02 April 2024

NOTICE

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 1,885,000 Credit Linked Certificates due July 2027

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP

Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

Issue Date: 01 August 2022

Series Number: CE4215GEO

ISIN: FI4000523832

(the "Securities")

This Notice should be read in conjunction with the attached Final Terms dated 1 August 2022 in respect of the Securities.

Holders are informed of the following amendments:

Page 4 of the Final Terms is hereby amended as follows:

The wording Minimum Trading Size: EUR 100,000

is replaced with the wording "Minimum Trading Size: EUR 5,000"

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

As Issuer:

By:

(duly authorised)