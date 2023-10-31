FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
FINAL TERMS DATED 20 OCTOBER 2023
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with interest at risk on a 3.2% to 6.4% tranche of
the ITRAXX EUROPE SERIES 40 VERSION 1 due January 2029
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
1
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and
these Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 13580 CI
Tranche Number:
1
Number of Securities issued:
30,000
Number of Securities:
30,000.
ISIN:
XS2630646748
Common Code:
263064674
Issue Price per Security:
100.00 per cent. of the Notional Amount
Scheduled Redemption Date:
08 January 2029
Specified Securities pursuant to Section No 871(m):
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
04 October 2023
- Issue Date and Interest Commencement Date:
- Consolidation:
- Type of Securities:
- Form of Securities:
- Business Day Centre(s):
- Settlement:
- Rounding Convention for Cash Settlement Amount:
- Variation of Settlement:
- Issuer's option to vary settlement:
- Variation of Settlement of Physical Delivery Securities:
- Final Payout Aggregation:
- Relevant Asset(s):
- Entitlement:
- Exchange Rate /Conversion Rate:
- Settlement Currency:
- Syndication:
- Minimum Trading Size:
- Agent(s):
- Principal Security Agent:
- Security Agent(s):
- Registrar:
- Calculation Agent:
- Governing law:
20 October 2023
Not applicable
- Certificates
- The Securities are Credit Securities
The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply
Clearing System Global Security
The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are London and T2
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities)
Not applicable
The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Securities
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR")
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis
EUR 1,000. For the avoidance of doubt, trading in amounts below the Minimum Trading Size is not permitted
BNP Paribas Arbitrage S.N.C.
Not applicable
Not applicable
BNP Paribas
English law
3
23. Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
- Hybrid Securities:
- Index Securities:
- Share Securities/ETI Share Securities:
- ETI Securities
- Debt Securities:
- Commodity Securities:
- Inflation Index Securities:
- Currency Securities:
- Fund Securities:
- Futures Securities:
- Credit Security Provisions:
- Type of Credit Securities:
- Single Reference Entity Credit Securities:
- Nth-to-DefaultCredit Securities:
- BasketCredit Securities:
- Tranched Credit Securities:
- Credit Linkage:
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable
Attachment Point: 3.2%
Exhaustion Point: 6.4%
Incurred Recoveries: Not applicable
- Reference Entity(ies):
- Transaction Type:
Index Credit Securities:
Relevant Annex:
ITRAXX EUROPE SERIES 40 VERSION 1
Index RED Code: 2I666VDI3;
Roll Date: 20 September 2023;
Annex Date: 15 September 2023.
Index Sponsor: Markit Indices Limited, or any successor thereto
As specified in the Relevant Annex
(iii) Reference Entity
Notional
Amount/Reference
Entity Weighting:
-
Reference Obligation(s):
Standard Reference Obligation:
- Credit Linked Interest Only:
- Credit-LinkedPrincipal Only:
- Reference Obligation(s):
- Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement
- Settlement Method:
- Credit Unwind Costs
- Settlement at Maturity:
- Settlement Currency
- Miscellaneous Credit Terms
As specified in the Relevant Annex
Applicable
As specified in the Relevant Annex
Not applicable
Not applicable
Zero Recovery
Not applicable
Not applicable
EUR
- Merger Event:
- Credit Event Backstop Date:
- Credit Observation Period End Date:
- CoCo Supplement:
- LPN Reference Entities:
- NTCE Provisions:
- Accrual of Interest upon Credit Event:
- Interest following Scheduled Redemption:
- HybridCredit Securities:
- Bonus Coupon Credit Securities:
Not applicable
The date that is 60 calendar days prior to the Trade Date.
Applicable: 20 December 2028
Not applicable
Not applicable
As per the Transaction Type
Accrual to: Interest Payment Date
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
5
(xi)
Additional
Credit
Applicable
Security
Disruption
Events:
Change in Law: Applicable
Hedging Disruption: Applicable
Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable
Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value
(xii)
Change
in
Standard
Applicable
Terms
and
Market
Conventions:
(xiii)
Hedging
Link
Applicable
Provisions:
(xiv)
Calculation
and
Applicable
Settlement Suspension:
(xv)
Additional
Credit
Not applicable
Provisions:
35. Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
Not applicable
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security
Force Majeure (Security Condition 7.2): Condition 7.1(d)
39. Additional Disruption Events and Optional Additional Disruption Events:
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security Conditions 7.2(b)
- Additional Disruption Events: Not applicable
-
The following Optional Additional Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
- Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional
Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE,VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
- Notional Amount of each EUR 1,000 Certificate:
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates
(c)
Interest:
Applicable
Coupon Switch: Not applicable
- Interest Period(s):
- Interest Period End Date(s):
- Business Day Convention for Interest Period End Date(s):
- Interest Payment Date(s):
- Business Day Convention for Interest Payment Date(s):
- Party responsible for calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):
- Margin(s):
- Minimum Interest Rate:
- Maximum Interest Rate:
- Day Count Fraction:
- Determination Dates:
- Accrual to Redemption:
- Rate of Interest:
- Coupon Rate:
- Fixed Rate Provisions:
- Fixed Rate(s) of Interest (excluding on overdue amounts after Scheduled Redemption Date or date set for early redemption):
- FixedCoupon Amount(s):
- Floating Rate Provisions
- Linked Interest Certificates
As defined in the Conditions
08 January in each year from and including 08 January 2025 to and including 08 January 2029
None
08 January in each year from and including 08 January 2025 to and including 08 January 2029, subject as provided in the Credit Security Conditions
Following
Calculation Agent
Not applicable
As per the Conditions
Not applicable
30/360, unadjusted
Not applicable
Not applicable
Accrual to Preceding IPED: Not applicable
Floating Rate
Not applicable
Applicable
8.70 per cent. per annum
Not applicable
Not Applicable
Not applicable
7
(g)
Payment of Premium
Not applicable
Amount(s):
(h)
Index Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium Amount]
Certificates:
(i)
Share Linked/ETI Share
Not applicable
Linked [Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(j)
ETI Linked [Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
(k)
Debt Linked [Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
(l)
Commodity Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium Amount]
Certificates:
(m)
Inflation Index Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium Amount]
Certificates:
(n)
Currency Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium Amount]
Certificates:
(o)
Fund Linked [Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
(p)
Futures Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium Amount]
Certificates:
(q)
Underlying Interest Rate
Not applicable
Linked Interest Provisions
(r)
Instalment Certificates:
The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates
(s)
Issuer Call Option:
Not applicable
(t)
Holder Put Option:
Not applicable
(u)
Automatic Early Redemption:
Not applicable
(v)
Strike Date:
Not applicable
(w)
Strike Price:
Not applicable
(x)
Redemption Valuation Date:
Not applicable
(y)
Averaging:
Averaging does not apply to the Securities
(z)
Observation Dates:
Not applicable
(aa)
Observation Period:
Not applicable
(bb)
Settlement Business Day:
Not applicable
(cc)
Cut-off Date:
Not applicable
(dd)
Security Threshold on the Issue
Not applicable
Date:
(ee)
Identification information of
Not applicable
Holders as provided by
Condition 29:
DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY
43.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Not applicable - the Securities may not be legally or
beneficially owned by or transferred to any U.S. person at
any time
(a)
Eligibility for sale of Securities
The Securities are not eligible for sale in the United States.
in the United States to AIs (N.B.
Only U.S. Securities issued by
BNPP can be so eligible):
(b)
Eligibility for sale of Securities
The Securities are not eligible for sale in the United States.
in the United States to QIBs
within the meaning of Rule
144A (N.B. except as provided
in (c) below only U.S.
Securities issued by BNPP can
be so eligible):
(c)
Eligibility for sale of Securities
The Securities are not eligible for sale in the United States.
in the United States to QIBs
within the meaning of Rule
144A who are also QPs within
the meaning of the Investment
Company Act (N.B. All U.S.
Securities issued by BNPP B.V.
must include these restrictions
44.
Additional U.S. Federal income tax
The Securities are not Specified Securities for purposes of
considerations:
Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986
45.
Registered broker/dealer:
Not applicable
46.
TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:
TEFRA Not Applicable
47. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
(a) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not applicable Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Not applicable Consumers:
9
(c) Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(d) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors:
(e) Prohibition of Sales to UK Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors:
48. Notification under Section 309B(1)(c)
Not applicable
of the SFA:
PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY
49.
Secured Securities other than Notional
Not applicable
Value Repack Securities:
50.
Notional Value Repack Securities:
Not applicable
51.
Actively Managed Securities:
Not applicable
OTHER
52.
Other terms or special conditions:
Not applicable
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By:
Duly authorised
