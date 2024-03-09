FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES FINAL TERMS DATED 8 MARCH 2024 BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. (incorporated in The Netherlands) (as Issuer) Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48 BNP Paribas (incorporated in France) (as Guarantor) Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 Up to EUR 50,000,000 4Y11M Certificate on BlackRock Global Funds World Technology Fund due 17 April 2029 under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023 ISIN Code: XS2717649011 BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C. (as Manager) Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so: in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 47 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances. Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus, as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the Offer (as defined below) prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the Base Prospectus, as the case may be, (the "Publication Date") have the right within three working days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances. 1

Investors who, before the Base Prospectus is published, have already agreed to purchase or subscribe for the Securities which are the subject of the Non-exempt Offer, where the Securities have not yet been delivered to such investors, have the right, exercisable within the period of three working days after the publication of the Base Prospectus to withdraw their acceptances. PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents. References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided. These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly. SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES SERIES NO. OF NO OF ISIN COMMON ISSUE REDEMPT NUMBER SECURITIES SECURITIES CODE PRICE ION DATE ISSUED PER SECURI TY CE2352JP Up to 50,000 Up to 50,000 XS2717649011 271764901 100% 17 April E 2029 GENERAL PROVISIONS The following terms apply to each series of Securities: 1. Issuer: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 2

2. Guarantor: BNP Paribas 3. Trade Date: 12 February 2024 4. Issue Date: 17 May 2024 5. Consolidation: Not applicable 6. Type of Securities: Certificates The Securities are Fund Securities. The provisions of Annex 9 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Fund Securities) shall apply. Unwind Costs: Applicable 7. Form of Securities: Clearing System Global Security. 8. Business Day Centre(s): The applicable Business Day Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 is T2. 9. Settlement: Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities). Rounding Convention for Cash Settlement Not applicable Amount: Variation of Settlement: (a) Issuer's option to vary settlement: The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Securities. 12. Final Payout SPS Payouts SPS Reverse Convertible Securities (A) If no Knock-in Event has occurred: Constant Percentage 1 (B) If a Knock-in Event has occurred: Max (Constant Percentage 2 + Gearing x Option; 0%) Where Call means Max (Final Redemption Value - Strike Percentage; 0) Constant Percentage 1 means 170% 3

Constant Percentage 2 means 100% Final Redemption Value means the Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value Gearing or G is a percentage expected to be about 100% and which will not be less than 100% s as determined by the Issuer after the end of the Offer Period. Notice of the rate will be published in the same manner as publication of these Final Terms. Option means Call SPS Valuation Date means the SPS Redemption Valuation Date SPS Redemption Valuation Date means the Redemption Valuation Date Strike Percentage means 100% Underlying Reference Volatility Hedge Value means as set forth below Payout Switch: Applicable Automatic Payout Switch: Applicable Payout Switch Date means Redemption Valuation Date Automatic Payout Switch Event: If SPS APS Value is less than the Automatic Payout Switch Level on a SPS APS Valuation Date Automatic Payout Switch Level means 100.00% SPS APS Value means Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value 4

Switched Payout: 5 SPS APS Valuation Date means Redemption Valuation Date SPS Valuation Date means SPS APS Valuation Date Underlying Reference Volatility Hedge Value means as set forth below Knock-Out Vanilla Call Securities: (A) If no Knock-out Event has occurred: Constant Percentage 1 + Gearing * Max (Final Redemption Value - Strike Percentage, Floor Percentage); or (B) If a Knock-out Event has occurred: Constant Percentage 2 Where Constant Percentage 1 means 0.00% Constant Percentage 2 means 90.00% Final Redemption Value means Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value Floor Percentage means 0.00% Gearing means 100.00% SPS Redemption Valuation Date means Redemption Valuation Date SPS Valuation Date means SPS Redemption Valuation Date Strike Percentage means 0.00% Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value means as set forth below

Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value: Excess Return: Applicable Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value means, in respect of an ACT Day, the rate determined by the Calculation Agent: provided that the Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value on the Strike Date is Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value0. Where: ACT Day means each day that is an Underlying Reference Valuation Day and a Strategy Business Day Underlying Reference Valuation Day means a Fund Business Day Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Valuet-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, the Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value on the ACT Day immediately preceding such day Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value0 means 1 Constant Percentage1 means 0% Constant Percentage2 means 0% Constant Percentage3 means 100% BasketERt means, in respect of an ACT Day, the level determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: 6

provided that the BasketERt for the Initial ACT DAY will be BasketER0 BasketERt-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, the BasketERt for the ACT Day immediately preceding such day. BasketER0 means 1 Baskett means, in respect of an ACT Day, the level determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: provided that Baskett for the Initial ACT Day will be Basket Level0. Baskett-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, Baskett for the ACT Day immediately preceding such day Basket Level0 means 1 n means 1 Levelk,t means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and an ACT Day, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value in respect of such day Levelk,t-1 means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and an ACT Day, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value on the immediately preceding ACT Day Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the NAV per Fund Share in respect of such day Pk means 100% Underlying Reference means Underlying Strike Date (t=0) Reference MWOTEEA LX 10 May 2024 Reference Ratet-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, the Reference Floating Rate for such day as specified in these Final Terms 7

Reference Floating Rate means, in respect of an ACT Day, the Reference Floating Rate Option in respect of the Rate Calculation Date for such day appearing on the Reference Floating Rate Option Page at the Reference Floating Rate Option Time. Reference Floating Rate Option Page means, the 3-month EURIBOR rate, published as of 11:00 am LONDON time on page EURIBOR01 the day which is two London Business Days prior to Strategy Business Day t as determined by the Calculation Agent provided that if no rate is published on that page or any successor page thereto or 3 month EURIBOR is no longer available or published, the Calculation agent will determine such rate from such other source as it in its absolute discretion may deem appropriate. Leverage Ratet-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, 0% ACT(t-1,t) means, in respect of an ACT Day, the number of calendar days from (but excluding) the ACT Day immediately preceding such ACT Day to (and including) such ACT Day AF means 0% Wt means in respect of an ACT Day, the percentage determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: provided that Wt on the Strike Date is W0 Max Exposure means 200% Lag 2 is Applicable W0 = W1 = W*1 means 100% W*t means, If Wt-1 is equal to Wt-2 : means W t-2 Target if W t-2 > (1 + Tolerance) * W t-2 Target 8

means W t-2 Target if W t-2 < (1 - Tolerance) * W t-2 Target

if W < (1 - Tolerance) * W Target means W t -1 otherwise If Wt-1 is not equal to Wt-2 : means W t-2 Target if W t-1 > (1 + Tolerance) * W t-2 Target

if W > (1 + Tolerance) * W Target means W t-2 Target if W t-1 < (1 - Tolerance) * W t-2 Target

if W < (1 - Tolerance) * W Target means W t-1 otherwise Tolerance means 5% Wt Target means, in respect of an ACT Day, the percentage determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: Target Volatility means 22% Max Exposure (relating to the Wt Target formula) is Not applicable Min Exposure is Not applicable Vol xt means, in respect of an ACT Day, the level determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: x means 20 Baskett-st* means a hypothetical basket of Underlying References, which the Calculation Agent will use to determine the volatility of the Basket over the preceding x ACT Days where Vol xt applies or the preceding y ACT Days where Vol yt applies and is calculated in accordance with the following formula: 9