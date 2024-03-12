PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

1

Final Terms dated 28 February 2024

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Worst-of Phoenix Snowball Notes linked to Basket of Shares due 7 March

2034

ISIN Code: XS2767264398 under the

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

(the Programme)

2

PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 30 June 2023 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing at https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/debt/documents and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas

2.

(i)

Trade Date:

7 February 2024

(ii)

Series Number:

20119

(ii)

Tranche Number:

1

3.

Specified Currency:

Euro ("EUR")

4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

Series:

EUR 30,000,000

Tranche:

EUR 30,000,000

5.

Issue Price of Tranche:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

6.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

7.

(i)

Specified Denomination:

EUR 1,000

(ii)

Calculation Amount:

EUR 1,000

8.

(i)

Issue Date:

28 February 2024

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

9.

(i)

Maturity Date:

7 March 2034

(ii)

,Business Day Convention for

Following

Maturity Date:

10.

Form of Notes:

Bearer

11.

Interest Basis:

Share Linked Interest

(further particulars specified below)

12.

Coupon Switch:

Not applicable

13.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Share Linked Redemption (See paragraph 31 below)

3

Payout Switch: Not applicable

14.

Change of Interest Basis or

Not applicable

Redemption/Payment Basis:

15.

Put/Call Options:

Not applicable

16.

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

17.

Status of the Notes:

Senior Preferred Notes

MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event: Not applicable

Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior

Preferred Notes: Not Applicable

18.

Knock-in Event:

Applicable

A Knock-in Event will occur if the Knock-in Value is less

than the Knock-in Level on the relevant Knock-in

Determination Day

SPS Knock-in Valuation:

Applicable

Knock-inValue means the Worst Value

SPS Valuation Date means Knock-in Determination Day

Strike Price Closing Value is Applicable

Worst Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date,

the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any

Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such

SPS Valuation Date.

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an

Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such

Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation

Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference

Strike Price.

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in

respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in

respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Strike Price means, in respect of

an Underlying Reference, the Underlying Reference

Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference on the

Strike Date.

Basket means

i

Underlying

Strike Date

Reference

1

BNP Paribas SA

February 28th, 2024

2

Engie SA

February 28th, 2024

3

Orange SA

February 28th, 2024

4

4

TotalEnergies SE

February 28th, 2024

Level:

Not applicable

Knock-inLevel/Knock-in

30.00 per cent.

Range Level:

Knock-in Period Beginning

Not applicable

Date:

Knock-in Period Beginning

Not applicable

Date Convention:

Knock-in Determination

Not applicable

Period:

Knock-in Determination

The Redemption Valuation Date

Day(s):

Knock-in Period Ending Date:

Not applicable

Knock-in Period Ending Date

Not applicable

Day Convention:

Knock-in Valuation Time:

Not applicable

Knock-in Observation Price

Not applicable

Source:

Disruption Consequences:

Not applicable

19.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

20.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

21.

Hybrid Notes:

Not applicable

22.

Tax Gross-Up:

Condition 6(d) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and

Conditions of the English Law Notes not applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

23.

Interest:

Applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As per Conditions

(ii)

Interest Period End Date(s):

Each Interest Payment Date

(iii)

Business Day Convention for

None

Interest Period End Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment Date(s):

i

Interest Valuation

Interest Payment

Datei

Datei

1

May 28th, 2024

June 04th, 2024

2

August 28th, 2024

September 04th, 2024

3

November 28th, 2024

December 05th, 2024

4

February 28th, 2025

March 07th, 2025

5

May 28th, 2025

June 04th, 2025

6

August 28th, 2025

September 04th, 2025

7

November 28th, 2025

December 05th, 2025

5

8

March 02nd, 2026

March 09th, 2026

9

May 28th, 2026

June 04th, 2026

10

August 28th, 2026

September 04th, 2026

11

November 30th, 2026

December 07th, 2026

12

March 01st, 2027

March 08th, 2027

13

May 28th, 2027

June 04th, 2027

14

August 30th, 2027

September 06th, 2027

15

November 29th, 2027

December 06th, 2027

16

February 28th, 2028

March 06th, 2028

17

May 29th, 2028

June 05th, 2028

18

August 28th, 2028

September 04th, 2028

19

November 28th, 2028

December 05th, 2028

20

February 28th, 2029

March 07th, 2029

21

May 28th, 2029

June 04th, 2029

22

August 28th, 2029

September 04th, 2029

23

November 28th, 2029

December 05th, 2029

24

February 28th, 2030

March 07th, 2030

25

May 28th, 2030

June 04th, 2030

26

August 28th, 2030

September 04th, 2030

27

November 28th, 2030

December 05th, 2030

28

February 28th, 2031

March 07th, 2031

29

May 28th, 2031

June 04th, 2031

30

August 28th, 2031

September 04th, 2031

31

November 28th, 2031

December 05th, 2031

32

March 01st, 2032

March 08th, 2032

33

May 28th, 2032

June 04th, 2032

34

August 30th, 2032

September 06th, 2032

35

November 29th, 2032

December 06th, 2032

36

February 28th, 2033

March 07th, 2033

37

May 30th, 2033

June 06th, 2033

38

August 29th, 2033

September 05th, 2033

39

November 28th, 2033

December 05th, 2033

40

February 28th, 2034

March 07th, 2034

(v)

Business Day Convention for

Following

Interest Payment Date(s):

6

(vi)

Party responsible for

Calculation Agent

calculating the Rate(s) of

Interest and Interest

Amount(s):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii)

Minimum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360

(xi)

Determination Dates:

Not applicable

(xii)

Accrual to Redemption:

Not applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Linked Interest

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Snowball Digital Coupon applicable

(A) if the Snowball Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied in

respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):

Rate(i) + SumRate(i); or

(B) if the Snowball Digital Coupon Condition is not

satisfied in respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):

zero.

Where:

Rate(i) means 2.10 per cent.

i means "i" (i= 1 to 4) means the relevant SPS Valuation

Date

Sum Rate(i) means the sum of Rate(i) for each SPS

Coupon Valuation Date in the period from (but excluding)

the last occurring Snowball Date (or if none the Issue

Date) to (but excluding) the relevant SPS Coupon

Valuation Date

Snowball Date means each date on which the relevant

Snowball Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied;

Snowball Digital Coupon Condition means that the

Snowball Barrier Value for the relevant SPS Coupon

Valuation Date is equal to or greater than the Snowball

Level;

Snowball Level means 50.00 per cent

SPS Coupon Valuation Date means

Settlement Price Date=Valuation Date=Interest Valuation

Date(s)

SPS Valuation Date means SPS Coupon Valuation

Date(s)

Snowball Barrier Value means Worst Value

Strike Price Closing Value is Applicable

7

  1. Fixed Rate Provisions:
  2. Resettable Notes:
  3. Floating Rate Provisions:
  4. Screen Rate Determination:
  5. ISDA Determination:
  6. FBF Determination:
  7. Zero Coupon Provisions:
  8. Index Linked Interest Provisions:
  9. Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Interest Provisions:
    1. Share(s)/Share Company/Basket of Shares/GDR/ADR/ETI Interest/Basket of ETI Interests:
  1. Relative Performance Basket:
  2. ETI Interest/Share Currency:
  3. ISIN of Share(s)/ETI Interest(s):
  4. Screen Page/Exchange Code:

Worst Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such SPS Valuation Date

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in respect of such day

Underlying Reference Strike Price means, in respect of an Underlying Reference, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference on the Strike Date

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Applicable

Share Linked Notes: Applicable

i

Underlying

Bloomberg

ISIN Code

Reference

Code

1

BNP Paribas

BNP FP

FR0000131104

SA

2

Engie SA

ENGI FP

FR0001028488

3

Orange SA

ORA FP

FR0000133308

4

TotalEnergies

TTE FP

FR0000120271

SE

Not applicable

EUR

As set out in item 32(i) above

As set out in item 32(i) above

8

  1. Averaging:
  2. Strike Date:
  3. Interest Valuation Time:
  4. Interest Valuation Date(s):
  5. Observation Date(s):
  6. Observation Period:
  7. Exchange Business Day:
  8. Scheduled Trading Day:
  9. Exchange(s):

Averaging does not apply 28 February 2024 Scheduled Closing Time

As set out in item 23 (iv) above Not applicable

Not applicable

(All Shares/ETI Interests Basis) (All Shares/ETI Interests Basis) The relevant Exchanges are.

i Exchanges

  1. Euronext Paris
  2. Euronext Paris
  3. Euronext Paris
  4. Euronext Paris
  1. Related Exchange(s):
  2. Weighting:
  3. Valuation Time:
  4. ETI Interest/Share Correction Period:
  5. Optional Additional Disruption Events:

All Exchanges

Not applicable

Scheduled Closing Time

Not applicable

  1. Not applicable
  2. Delayed Redemption on the Occurrence of Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

(xx)

Specified Maximum Days of

Specified Maximum Days of Disruption will be equal to 3

Disruption:

(Three)

(xxi)

Tender Offer:

Not applicable

(xxii)

Listing Change:

Not applicable

(xxiii)

Listing Suspension:

Not applicable

(xxiv)

Illiquidity:

Not applicable

(xxv)

Delayed Redemption on the

Not applicable

Occurrence of an

Extraordinary Event:

33.

Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

34.

Commodity Linked Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

35.

Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

36.

ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

9

37.

Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

38.

Underlying Interest Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

39.

Additional Business Centre(s)

Not applicable

(Condition 3(e) of the Terms and

Conditions of the English Law Notes

or Condition 3(e) of the Terms and

Conditions of the French Law Notes,

as the case may be):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

40.

Final Redemption:

Final Payout

41.

Final Payout:

SPS Final Payout

SPS Reverse Convertible Securities

Calculation Amount multiplied by:

if no Knock-in Event has occurred: Constant Percentage 1 or

(B) if a Knock-in Event has occurred:

Max (Constant Percentage 2 + Gearing x Option; 0%)

Where:

Constant Percentage 1 means 100%

Constant Percentage 2 means 100%

Option means Put

Put means

Max (Strike Percentage - Final Redemption Value; 0)

Gearing means -100%

Strike Percentage means 100%

Final Redemption Value means Worst Value

Strike Price Closing Value is Applicable

Worst Value means in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such SPS Valuation Date

10

