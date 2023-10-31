FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES

FINAL TERMS DATED 20 OCTOBER 2023

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with interest at risk on a 3.2% to 6.4% tranche of

the ITRAXX EUROPE SERIES 40 VERSION 1 due January 2029

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

1

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and

these Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES

Series Number:

FICRT 13580 CI

Tranche Number:

1

Number of Securities issued:

30,000

Number of Securities:

30,000.

ISIN:

XS2630646748

Common Code:

263064674

Issue Price per Security:

100.00 per cent. of the Notional Amount

Scheduled Redemption Date:

08 January 2029

Specified Securities pursuant to Section No 871(m):

GENERAL PROVISIONS

The following terms apply to each series of Securities:

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor:

BNP Paribas

3.

Trade Date:

04 October 2023

  1. Issue Date and Interest Commencement Date:
  2. Consolidation:
  3. Type of Securities:
  4. Form of Securities:
  5. Business Day Centre(s):
  6. Settlement:
  7. Rounding Convention for Cash Settlement Amount:
  8. Variation of Settlement:
    1. Issuer's option to vary settlement:
    2. Variation of Settlement of Physical Delivery Securities:
  10. Final Payout Aggregation:
  11. Relevant Asset(s):
  12. Entitlement:
  13. Exchange Rate /Conversion Rate:
  14. Settlement Currency:
  15. Syndication:
  16. Minimum Trading Size:
  17. Agent(s):
    1. Principal Security Agent:
    2. Security Agent(s):
  19. Registrar:
  20. Calculation Agent:
  21. Governing law:

20 October 2023

Not applicable

  1. Certificates
  2. The Securities are Credit Securities

The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply

Clearing System Global Security

The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are London and T2

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities)

Not applicable

The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Securities

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR")

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis

EUR 1,000. For the avoidance of doubt, trading in amounts below the Minimum Trading Size is not permitted

BNP Paribas Arbitrage S.N.C.

Not applicable

Not applicable

BNP Paribas

English law

3

23. Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS

  1. Hybrid Securities:
  2. Index Securities:
  3. Share Securities/ETI Share Securities:
  4. ETI Securities
  5. Debt Securities:
  6. Commodity Securities:
  7. Inflation Index Securities:
  8. Currency Securities:
  9. Fund Securities:
  10. Futures Securities:
  11. Credit Security Provisions:
    1. Type of Credit Securities:
      1. Single Reference Entity Credit Securities:
      2. Nth-to-DefaultCredit Securities:
      3. BasketCredit Securities:
      4. Tranched Credit Securities:
    3. Credit Linkage:

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Applicable

Attachment Point: 3.2%

Exhaustion Point: 6.4%

Incurred Recoveries: Not applicable

  1. Reference Entity(ies):
  1. Transaction Type:

Index Credit Securities:

Relevant Annex:

ITRAXX EUROPE SERIES 40 VERSION 1

Index RED Code: 2I666VDI3;

Roll Date: 20 September 2023;

Annex Date: 15 September 2023.

Index Sponsor: Markit Indices Limited, or any successor thereto

As specified in the Relevant Annex

(iii) Reference Entity

Notional

Amount/Reference

Entity Weighting:

    1. Reference Obligation(s):
      Standard Reference Obligation:
    2. Credit Linked Interest Only:
    3. Credit-LinkedPrincipal Only:
  2. Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement
    1. Settlement Method:
    2. Credit Unwind Costs
    3. Settlement at Maturity:
    4. Settlement Currency
  4. Miscellaneous Credit Terms

As specified in the Relevant Annex

Applicable

As specified in the Relevant Annex

Not applicable

Not applicable

Zero Recovery

Not applicable

Not applicable

EUR

  1. Merger Event:
  2. Credit Event Backstop Date:
  3. Credit Observation Period End Date:
  4. CoCo Supplement:
  5. LPN Reference Entities:
  6. NTCE Provisions:
  7. Accrual of Interest upon Credit Event:
  8. Interest following Scheduled Redemption:
  9. HybridCredit Securities:
  10. Bonus Coupon Credit Securities:

Not applicable

The date that is 60 calendar days prior to the Trade Date.

Applicable: 20 December 2028

Not applicable

Not applicable

As per the Transaction Type

Accrual to: Interest Payment Date

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

5

(xi)

Additional

Credit

Applicable

Security

Disruption

Events:

Change in Law: Applicable

Hedging Disruption: Applicable

Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable

Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value

(xii)

Change

in

Standard

Applicable

Terms

and

Market

Conventions:

(xiii)

Hedging

Link

Applicable

Provisions:

(xiv)

Calculation

and

Applicable

Settlement Suspension:

(xv)

Additional

Credit

Not applicable

Provisions:

35. Underlying Interest Rate Securities:

Not applicable

36.

Preference Share Certificates:

Not applicable

37.

OET Certificates:

Not applicable

38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security

Force Majeure (Security Condition 7.2): Condition 7.1(d)

39. Additional Disruption Events and Optional Additional Disruption Events:

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security Conditions 7.2(b)

  1. Additional Disruption Events: Not applicable
  2. The following Optional Additional Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
    Administrator/Benchmark Event
  3. Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional

Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

42. EXERCISE,VALUATION AND REDEMPTION

  1. Notional Amount of each EUR 1,000 Certificate:

(b)

Partly Paid Certificates:

The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates

(c)

Interest:

Applicable

Coupon Switch: Not applicable

    1. Interest Period(s):
    2. Interest Period End Date(s):
    3. Business Day Convention for Interest Period End Date(s):
    4. Interest Payment Date(s):
    5. Business Day Convention for Interest Payment Date(s):
    6. Party responsible for calculating the Rate(s) of Interest and Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):
    7. Margin(s):
    8. Minimum Interest Rate:
    9. Maximum Interest Rate:
    10. Day Count Fraction:
    11. Determination Dates:
    12. Accrual to Redemption:
    13. Rate of Interest:
    14. Coupon Rate:
  2. Fixed Rate Provisions:
    1. Fixed Rate(s) of Interest (excluding on overdue amounts after Scheduled Redemption Date or date set for early redemption):
    2. FixedCoupon Amount(s):
  4. Floating Rate Provisions
  5. Linked Interest Certificates

As defined in the Conditions

08 January in each year from and including 08 January 2025 to and including 08 January 2029

None

08 January in each year from and including 08 January 2025 to and including 08 January 2029, subject as provided in the Credit Security Conditions

Following

Calculation Agent

Not applicable

As per the Conditions

Not applicable

30/360, unadjusted

Not applicable

Not applicable

Accrual to Preceding IPED: Not applicable

Floating Rate

Not applicable

Applicable

8.70 per cent. per annum

Not applicable

Not Applicable

Not applicable

7

(g)

Payment of Premium

Not applicable

Amount(s):

(h)

Index Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(i)

Share Linked/ETI Share

Not applicable

Linked [Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(j)

ETI Linked [Interest/Premium

Not applicable

Amount] Certificates:

(k)

Debt Linked [Interest/Premium

Not applicable

Amount] Certificates:

(l)

Commodity Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(m)

Inflation Index Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(n)

Currency Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(o)

Fund Linked [Interest/Premium

Not applicable

Amount] Certificates:

(p)

Futures Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(q)

Underlying Interest Rate

Not applicable

Linked Interest Provisions

(r)

Instalment Certificates:

The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates

(s)

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

(t)

Holder Put Option:

Not applicable

(u)

Automatic Early Redemption:

Not applicable

(v)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

(w)

Strike Price:

Not applicable

(x)

Redemption Valuation Date:

Not applicable

(y)

Averaging:

Averaging does not apply to the Securities

(z)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(aa)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

(bb)

Settlement Business Day:

Not applicable

(cc)

Cut-off Date:

Not applicable

(dd)

Security Threshold on the Issue

Not applicable

Date:

(ee)

Identification information of

Not applicable

Holders as provided by

Condition 29:

DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY

43.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Not applicable - the Securities may not be legally or

beneficially owned by or transferred to any U.S. person at

any time

(a)

Eligibility for sale of Securities

The Securities are not eligible for sale in the United States.

in the United States to AIs (N.B.

Only U.S. Securities issued by

BNPP can be so eligible):

(b)

Eligibility for sale of Securities

The Securities are not eligible for sale in the United States.

in the United States to QIBs

within the meaning of Rule

144A (N.B. except as provided

in (c) below only U.S.

Securities issued by BNPP can

be so eligible):

(c)

Eligibility for sale of Securities

The Securities are not eligible for sale in the United States.

in the United States to QIBs

within the meaning of Rule

144A who are also QPs within

the meaning of the Investment

Company Act (N.B. All U.S.

Securities issued by BNPP B.V.

must include these restrictions

in lieu of restrictions in (a) or (b)

above)

44.

Additional U.S. Federal income tax

The Securities are not Specified Securities for purposes of

considerations:

Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986

45.

Registered broker/dealer:

Not applicable

46.

TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:

TEFRA Not Applicable

47. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

(a) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not applicable Investors:

  1. Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Not applicable Consumers:

9

(c) Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail

Not applicable

Investors:

(d) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors:

(e) Prohibition of Sales to UK Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors:

48. Notification under Section 309B(1)(c)

Not applicable

of the SFA:

PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY

49.

Secured Securities other than Notional

Not applicable

Value Repack Securities:

50.

Notional Value Repack Securities:

Not applicable

51.

Actively Managed Securities:

Not applicable

OTHER

52.

Other terms or special conditions:

Not applicable

Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

As Issuer:

By:

Duly authorised

