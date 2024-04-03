FINAL TERMS FOR NOTES

The Base Prospectus expires on 31 May 2024 and the Issuer intends that the Base Prospectus will be

updated before expiry. The updated base prospectus will be available on https://rates-

globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/documents/legaldocs/resourceindex.htm

FINAL TERMS DATED 2 APRIL 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor).

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 30,000,000 Underlying Interest Rate Notes due 31 July 2036

ISIN: FR001400P181

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-195 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so:

  1. in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 50 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
  2. otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the Offer (as defined below) prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the Base Prospectus, as the case may be, (the "Publication Date"), have the right within two working days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances.

Investors who, before the supplement is published, have already agreed to purchase or subscribe for the Securities which are the subject of the Non-exempt Offer, where the Securities have not yet been delivered to

such investors, have the right, exercisable within the period of two working days after the publication of the supplement to withdraw their acceptances.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023 and each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) notwithstanding the publication and approval of any other Supplement to the 2023 Base Prospectus (each a "2023 Future Supplement") which may have been published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and before the end of the public offer period of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate (together, the "2023 Base Prospectus") and/or an updated Base Prospectus (and any Supplement(s) thereto, each a "2024 Future Supplement"), which will replace the 2023 Base Prospectus (the "2024 Base Prospectus") (the date of any such publication and approval, each a "Publication Date"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and (i) prior to any Publication Date, must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus or (ii) on and after any Publication Date must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2023 Future Supplement as at such date or, as applicable, the 2024 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2024 Future Supplement as at such date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2023 Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, constitutes, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will constitute, a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. The Issuer has in the 2023 Base Prospectus given consent to the use of the 2023 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. Such consent will be valid until the date that is twelve months following the date of the 2023 Base Prospectus. The Issuer will in the 2024 Base Prospectus give consent to the use of the 2024 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The 2023 Base Prospectus , as supplemented, and these Final Terms are available, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will be available for viewing on https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor:

BNP Paribas

3. Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number:

(a)

Trade Date:

19 March 2024

(b)

Series Number:

FINTE 15566 CI

(c)

Tranche Number:

1

4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date:

2

(a)

Issue Date:

31 July 2024

(b)

Interest Commencement

Not applicable

Date

(c)

Maturity Date:

31 July 2036

  1. Aggregate Nominal Amount and Issue Price:
    1. Aggregate Nominal Amount - Series:
    2. Aggregate Nominal Amount - Tranche:
    3. Issue Price of Tranche:
  3. Type of Securities:

7. Form of Securities:

Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):

Business Day Convention for Maturity Date: Modified Following

EUR 30,000,000

EUR 30,000,000

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the applicable Tranche.

  1. Notes
  2. Redemption/Payment Basis: Redemption at par
  3. Interest Basis:

Not applicable

  1. The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities) shall apply

Tax Gross-up: Condition 6.3 (No Gross-up) applicable

Dematerialised bearer form (au porteur)

No.

Identification information of Holders as provided by Condition 1 in relation to French Law Securities:

8. Business Days/Payment Days:

  1. Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3.13)

Not applicable

The applicable Additional Business Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 3.13 is a T2 Business Day only

3

(b)

Financial Centre(s) or other

T2 System

special provisions

relating

to Payment Days for the

purposes of Condition 4(a):

9.

Settlement:

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled

Securities).

10.

Specified

Denomination

and

Calculation Amount:

  1. Specified Denomination(s): EUR 1,000

(b)

Calculation Amount:

EUR 1,000

11.

Variation of Settlement:

Not applicable

12. Final and Early Redemption Amount:

  1. Final Redemption Amount: Calculation Amount x 100.00 per cent.

(b)

Final Payout:

Not applicable

(c)

Early Redemption Amount: Calculation Amount x 100.00 per cent.

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15. Exchange Rates:

(a)

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

(b)

Specified

Exchange

Specified Exchange Rate: Not applicable

Rate/Settlement

Currency

Settlement Currency Exchange Rate: Not applicable

Exchange Rate:

16. Specified Currency and Settlement Currency:

(a)

Specified Currency:

EUR as defined in the definition of "Relevant Currency" in

Condition 13 (Definitions)

(b)

Settlement Currency:

EUR as defined in the definition of "Relevant Currency" in

Condition 13 (Definitions)

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

19.

Principal Paying Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

4

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas

22.

Governing law:

French law

23.

Masse provisions (Condition 18):

Full Masse

Name and address of the Representative:

SELARL MCM AVOCAT Contact : rmo@avocat-mcm.com 10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00

Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01

Name and address of the alternate Representative:

Maître Philippe MAISONNEUVE Avocat

10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00

Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01

The Representative will receive a remuneration of EUR 275 per annum plus VAT

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR REDEMPTION

24. Hybrid Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable

25.

Index Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

26.

Share

Linked

Redemption

Not applicable

Notes/ETI

Share

Linked

Redemption Notes:

27.

ETI Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

28.

Debt Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

29. Commodity Linked Redemption Not applicable Notes:

30.

Inflation Index Linked Redemption

Not applicable

Notes:

31.

Currency Linked

Redemption

Not applicable

Notes:

32.

Fund Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

33. Futures Linked Redemption Notes: Not applicable

5

34.

Credit Securities:

Not applicable

35. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Not applicable Redemption Notes:

36.

Partly Paid Notes:

The Securities are not Partly Paid Notes.

37.

Instalment Notes:

Not applicable

38.

Illegality (Condition 10.1) and

Illegality: redemption in accordance with Condition 10.1(d)

Force Majeure (Condition 10.2):

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Condition

10.2(b)

39. Additional, Optional Additional and CNY Payment Disruption Events:

(a)

Additional

Disruption

(a)

Additional Disruption Events: Applicable

Events and

Optional

(b)

The following Optional Additional Disruption

Additional

Disruption

Events:

Events apply to the Securities:

Administrator/ Benchmark Event

(c)

Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional

Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

(b)

CNY Payment Disruption

Not applicable

Event:

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

ISSUER CALL OPTION, NOTEHOLDER PUT OPTION AND AUTOMATIC EARLY

REDEMPTION

42.

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

43.

Noteholder Put Option:

Not applicable

44.

Automatic Early Redemption:

Applicable

(a)

Automatic

Early

Single Standard Automatic Early Redemption: the SPS AER

Redemption Event:

Value is less than the Automatic Early Redemption Level

(b)

Automatic

Early

SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:

Redemption Payout:

NA x (100% + AER Exit Rate)

6

SPS AER Valuation is applicable

And where:

n means a number between 1 to 12, in respect of the relevant

Automatic Early Redemption Date

NA means EUR 1,000

Relevant Screen Page means Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any

successor page thereto)

SPS AER Value means Underlying Reference Value

SPS Valuation Date means Automatic Early Redemption

Valuation Date

Specified Time means 11:00 am, Frankfurt time

Underlying Reference means the EUR interest rate swap with a

maturity of 10 years

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect

of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference Rate in

respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Rate means the Underlying Reference

which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified

Time on the relevant SPS Valuation Date

Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1.

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an

Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such Underlying

Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date (ii) divided by

the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price.

(c)

Automatic

Early

31 July 2025 (n=1), 31 July 2026 (n=2), 30 July 2027 (n=3), 31

Redemption Date(s):

July 2028 (n=4), 31 July 2029 (n=5), 31 July 2030 (n=6), 31 July

2031 (n=7), 30 July 2032 (n=8), 29 July 2033 (n=9), 31 July

2034 (n=10), 31 July 2035 (n=11) and 31 July 2036 (n=12), each

date subject to adjustment in accordance with the Modified

Business Day Convention

(d)

Automatic

Early

2.40 per cent.

Redemption Level:

(e)

Automatic

Early

Not applicable

Redemption Percentage:

(f)

AER Rate:

n x 6.00 per cent.

7

(g)

AER Exit Rate:

AER Rate

(h)

Automatic

Early

29 July 2025 (n=1), 29 July 2026 (n=2), 29 July 2027 (n=3), 27

Redemption

Valuation

July 2028 (n=4), 27 July 2029 (n=5), 29 July 2030 (n=6), 29 July

Date(s)/Period(s):

2031 (n=7), 29 July 2032 (n=8), 28 July 2033 (n=9), 27 July

2034 (n=10), 27 July 2035 (n=11) and 29 July 2036 (n=12)

(i)

Automatic

Early

Not applicable

Redemption

Valuation

Time:

(j)

Observation

Price

Not applicable

Source:

(k)

Underlying

Reference

Not applicable

Level 1:

(l)

Underlying

Reference

Not applicable

Level 2:

(m)

SPS AER Valuation:

Not applicable

(n)

AER

Event

1

Not applicable

Underlying(s):

(o)

AER

Event

2

Not applicable

Underlying(s):

(p)

AER Event 1 Basket:

Not applicable

(q)

AER Event 2 Basket:

Not applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS FOR VALUATION(S)

  1. Strike Date, Strike Price, Not applicable Averaging Date(s), Observation
    Period and Observation Date(s):
  2. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

(a)

Interest:

Not applicable

(b)

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

(c)

Floating Rate Provisions

Not applicable

  1. Zero Coupon Provisions: Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR LINKED INTEREST (IF APPLICABLE)

47.

Linked Interest Notes:

Not applicable

DISTRIBUTION

8

48.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Reg. S Compliance Category 2; TEFRA Not applicable

49.

Additional U.S. Federal income

The Securities are not Specified Securities for the purpose of

tax considerations:

Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

50.

Non-exempt Offer:

Applicable

(i)

Non-exempt Offer

France

Jurisdictions:

(ii)

Offer Period:

The period from and including 2 April 2024 to and including 29

July 2024 ("Offer End Date")

(iii)

Financial intermediaries

None

granted specific consent

to use the Base

Prospectus in accordance

with the Conditions in it:

(iv)

General Consent:

Applicable

(v)

Other Authorised Offeror

Not applicable

Terms:

51. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

(i) Prohibition of Sales to EEA

Not applicable

Retail Investors:

(ii) Prohibition of Sales to Belgian

Not applicable

Consumers:

(iii) Prohibition of Sales to UK

Not applicable

Retail Investors:

(iv) Prohibition of Sales to EEA

Not applicable

Non

Retail

Investors

(where

Securities are held in a retail

account):

(v) Prohibition of Sales to UK

Not applicable

Non

Retail

Investors

(where

Securities are held in a retail account):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY

52. Secured Securities other than Not applicable

Nominal Value Repack Securities:

9

53.

Nominal

Value

Repack

Not applicable

Securities:

54.

Actively Managed Securities:

Not applicable

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By:

Duly authorised

10

