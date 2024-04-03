FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
FINAL TERMS DATED 15 MARCH 2024
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 5,000,000 Callable Fixed Rate to Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest Securities due
15 March 2034
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
1
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these
Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 15205 CI
Tranche Number:
1
Number of Securities issued:
5,000
Number of Securities:
5,000
ISIN:
XS2355886685
Common Code:
235588668
Issue Price per Security:
100.00% of the Notional Amount
Redemption Date:
15 March 2034
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
Specified Securities pursuant to Section
No
871(m):
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
2
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
23 February 2024
4.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement
15 March 2024
Date:
5.
Consolidation:
Not applicable
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Certificates
(b)
The Securities are Fixed Rate
to Underlying Interest Rate
Linked Interest Securities.
The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms
and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate
Securities) shall apply.
7.
Form of Securities:
Clearing System Global Security
8.
Business Day Centre(s):
The applicable Business Day Centre for the
purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in
Condition 1 is a day upon which the T2 system
is open
9.
Settlement:
Settlement will be by way of cash payment
(Cash Settled Securities).
10.
Rounding
Convention
for
Cash
Not applicable
Settlement Amount:
11. Variation of Settlement:
Issuer's option to vary settlement:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary
settlement in respect of the Securities.
12.
Final Payout
SPS Payouts
SPS Fixed Percentage Securities
Constant Percentage 1
where:
Constant Percentage 1 means 100%.
Payout Switch:
Not applicable
Aggregation:
Not applicable
3
- Relevant Asset(s):
- Entitlement:
- Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:
- Settlement Currency:
- Syndication:
- Minimum Trading Size:
- Agent(s):
- Principal Security Agent:
- Security Agent(s):
- Registrar:
- Calculation Agent:
- Governing law:
- Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
- Hybrid Securities:
- Index Securities:
- Share Securities:
- ETI Securities
- Debt Securities:
- Commodity Securities:
- Inflation Index Securities:
- Currency Securities:
- Fund Securities:
- Futures Securities:
- Credit Security Provisions:
- Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
4
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable.
The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").
The Securities will be distributed on a non- syndicated basis.
EUR 1,000
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
Not applicable
Not applicable
BNP Paribas
10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA
English law
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable from and including 15 March 2027 to but excluding 15 March 2034
(a) Underlying Interest Determination Date(s):
- Manner in which the Underlying Interest Rate is to be determined:
- Screen Rate Determination:
- Underlying Reference Rate:
Two (2) TARGET2 Settlement Days prior to the start of the relevant Interest Period
Screen Rate Determination
Applicable
The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 30 years which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date; and
The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 5 years which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date,
as applicable.
(b)
Specified Time:
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
(c)
Relevant Screen Page:
Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page
thereto)
(B) ISDA Determination
Not applicable
(c) Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
(d) Minimum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
(e) Maximum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38.
Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Force
Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security
Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):
Condition 7.1(d)
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security
Condition 7.2(b)
39.
Additional Disruption Events and Optional
(a)
Additional
Disruption
Events:
Additional Disruption Events:
Applicable
(b)
The following
Optional
Additional
Disruption Events apply to the
Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
(c)
Redemption:
5
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
- Notional Amount of each Certificate: EUR 1,000
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates
(c)
Interest:
Applicable
Coupon Switch:Not applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As specified in the Conditions
(ii)
Interest Period End Date(s):
15 March in each year from and including 15 March
2025 to and including 15 March 2034
(iii)
Business Day Convention for Interest
None
Period End Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
15 March in each year from and including 15 March
2025 to and including 15 March 2034
(v)
Business Day Convention for Interest
Modified Following
Payment Date(s):
(vi) Party responsible for calculating the
Calculation Agent
Rate(s) of Interest Amount(s) (if not
the Calculation Agent):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii) Minimum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
30/360
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Not applicable
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Not applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Fixed Rate to Linked Interest
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Applicable
FI Target Coupon applicable
6
Combination Floater Coupon applicable:
Where:
FI Ratei means:
FI Rate1 means the Underlying Reference Rate with a
maturity of 30 years
FI Rate2 means the Underlying Reference Rate with a
maturity of 5 years
Gearingi means:
500.00 per cent. in respect of FI Rate1; and
minus 500.00 per cent. in respect of FI Rate2
Global Cap is Not applicable
Global Floor is Not applicable
Global Margin means 0.00 per cent.
Local Cap is Not applicable
Local Floor means 0.00 per cent.
n means 2
(d)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Applicable from and including the Interest
Commencement Date to but excluding 15 March 2027
(i) Fixed Rate of Interest:
6.80 per cent. per annum
(ii) Fixed Coupon Amount:
Not applicable
(e)
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(f)
Linked Interest Certificates:
Not applicable
- Payment of Premium Amount(s): Not applicable
- Index Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
- Share Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
7
- ETI Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
- Debt Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
(l)
Commodity
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(m)
Inflation
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(n)
Currency
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
- Fund Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
(p)
Futures Linked [Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
(q)
Underlying Interest Rate Linked
Applicable from and including 15 March 2027 to but
Interest Provisions:
excluding 15 March 2034
(i)
Underlying Interest Determination
Two (2) TARGET2 Settlement Days prior to the start
Date(s):
of the relevant Interest Period
(ii)
Manner in which the Underlying
Screen Rate Determination
Interest Rate is to be determined:
(A) Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
(a)
Underlying
Reference
The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 30 years
Rate:
which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the
Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest
Determination Date; and
The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 5 years
which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the
Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest
Determination Date,
as applicable.
(b)
Specified Time:
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
(c)
Relevant Screen
Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
Page:
(B) ISDA Determination
Not applicable
8
(iii)
Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
- Minimum Underlying Reference Not applicable Rate:
- Maximum Underlying Reference Not applicable Rate:
(r)
Instalment Certificates:
The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates
(s)
Issuer Call Option:
Applicable
(i) Optional Redemption Date(s): Each Interest Payment Date from and including the Interest Payment Date due to fall on 15 March 2027 to and including the Interest Payment Date due to fall on 15 March 2033
(ii) Optional Redemption Valuation Date(s):
(iii) Optional Redemption Amount(s):
- Minimum Notice Period:
- Maximum Notice Period:
- Holder Put Option:
- Automatic Early Redemption:
- Strike Date:
- Strike Price:
- Redemption Valuation Date:
- Averaging:
- Observation Dates:
- Observation Period:
- Settlement Business Day:
- Cut-offDate:
- Security Threshold on the Issue Date:
- Identification information of Holders as provided by Condition 29:
Not applicable
NA x 100.00 per cent.
25 Business Days
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
9
DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY
43.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Not applicable
44. Additional U.S. Federal income tax The Securities are not Specified Securities for the
considerations:
purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal
Revenue Code of 1986
45.
Registered broker/dealer:
Not applicable
46.
TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:
TEFRA Not Applicable
47.
Non-exempt Offer:
Not applicable
48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to EEA Not applicable Retail Investors:
(b)
Prohibition of Sales to Belgian
Not applicable
Consumers:
(c)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(d)
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors (where Securities
are held in a retail account):
(e)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors (where Securities
are held in a retail account):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY
49.
Secured Securities other than Notional
Not applicable
Value Repack Securities:
50.
Notional Value Repack Securities:
Not applicable
51.
Actively Managed Securities:
Not applicable
Responsibility
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
10
