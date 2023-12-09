FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES

FINAL TERMS DATED 06 OCTOBER 2023

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of up to SEK 100,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on a

2.4% to 5.6% tranche of the iTraxx Europe Series 40, Version 1 due January 2029

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so:

in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 47 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus, as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the Offer (as defined below) prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the Base Prospectus, as the case may be, (the "Publication Date") have the right within three working days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances.

Investors who, before the Base Prospectus is published, have already agreed to purchase or subscribe for the Securities which are the subject of the Non-exempt Offer, where the Securities have not yet been delivered to

