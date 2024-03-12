PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.
PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of:
- a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.
MiFID II product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that:
- the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
UK MiFIR product governance / target market assessment - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non legislative materials"), has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS") and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR") (ii) all channels for distribution to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.
Final Terms dated 28 February 2024
BNP PARIBAS
(incorporated in France)
(the Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Worst-of Phoenix Snowball Notes linked to Basket of Shares due 7 March
2034
ISIN Code: XS2767264398 under the
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
(the Programme)
PART A- CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth under the sections entitled "Terms and Conditions of the English Law Notes" in the Base Prospectus dated 30 June 2023 which received approval n° 23-268 from the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") on 30 June 2023 and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Notes such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Notes to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all relevant information. A summary of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing at https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/debt/documents and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified office of the Principal Paying Agent.
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas
2.
(i)
Trade Date:
7 February 2024
(ii)
Series Number:
20119
(ii)
Tranche Number:
1
3.
Specified Currency:
Euro ("EUR")
4. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
Series:
EUR 30,000,000
Tranche:
EUR 30,000,000
5.
Issue Price of Tranche:
100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
6.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 1,000
7.
(i)
Specified Denomination:
EUR 1,000
(ii)
Calculation Amount:
EUR 1,000
8.
(i)
Issue Date:
28 February 2024
(ii)
Interest Commencement
Issue Date
Date:
9.
(i)
Maturity Date:
7 March 2034
(ii)
,Business Day Convention for
Following
Maturity Date:
10.
Form of Notes:
Bearer
11.
Interest Basis:
Share Linked Interest
(further particulars specified below)
12.
Coupon Switch:
Not applicable
13.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Share Linked Redemption (See paragraph 31 below)
Payout Switch: Not applicable
14.
Change of Interest Basis or
Not applicable
Redemption/Payment Basis:
15.
Put/Call Options:
Not applicable
16.
Exchange Rate:
Not applicable
17.
Status of the Notes:
Senior Preferred Notes
MREL/TLAC Disqualification Event: Not applicable
Prior approval of the Relevant Regulator for Senior
Preferred Notes: Not Applicable
18.
Knock-in Event:
Applicable
A Knock-in Event will occur if the Knock-in Value is less
than the Knock-in Level on the relevant Knock-in
Determination Day
SPS Knock-in Valuation:
Applicable
Knock-inValue means the Worst Value
SPS Valuation Date means Knock-in Determination Day
Strike Price Closing Value is Applicable
Worst Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date,
the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any
Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such
SPS Valuation Date.
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an
Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such
Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation
Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference
Strike Price.
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in
respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in
respect of such day.
Underlying Reference Strike Price means, in respect of
an Underlying Reference, the Underlying Reference
Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference on the
Strike Date.
Basket means
i
Underlying
Strike Date
Reference
1
BNP Paribas SA
February 28th, 2024
2
Engie SA
February 28th, 2024
3
Orange SA
February 28th, 2024
4
4
TotalEnergies SE
February 28th, 2024
Level:
Not applicable
Knock-inLevel/Knock-in
30.00 per cent.
Range Level:
Knock-in Period Beginning
Not applicable
Date:
Knock-in Period Beginning
Not applicable
Date Convention:
Knock-in Determination
Not applicable
Period:
Knock-in Determination
The Redemption Valuation Date
Day(s):
Knock-in Period Ending Date:
Not applicable
Knock-in Period Ending Date
Not applicable
Day Convention:
Knock-in Valuation Time:
Not applicable
Knock-in Observation Price
Not applicable
Source:
Disruption Consequences:
Not applicable
19.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
20.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
21.
Hybrid Notes:
Not applicable
22.
Tax Gross-Up:
Condition 6(d) (No Gross-Up) of the Terms and
Conditions of the English Law Notes not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
23.
Interest:
Applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As per Conditions
(ii)
Interest Period End Date(s):
Each Interest Payment Date
(iii)
Business Day Convention for
None
Interest Period End Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
i
Interest Valuation
Interest Payment
Datei
Datei
1
May 28th, 2024
June 04th, 2024
2
August 28th, 2024
September 04th, 2024
3
November 28th, 2024
December 05th, 2024
4
February 28th, 2025
March 07th, 2025
5
May 28th, 2025
June 04th, 2025
6
August 28th, 2025
September 04th, 2025
7
November 28th, 2025
December 05th, 2025
8
March 02nd, 2026
March 09th, 2026
9
May 28th, 2026
June 04th, 2026
10
August 28th, 2026
September 04th, 2026
11
November 30th, 2026
December 07th, 2026
12
March 01st, 2027
March 08th, 2027
13
May 28th, 2027
June 04th, 2027
14
August 30th, 2027
September 06th, 2027
15
November 29th, 2027
December 06th, 2027
16
February 28th, 2028
March 06th, 2028
17
May 29th, 2028
June 05th, 2028
18
August 28th, 2028
September 04th, 2028
19
November 28th, 2028
December 05th, 2028
20
February 28th, 2029
March 07th, 2029
21
May 28th, 2029
June 04th, 2029
22
August 28th, 2029
September 04th, 2029
23
November 28th, 2029
December 05th, 2029
24
February 28th, 2030
March 07th, 2030
25
May 28th, 2030
June 04th, 2030
26
August 28th, 2030
September 04th, 2030
27
November 28th, 2030
December 05th, 2030
28
February 28th, 2031
March 07th, 2031
29
May 28th, 2031
June 04th, 2031
30
August 28th, 2031
September 04th, 2031
31
November 28th, 2031
December 05th, 2031
32
March 01st, 2032
March 08th, 2032
33
May 28th, 2032
June 04th, 2032
34
August 30th, 2032
September 06th, 2032
35
November 29th, 2032
December 06th, 2032
36
February 28th, 2033
March 07th, 2033
37
May 30th, 2033
June 06th, 2033
38
August 29th, 2033
September 05th, 2033
39
November 28th, 2033
December 05th, 2033
40
February 28th, 2034
March 07th, 2034
(v)
Business Day Convention for
Following
Interest Payment Date(s):
(vi)
Party responsible for
Calculation Agent
calculating the Rate(s) of
Interest and Interest
Amount(s):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
30/360
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Not applicable
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Not applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Linked Interest
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Snowball Digital Coupon applicable
(A) if the Snowball Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied in
respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):
Rate(i) + SumRate(i); or
(B) if the Snowball Digital Coupon Condition is not
satisfied in respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):
zero.
Where:
Rate(i) means 2.10 per cent.
i means "i" (i= 1 to 4) means the relevant SPS Valuation
Date
Sum Rate(i) means the sum of Rate(i) for each SPS
Coupon Valuation Date in the period from (but excluding)
the last occurring Snowball Date (or if none the Issue
Date) to (but excluding) the relevant SPS Coupon
Valuation Date
Snowball Date means each date on which the relevant
Snowball Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied;
Snowball Digital Coupon Condition means that the
Snowball Barrier Value for the relevant SPS Coupon
Valuation Date is equal to or greater than the Snowball
Level;
Snowball Level means 50.00 per cent
SPS Coupon Valuation Date means
Settlement Price Date=Valuation Date=Interest Valuation
Date(s)
SPS Valuation Date means SPS Coupon Valuation
Date(s)
Snowball Barrier Value means Worst Value
Strike Price Closing Value is Applicable
- Fixed Rate Provisions:
- Resettable Notes:
- Floating Rate Provisions:
- Screen Rate Determination:
- ISDA Determination:
- FBF Determination:
- Zero Coupon Provisions:
- Index Linked Interest Provisions:
- Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Interest Provisions:
- Share(s)/Share Company/Basket of Shares/GDR/ADR/ETI Interest/Basket of ETI Interests:
- Relative Performance Basket:
- ETI Interest/Share Currency:
- ISIN of Share(s)/ETI Interest(s):
- Screen Page/Exchange Code:
Worst Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such SPS Valuation Date
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Closing Price in respect of such day
Underlying Reference Strike Price means, in respect of an Underlying Reference, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference on the Strike Date
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable
Share Linked Notes: Applicable
i
Underlying
Bloomberg
ISIN Code
Reference
Code
1
BNP Paribas
BNP FP
FR0000131104
SA
2
Engie SA
ENGI FP
FR0001028488
3
Orange SA
ORA FP
FR0000133308
4
TotalEnergies
TTE FP
FR0000120271
SE
Not applicable
EUR
As set out in item 32(i) above
As set out in item 32(i) above
- Averaging:
- Strike Date:
- Interest Valuation Time:
- Interest Valuation Date(s):
- Observation Date(s):
- Observation Period:
- Exchange Business Day:
- Scheduled Trading Day:
- Exchange(s):
Averaging does not apply 28 February 2024 Scheduled Closing Time
As set out in item 23 (iv) above Not applicable
Not applicable
(All Shares/ETI Interests Basis) (All Shares/ETI Interests Basis) The relevant Exchanges are.
i Exchanges
- Euronext Paris
- Euronext Paris
- Euronext Paris
- Euronext Paris
- Related Exchange(s):
- Weighting:
- Valuation Time:
- ETI Interest/Share Correction Period:
- Optional Additional Disruption Events:
All Exchanges
Not applicable
Scheduled Closing Time
Not applicable
- Not applicable
- Delayed Redemption on the Occurrence of Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
(xx)
Specified Maximum Days of
Specified Maximum Days of Disruption will be equal to 3
Disruption:
(Three)
(xxi)
Tender Offer:
Not applicable
(xxii)
Listing Change:
Not applicable
(xxiii)
Listing Suspension:
Not applicable
(xxiv)
Illiquidity:
Not applicable
(xxv)
Delayed Redemption on the
Not applicable
Occurrence of an
Extraordinary Event:
33.
Inflation Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
34.
Commodity Linked Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
35.
Fund Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
36.
ETI Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
37.
Foreign Exchange (FX) Rate Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
38.
Underlying Interest Rate Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
39.
Additional Business Centre(s)
Not applicable
(Condition 3(e) of the Terms and
Conditions of the English Law Notes
or Condition 3(e) of the Terms and
Conditions of the French Law Notes,
as the case may be):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
40.
Final Redemption:
Final Payout
41.
Final Payout:
SPS Final Payout
SPS Reverse Convertible Securities
Calculation Amount multiplied by:
if no Knock-in Event has occurred: Constant Percentage 1 or
(B) if a Knock-in Event has occurred:
Max (Constant Percentage 2 + Gearing x Option; 0%)
Where:
Constant Percentage 1 means 100%
Constant Percentage 2 means 100%
Option means Put
Put means
Max (Strike Percentage - Final Redemption Value; 0)
Gearing means -100%
Strike Percentage means 100%
Final Redemption Value means Worst Value
Strike Price Closing Value is Applicable
Worst Value means in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the lowest Underlying Reference Value for any Underlying Reference in the Basket in respect of such SPS Valuation Date
