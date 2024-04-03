FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES

FINAL TERMS DATED 03 APRIL 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of up to EUR 5,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on a 12% to 36% tranche of the iTraxx® Europe Crossover Series 41 Version 1 due July 2029

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so:

  1. in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 47 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
  2. otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus, as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the Offer (as defined below) prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the Base Prospectus, as the case may be, (the "Publication Date") have the right within three working days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances.

Investors who, before the Base Prospectus is published, have already agreed to purchase or subscribe for the Securities which are the subject of the Non-exempt Offer, where the Securities have not yet been delivered to

such investors, have the right, exercisable within the period of three working days after the publication of the Base Prospectus to withdraw their acceptances.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these

Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES

Series Number:

FICRT 15629 AP

Tranche Number:

1

Number of Securities issued:

Up to 5,000

Number of Securities:

Up to 5,000

ISIN:

XS2741497528

Common Code:

274149752

Issue Price per Security:

100.00 per cent. of the Notional Amount

Redemption Date:

04 July 2029

Relevant Jurisdiction:

Not applicable

Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:

Not applicable

Specified Securities pursuant to Section

No

871(m):

GENERAL PROVISIONS

The following terms apply to each series of Securities:

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor:

BNP Paribas

3.

Trade Date:

08 May 2024

4.

Issue Date and Interest Commencement

15 May 2024

Date:

5.

Consolidation:

Not applicable

6.

Type of Securities:

(a)

Certificates

(b)

The Securities are Credit Securities.

The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and

Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply.

7.

Form of Securities:

Finnish Dematerialised Securities

8.

Business Day Centre(s):

The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes

of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are

T2 and London

9.

Settlement:

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash

Settled Securities).

10.

Rounding

Convention

for

Cash

Not applicable

Settlement Amount:

11. Variation of Settlement:

Issuer's option to vary settlement:

The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement

in respect of the Securities.

12.

Final Payout

Not applicable

Payout Switch:

Not applicable

Aggregation:

Not applicable

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15.

Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:

Not applicable.

16.

Settlement Currency:

The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash

Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR")

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated

basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

19. Agent(s):

(a) Principal Security Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

(b) Security Agent(s):

Not applicable

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas

10 Harewood Avenue

London NW1 6AA

22.

Governing law:

English law

23.

Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS

24.

Hybrid Securities:

Not applicable

25.

Index Securities:

Not applicable

26.

Share Securities:

Not applicable

27.

ETI Securities

Not applicable

28.

Debt Securities:

Not applicable

29.

Commodity Securities:

Not applicable

30.

Inflation Index Securities:

Not applicable

31.

Currency Securities:

Not applicable

32.

Fund Securities:

Not applicable

33.

Futures Securities:

Not applicable

34.

Credit Security Provisions:

Applicable

(a)

Type of Credit Securities:

(i)

Single Reference Entity

Not applicable

Credit Securities:

(ii)

Nth-to-Default

Credit Not applicable

Securities:

  1. Basket Credit Securities: Not applicable

(iv)

Tranched

Credit Applicable

Securities:

Attachment Point: 12%

Exhaustion Point: 36%

Incurred Recoveries: Not applicable

  1. Credit Linkage:

(i)

Reference Entity(ies):

Index Credit Securities

Relevant Annex:

iTraxx Europe Crossover Series 41 Version 1

Index RED Code: 2I667KKT4;

Roll Date: 20 March 2024;

Annex Date: 15 March 2024.

Index Sponsor: Markit Indices Limited, or any

successor thereto

(ii)

Transaction Type:

As specified in the Relevant Annex

(iii)

Reference Entity Notional

As specified in the Relevant Annex

Amount/Reference Entity

Weighting:

  1. Reference Obligation(s): Applicable

Standard

Reference

As specified in the Relevant Annex

Obligation:

Seniority Level:

As specified in the Relevant Annex

  1. Credit Linked Interest Not applicable Only:
  2. Credit-LinkedPrincipal Not applicable Only:
  1. Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement

(i)

Settlement Method:

Zero Recovery

(ii)

Credit Unwind Costs

Not applicable

(iii)

Settlement at Maturity:

Not applicable

(iv) Settlement Currency

EUR

  1. Miscellaneous Credit Terms

(i)

Merger Event:

Not applicable

  1. Credit Event Backstop 03 April 2024 Date:

(iii)

Credit Observation Period

Applicable: 20 June 2029

End Date:

(iv)

CoCo Supplement:

Not applicable

(v)

LPN Reference Entities:

Not applicable

(vi)

NTCE Provisions:

As per the Transaction Type

(vii)

Accrual of

Interest upon

Accrual to: Interest Payment Date

Credit Event:

(viii)

Interest

following

Not applicable

Scheduled Redemption:

  1. Hybrid Credit Securities: Not applicable
  2. Bonus Coupon Credit Not applicable Securities:

(xi)

Additional

Credit

Applicable

Security

Disruption

Change in Law: Applicable

Events:

Hedging Disruption: Applicable

Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable

Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value

(xii)

Change

in

Standard

Applicable

Terms

and

Market

Conventions:

  1. Hedging Link Provisions: Applicable

(xiv)

Calculation

and

Applicable

Settlement Suspension:

(xv)

Additional

Credit

Not applicable

Provisions:

35. Underlying Interest Rate Securities: Not applicable

36.

Preference Share Certificates:

Not applicable

37.

OET Certificates:

Not applicable

38.

Illegality

(Security Condition 7.1)

Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security

and Force Majeure

(Security

Condition 7.1(d)

Condition 7.2):

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security

Condition 7.2(b)

39.

Additional Disruption

Events and

(a)

Additional

Disruption

Events:

Not

Optional

Additional

Disruption

applicable

Events:

(b)

The

following

Optional

Additional

Disruption Events apply to the Securities:

Administrator/Benchmark Event

(c)

Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional

Disruption

Event

and/or

Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not

applicable

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION

  1. Notional Amount of each EUR 1,000 Certificate:

(b)

Partly Paid Certificates:

The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates

(c)

Interest:

Applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As specified in the Conditions

(ii)

Interest Period End

04 July 2029

Date(s):

(iii)

Business

Day

None

Convention

for

Interest Period End

Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment

04 July 2029

Date(s):

(v)

Business

Day

Following

Convention

for

Interest

Payment

Date(s):

(vi)

Party

responsible

Calculation Agent

for calculating the

Rate(s)

of

Interest

and

Interest

Amount(s)

(if not

the

Calculation

Agent):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii)

Minimum

Interest

As specified in the Conditions

Rate:

  1. Maximum Interest Not applicable
    Rate:

(x)

Day

Count

None

Fraction:

(xi)

Determination

Not applicable

Dates:

(xii)

Accrual

to

Not applicable

Redemption:

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Fixed Rate

(xiv) Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

(d)

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Fixed

Rate

of

A percentage expected to be approximately 45.00 per cent.

Interest

(excluding

but which will not be less than 35.00 per cent. as determined

on

overdue

by the Issuer on the Trade Date after the end of the Offer

amounts

after

Period. Notice of the Fixed Rate of Interest will be published

Redemption

Date

in the same manner as the publication of these Final Terms

or date set for early

and be available by accessing the following link:

redemption):

http://eqdpo.bnpparibas.com/XS2741497528.

Such

determination will be binding for purchasers of the Securities

(ii)

Fixed

Coupon

Not applicable

Amount(s):

(e)

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

  1. Linked Interest Certificates: Not applicable

(g)

Payment

of

Premium Not applicable

Amount(s):

(h)

Index

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(i)

Share

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(j)

ETI

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(k)

Debt

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(l)

Commodity

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(m)

Inflation

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(n)

Currency

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(o)

Fund

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

(p)

Futures

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium Amount]

Certificates:

  1. Underlying Interest Rate Not applicable Linked Interest Provisions:

(r)

Instalment Certificates:

The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates

(s)

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

(t)

Holder Put Option:

Not applicable

(u)

Automatic

Early

Not applicable

Redemption:

(v)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

(w)

Strike Price:

Not applicable

(x)

Redemption

Valuation

Not applicable

Date:

(y)

Averaging:

Not applicable

(z)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(aa)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

(bb)

Settlement Business Day:

Not applicable

(cc)

Cut-off Date:

Not applicable

(dd)

Security Threshold on the

Not applicable

Issue Date:

  1. Identification information Not applicable of Holders as provided by
    Condition 29:

DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY

  1. U.S. Selling Restrictions:
  2. Additional U.S. Federal income tax considerations:
  3. Registered broker/dealer:
  4. TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:
  5. Non-exemptOffer:
    1. Non-exemptOffer Jurisdictions:
    2. Offer Period:
    3. Financial intermediaries granted specific consent to use the Base Prospectus in
      accordance with the Conditions in it:

Not applicable

The Securities are not Specified Securities for the purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986

Not applicable

TEFRA Not Applicable

Applicable

Finland

From and including 03 April 2024 to and including 30 April 2024

Alexandria Markets Oy and Alexandria Group Oyj, Etelaesplanadi 22 A 4 KRS, Helsinki 00130, Finland (the "Distributor" or "Authorised Offeror")

(iv) General Consent:

Not applicable

  1. Other Authorised Offeror Not applicable Terms:

48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

