FINAL TERMS FOR NOTES The Base Prospectus expires on 31 May 2024 and the Issuer intends that the Base Prospectus will be updated before expiry. The updated base prospectus will be available on https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/documents/legaldocs/resourceindex.htm FINAL TERMS DATED 2 APRIL 2024 BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. (incorporated in The Netherlands) (as Issuer) Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48 BNP Paribas (incorporated in France) (as Guarantor). Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Underlying Interest Rate Notes due 31 July 2036 ISIN: FR001400P181 under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-195 on 31 May 2023 Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so: in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 50 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances. Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the Offer (as defined below) prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the Base Prospectus, as the case may be, (the "Publication Date"), have the right within two working days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances. Investors who, before the supplement is published, have already agreed to purchase or subscribe for the Securities which are the subject of the Non-exempt Offer, where the Securities have not yet been delivered to

such investors, have the right, exercisable within the period of two working days after the publication of the supplement to withdraw their acceptances. PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023 and each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) notwithstanding the publication and approval of any other Supplement to the 2023 Base Prospectus (each a "2023 Future Supplement") which may have been published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and before the end of the public offer period of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate (together, the "2023 Base Prospectus") and/or an updated Base Prospectus (and any Supplement(s) thereto, each a "2024 Future Supplement"), which will replace the 2023 Base Prospectus (the "2024 Base Prospectus") (the date of any such publication and approval, each a "Publication Date"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and (i) prior to any Publication Date, must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus or (ii) on and after any Publication Date must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2023 Future Supplement as at such date or, as applicable, the 2024 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2024 Future Supplement as at such date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2023 Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, constitutes, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will constitute, a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. The Issuer has in the 2023 Base Prospectus given consent to the use of the 2023 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. Such consent will be valid until the date that is twelve months following the date of the 2023 Base Prospectus. The Issuer will in the 2024 Base Prospectus give consent to the use of the 2024 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The 2023 Base Prospectus , as supplemented, and these Final Terms are available, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will be available for viewing on https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents. References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided. 1. Issuer: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 2. Guarantor: BNP Paribas 3. Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number: (a) Trade Date: 19 March 2024 (b) Series Number: FINTE 15566 CI (c) Tranche Number: 1 4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date: 2

(a) Issue Date: 31 July 2024 (b) Interest Commencement Not applicable Date (c) Maturity Date: 31 July 2036 Aggregate Nominal Amount and Issue Price: Aggregate Nominal Amount - Series: Aggregate Nominal Amount - Tranche: Issue Price of Tranche: Type of Securities: 7. Form of Securities: Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature): Business Day Convention for Maturity Date: Modified Following EUR 30,000,000 EUR 30,000,000 100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the applicable Tranche. Notes Redemption/Payment Basis: Redemption at par Interest Basis: Not applicable The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities) shall apply Tax Gross-up: Condition 6.3 (No Gross-up) applicable Dematerialised bearer form (au porteur) No. Identification information of Holders as provided by Condition 1 in relation to French Law Securities: 8. Business Days/Payment Days: Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3.13) Not applicable The applicable Additional Business Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 3.13 is a T2 Business Day only 3

(b) Financial Centre(s) or other T2 System special provisions relating to Payment Days for the purposes of Condition 4(a): 9. Settlement: Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities). 10. Specified Denomination and Calculation Amount: Specified Denomination(s): EUR 1,000 (b) Calculation Amount: EUR 1,000 11. Variation of Settlement: Not applicable 12. Final and Early Redemption Amount: Final Redemption Amount: Calculation Amount x 100.00 per cent. (b) Final Payout: Not applicable (c) Early Redemption Amount: Calculation Amount x 100.00 per cent. 13. Relevant Asset(s): Not applicable 14. Entitlement: Not applicable 15. Exchange Rates: (a) Exchange Rate: Not applicable (b) Specified Exchange Specified Exchange Rate: Not applicable Rate/Settlement Currency Settlement Currency Exchange Rate: Not applicable Exchange Rate: 16. Specified Currency and Settlement Currency: (a) Specified Currency: EUR as defined in the definition of "Relevant Currency" in Condition 13 (Definitions) (b) Settlement Currency: EUR as defined in the definition of "Relevant Currency" in Condition 13 (Definitions) 17. Syndication: The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis. 18. Minimum Trading Size: EUR 1,000 19. Principal Paying Agent: BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C. 20. Registrar: Not applicable 4

21. Calculation Agent: BNP Paribas 22. Governing law: French law 23. Masse provisions (Condition 18): Full Masse Name and address of the Representative: SELARL MCM AVOCAT Contact : rmo@avocat-mcm.com 10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00 Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01 Name and address of the alternate Representative: Maître Philippe MAISONNEUVE Avocat 10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00 Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01 The Representative will receive a remuneration of EUR 275 per annum plus VAT PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR REDEMPTION 24. Hybrid Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable 25. Index Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable 26. Share Linked Redemption Not applicable Notes/ETI Share Linked Redemption Notes: 27. ETI Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable 28. Debt Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable 29. Commodity Linked Redemption Not applicable Notes: 30. Inflation Index Linked Redemption Not applicable Notes: 31. Currency Linked Redemption Not applicable Notes: 32. Fund Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable 33. Futures Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable 5

34. Credit Securities: Not applicable 35. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Not applicable Redemption Notes: 36. Partly Paid Notes: The Securities are not Partly Paid Notes. 37. Instalment Notes: Not applicable 38. Illegality (Condition 10.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Condition 10.1(d) Force Majeure (Condition 10.2): Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Condition 10.2(b) 39. Additional, Optional Additional and CNY Payment Disruption Events: (a) Additional Disruption (a) Additional Disruption Events: Applicable Events and Optional (b) The following Optional Additional Disruption Additional Disruption Events: Events apply to the Securities: Administrator/ Benchmark Event (c) Redemption: Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable (b) CNY Payment Disruption Not applicable Event: 40. Knock-in Event: Not applicable 41. Knock-out Event: Not applicable ISSUER CALL OPTION, NOTEHOLDER PUT OPTION AND AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION 42. Issuer Call Option: Not applicable 43. Noteholder Put Option: Not applicable 44. Automatic Early Redemption: Applicable (a) Automatic Early Single Standard Automatic Early Redemption: the SPS AER Redemption Event: Value is less than the Automatic Early Redemption Level (b) Automatic Early SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout: Redemption Payout: NA x (100% + AER Exit Rate) 6

SPS AER Valuation is applicable And where: n means a number between 1 to 12, in respect of the relevant Automatic Early Redemption Date NA means EUR 1,000 Relevant Screen Page means Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto) SPS AER Value means Underlying Reference Value SPS Valuation Date means Automatic Early Redemption Valuation Date Specified Time means 11:00 am, Frankfurt time Underlying Reference means the EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 10 years Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference Rate in respect of such day. Underlying Reference Rate means the Underlying Reference which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified Time on the relevant SPS Valuation Date Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1. Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price. (c) Automatic Early 31 July 2025 (n=1), 31 July 2026 (n=2), 30 July 2027 (n=3), 31 Redemption Date(s): July 2028 (n=4), 31 July 2029 (n=5), 31 July 2030 (n=6), 31 July 2031 (n=7), 30 July 2032 (n=8), 29 July 2033 (n=9), 31 July 2034 (n=10), 31 July 2035 (n=11) and 31 July 2036 (n=12), each date subject to adjustment in accordance with the Modified Business Day Convention (d) Automatic Early 2.40 per cent. Redemption Level: (e) Automatic Early Not applicable Redemption Percentage: (f) AER Rate: n x 6.00 per cent. 7

(g) AER Exit Rate: AER Rate (h) Automatic Early 29 July 2025 (n=1), 29 July 2026 (n=2), 29 July 2027 (n=3), 27 Redemption Valuation July 2028 (n=4), 27 July 2029 (n=5), 29 July 2030 (n=6), 29 July Date(s)/Period(s): 2031 (n=7), 29 July 2032 (n=8), 28 July 2033 (n=9), 27 July 2034 (n=10), 27 July 2035 (n=11) and 29 July 2036 (n=12) (i) Automatic Early Not applicable Redemption Valuation Time: (j) Observation Price Not applicable Source: (k) Underlying Reference Not applicable Level 1: (l) Underlying Reference Not applicable Level 2: (m) SPS AER Valuation: Not applicable (n) AER Event 1 Not applicable Underlying(s): (o) AER Event 2 Not applicable Underlying(s): (p) AER Event 1 Basket: Not applicable (q) AER Event 2 Basket: Not applicable GENERAL PROVISIONS FOR VALUATION(S) Strike Date, Strike Price, Not applicable Averaging Date(s), Observation

Period and Observation Date(s): PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE (a) Interest: Not applicable (b) Fixed Rate Provisions: Not applicable (c) Floating Rate Provisions Not applicable Zero Coupon Provisions: Not applicable PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR LINKED INTEREST (IF APPLICABLE) 47. Linked Interest Notes: Not applicable DISTRIBUTION 8

48. U.S. Selling Restrictions: Reg. S Compliance Category 2; TEFRA Not applicable 49. Additional U.S. Federal income The Securities are not Specified Securities for the purpose of tax considerations: Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986. 50. Non-exempt Offer: Applicable (i) Non-exempt Offer France Jurisdictions: (ii) Offer Period: The period from and including 2 April 2024 to and including 29 July 2024 ("Offer End Date") (iii) Financial intermediaries None granted specific consent to use the Base Prospectus in accordance with the Conditions in it: (iv) General Consent: Applicable (v) Other Authorised Offeror Not applicable Terms: 51. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors: (i) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Not applicable Retail Investors: (ii) Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Not applicable Consumers: (iii) Prohibition of Sales to UK Not applicable Retail Investors: (iv) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Not applicable Non Retail Investors (where Securities are held in a retail account): (v) Prohibition of Sales to UK Not applicable Non Retail Investors (where Securities are held in a retail account): PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY 52. Secured Securities other than Not applicable Nominal Value Repack Securities: 9