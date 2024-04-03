FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES

FINAL TERMS DATED 15 MARCH 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 5,890,000 Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest Securities due 15 March 2036

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these

Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

1

These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES

Series Number:

FICRT 15235 FR

Tranche Number:

1

Number of Securities issued:

5,890

Number of Securities:

5,890

ISIN:

XS2719545654

Common Code:

271954565

Issue Price per Security:

100.00% of the Notional Amount

Redemption Date:

15 March 2036

Relevant Jurisdiction:

Not applicable

Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:

Not applicable

Specified Securities pursuant to Section

No

871(m):

GENERAL PROVISIONS

The following terms apply to each series of Securities:

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor:

BNP Paribas

3.

Trade Date:

23 February 2024

4.

Issue Date and Interest Commencement

15 March 2024

Date:

5.

Consolidation:

Not applicable

6.

Type of Securities:

(a)

Certificates

(b)

The Securities are Underlying

Interest Rate Linked Interest

Securities.

The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities) shall apply.

2

7.

Form of Securities:

Clearing System Global Security

8.

Business Day Centre(s):

The applicable Business Day Centre for the

purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in

Condition 1 is a day upon which the T2 system

is open

9.

Settlement:

Settlement will be by way of cash payment

(Cash Settled Securities).

10.

Rounding

Convention

for

Cash Not applicable

Settlement Amount:

11. Variation of Settlement:

Issuer's option to vary settlement:

The Issuer does not have the option to vary

settlement in respect of the Securities.

12.

Final Payout

SPS Payouts

SPS Fixed Percentage Securities

Constant Percentage 1

where:

Constant Percentage 1 means 100%.

Payout Switch:

Not applicable

Aggregation:

Not applicable

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15.

Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:

Not applicable.

16.

Settlement Currency:

The settlement currency for the payment of the

Cash Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-

syndicated basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

19. Agent(s):

(a) Principal Security Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

(b) Security Agent(s):

Not applicable

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

3

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas

10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA

22.

Governing law:

English law

23.

Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS

  1. Hybrid Securities:
  2. Index Securities:
  3. Share Securities:
  4. ETI Securities
  5. Debt Securities:
  6. Commodity Securities:
  7. Inflation Index Securities:
  8. Currency Securities:
  9. Fund Securities:
  10. Futures Securities:
  11. Credit Security Provisions:
  12. Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
  1. Underlying Interest Determination Date(s):
  1. Manner in which the Underlying Interest Rate is to be determined:
    1. Screen Rate Determination:
      1. Underlying Reference Rate:

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Applicable

Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of the relevant Interest Period

Screen Rate Determination

Applicable

The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 10 years which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date

(b)

Specified Time:

11:00 am, Frankfurt time

(c)

Relevant Screen Page:

Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page

thereto)

(B) ISDA Determination

Not applicable

(c) Underlying Margin(s):

Not applicable

(d) Minimum Underlying Reference Rate:

Not applicable

4

(e) Maximum Underlying Reference Rate:

Not applicable

36.

Preference Share Certificates:

Not applicable

37.

OET Certificates:

Not applicable

38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security

Force Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):

Condition 7.1(d)

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with

Security Condition 7.2(b)

39.

Additional Disruption Events and

(a)

Additional

Disruption

Events:

Optional Additional Disruption Events:

Applicable

(b)

The following

Optional

Additional

Disruption Events apply to the

Securities:

Administrator/Benchmark Event

(c)

Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION

  1. Notional Amount of each EUR 1,000 Certificate:

(b)

Partly Paid Certificates:

The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates

(c)

Interest:

Applicable

Coupon Switch:Not applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As specified in the Conditions

(ii) Interest Period End Date(s):

15 March in each year from and including 15 March

2025 to and including 15 March 2036

  1. Business Day Convention for None Interest Period End Date(s):

(iv) Interest Payment Date(s):

15 March in each year from and including 15 March

2025 to and including 15 March 2036

5

  1. Business Day Convention for Modified Following Interest Payment Date(s):

(vi) Party responsible for calculating

Calculation Agent

the Rate(s) of Interest Amount(s)

(if not the Calculation Agent):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii) Minimum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

None

(xi)

Determination Dates:

Not applicable

(xii) Accrual to Redemption:

Not applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Linked Interest

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Applicable

Digital Coupon applicable

Single Digital Coupon Condition is applicable:

(A) if the Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied in respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):

Rate(i)

(B) if the Digital Coupon Condition is not satisfied in respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i), as applicable:

zero

Where:

Barrier Level means 3.25per cent.

Digital Coupon Condition means that the DC Barrier Value for the relevant SPS Coupon Valuation Date is equal to or less than the Barrier Level.

DC Barrier Value means Underlying Reference

Value

i means 1 to 12, being the SPS Valuation Dates due to fall on the days that are two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of the relevant Interest Period

Rate(i) means 5.95 per cent.

6

SPS Coupon Valuation Date means Underlying

Interest Determination Date

SPS Valuation Date means SPS Coupon Valuation

Date

Underlying Reference means the Underlying

Reference Rate.

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference Rate in respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an

Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i)

the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such

Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS

Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying

Reference Strike Price.

(d)

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

(e)

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

(f)

Linked Interest Certificates:

Not applicable

  1. Payment of Premium Amount(s): Not applicable
  2. Index Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
  3. Share Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
  4. ETI Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
  5. Debt Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:

(l)

Commodity

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount]

Certificates:

(m)

Inflation

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount]

Certificates:

7

(n)

Currency

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount]

Certificates:

  1. Fund Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:

(p)

Futures Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable

Amount] Certificates:

  1. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Applicable Interest Provisions:

(i)

Underlying Interest Determination

Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of

Date(s):

the relevant Interest Period

(ii)

Manner in which the Underlying

Screen Rate Determination

Interest Rate is to be determined:

(A) Screen Rate Determination:

Applicable

(a)

Underlying

Reference

The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 10 years

Rate:

which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the

Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest

Determination Date

(b)

Specified Time:

11:00 am, Frankfurt time

(c)

Relevant Screen

Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)

Page:

(B) ISDA Determination

Not applicable

(iii)

Underlying Margin(s):

Not applicable

  1. Minimum Underlying Reference Not applicable Rate:
  2. Maximum Underlying Reference Not applicable Rate:

(r)

Instalment Certificates:

The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates

(s)

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

(t)

Holder Put Option:

Not applicable

(u)

Automatic Early Redemption:

Applicable

(i)

Automatic

Early

Single Standard Automatic Early Redemption: the SPS

Redemption Event:

AER Value is equal to or less than the Automatic Early

Redemption Level

(ii)

Automatic

Early

SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:

Redemption Payout:

8

NA x (100% + AER Exit Rate)

SPS AER Valuation is applicable

And where:

NA means EUR 1,000

SPS AER Value means Underlying Reference Value

SPS Valuation Date means Automatic Early

Redemption Valuation Date

Underlying Reference means the Underlying

Reference Rate

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in

respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying

Reference Rate in respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1.

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an

Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i)

the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such

Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS

Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying

Reference Strike Price.

(iii)

Automatic

Early

Each Interest Payment Date from and including the

Redemption Date(s):

Interest Payment Date due to fall on 15 March 2025 to

and including the Interest Payment Date due to fall on

15 March 2035

(iv)

Observation

Price

Not applicable

Source:

(v)

Underlying

Reference

Not applicable

Level:

(vi)

Automatic

Early

2.50 per cent.

Redemption Level:

(vii)

Automatic

Early

Not applicable

Redemption Percentage:

(viii)

AER Exit Rate:

0.00 per cent.

(ix)

Automatic

Early

Two (2) T2 Business Days prior to the Automatic Early

Redemption

Valuation

Redemption Date

Date(s)/Period(s):

9

(v)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

(w)

Strike Price:

Not applicable

(x)

Redemption Valuation Date:

Not applicable

(y)

Averaging:

Not applicable

(z)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(aa)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

(bb)

Settlement Business Day:

Not applicable

(cc)

Cut-off Date:

Not applicable

(dd)

Security Threshold on the Issue

Not applicable

Date:

  1. Identification information of Not applicable Holders as provided by Condition
    29:

DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY

43.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Not applicable

44. Additional U.S. Federal income tax The Securities are not Specified Securities for the

considerations:

purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal

Revenue Code of 1986

45.

Registered broker/dealer:

Not applicable

46.

TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:

TEFRA Not Applicable

47.

Non-exempt Offer:

Not applicable

48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

  1. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Not applicable Retail Investors:

(b)

Prohibition of Sales to Belgian

Not applicable

Consumers:

(c)

Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail

Not applicable

Investors:

(d)

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors (where Securities

are held in a retail account):

10

