing law:
English law
23.
Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
Not applicable
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
24.
Hybrid Securities:
Not applicable
25.
Index Securities:
Not applicable
26.
Share Securities:
Not applicable
27.
ETI Securities
Not applicable
28.
Debt Securities:
Not applicable
29.
Commodity Securities:
Not applicable
30.
Inflation Index Securities:
Not applicable
31.
Currency Securities:
Not applicable
32.
Fund Securities:
Not applicable
33.
Futures Securities:
Not applicable
34.
Credit Security Provisions:
Applicable
(a)
Type of Credit Securities:
(i)
Single Reference
Entity
Not applicable
Credit Securities:
(ii)
Nth-to-Default
Credit
Not applicable
Securities:
(iii)
Basket Credit Securities:
Not applicable
4
(iv)
Tranched
Credit Applicable
Securities:
Attachment Point: 1%
Exhaustion Point: 3%
Incurred Recoveries: Not applicable
- Credit Linkage:
(i)
Reference Entity(ies):
Index Credit Securities:
Relevant Annex:
iTraxx Europe Series 40 Version 1
Index RED Code: 2I666VDI3;
Roll Date: 20 September 2023;
Annex Date: 15 September 2023.
Index Sponsor: Markit Indices Limited, or any
successor thereto
(ii)
Transaction Type:
As specified in the Relevant Annex
(iii)
Reference Entity Notional
As specified in the Relevant Annex
Amount/Reference Entity
Weighting:
- Reference Obligation(s): Applicable
Standard
Reference As specified in the Relevant Annex
Obligation:
- Credit Linked Interest Not applicable Only:
- Credit-LinkedPrincipal Not applicable Only:
- Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement
(i)
Settlement Method:
Auction Settlement
Fallback Settlement Method: Cash Settlement
(ii)
Credit Unwind Costs
Not applicable
(iii)
Settlement at Maturity:
Not applicable
(iv)
Settlement Currency
EUR
5
- Miscellaneous Credit Terms
- Merger Event:
- Credit Event Backstop Date:
- Credit Observation Period End Date:
- CoCo Supplement:
- LPN Reference Entities:
- NTCE Provisions:
- Accrual of Interest upon Credit Event:
- Interest following Scheduled Redemption:
- Hybrid Credit Securities:
- Bonus Coupon Credit Securities:
-
Additional Credit
Security Disruption Events:
- Change in Standard
Terms and Market Conventions:
Not applicable
The date that is 60 calendar days prior to the Trade Date
Applicable: 20 December 2030
Not applicable
Not applicable
As per the Transaction Type
Accrual to: Interest Payment Date
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable
Change in Law: Applicable
Hedging Disruption: Applicable
Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable
Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value
Applicable
(xiii)
Hedging Link Provisions:
Applicable
(xiv)
Calculation
and
Applicable
Settlement Suspension:
(xv)
Additional
Credit
Not applicable
Provisions:
35.
Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
Not applicable
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
6
38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security
Force Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):
Condition 7.1(d)
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with
Security Condition 7.2(b)
39.
Additional Disruption Events and
(a)
Additional Disruption Events: Not
Optional Additional Disruption Events:
applicable
(b)
The following Optional Additional
Disruption Events apply to the
Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
(c)
Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence
of an Additional Disruption Event
and/or Optional Additional Disruption
Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
- Notional Amount of each EUR 1,000 Certificate:
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates
(c)
Interest:
Applicable
Coupon Switch:Not applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As specified in the Conditions
(ii) Interest Period End Date(s):
8 January in each year from and including 8 January
2025 to and including 8 January 2031
- Business Day Convention for None Interest Period End Date(s):
(iv) Interest Payment Date(s):
8 January in each year from and including 8 January
2025 to and including 4 January 2031
- Business Day Convention for Following Interest Payment Date(s):
7
(vi) Party responsible for calculating
Calculation Agent
the Rate(s) of Interest Amount(s)
(if not the Calculation Agent):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii) Minimum Interest Rate:
As per the Conditions
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
30/360, unadjusted
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Not applicable
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Not applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Fixed Rate
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Not applicable
(d)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Applicable
(i) Fixed Rate of Interest:
11.10 per cent. per annum
(ii) Fixed Coupon Amount:
Not applicable
(e)
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(f)
Linked Interest Certificates:
Not applicable
- Payment of Premium Amount(s): Not applicable
(h)
Index Linked
[Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
(i)
Share Linked
[Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
- ETI Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
- Debt Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
(l)
Commodity
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(m)
Inflation
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
8
(n)
Currency
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
- Fund Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
(p)
Futures Linked [Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
(q)
Underlying Interest Rate Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
(r)
Instalment Certificates:
The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates
(s)
Issuer Call Option:
Not applicable
(t)
Holder Put Option:
Not applicable
(u)
Automatic Early Redemption:
Not applicable
(v)
Strike Date:
Not applicable
(w)
Strike Price:
Not applicable
(x)
Redemption Valuation Date:
Not applicable
(y)
Averaging:
Not applicable
(z)
Observation Dates:
Not applicable
(aa)
Observation Period:
Not applicable
(bb)
Settlement Business Day:
Not applicable
(cc)
Cut-off Date:
Not applicable
(dd)
Security Threshold on the Issue
Not applicable
Date:
- Identification information of Not applicable Holders as provided by Condition
29:
DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY
43.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Not applicable
44. Additional U.S. Federal income tax The Securities are not Specified Securities for the
considerations:
purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal
Revenue Code of 1986
45.
Registered broker/dealer:
Not applicable
9
46.
TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:
TEFRA Not Applicable
47.
Non-exempt Offer:
Not applicable
48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Retail Investors:
(a)
Selling Restriction:
Not applicable
(b)
Legend:
Not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY
49. Secured Securities other than Notional Not applicable Value Repack Securities:
50.
Notional Value Repack Securities:
Not applicable
51.
Actively Managed Securities:
Not applicable
Responsibility
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By:
Duly authorised
10
