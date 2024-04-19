FINAL TERMS FOR NOTES

FINAL TERMS DATED 08 APRIL 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 1,000,000 Credit Linked Notes due July 2029

ISIN Code: XS2740808766

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-195 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus, any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus and these

Final Terms are available for viewing at 1 rue Laffitte, 75009 Paris, France and www.amf-france.org and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Paying Agents.

1

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor

BNP Paribas

3. Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number:

(a)

Trade Date:

25 March 2024

(b)

Series Number:

FINTE 15639 CI

(c)

Tranche Number:

1

4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date:

(a)

Issue Date:

08

April 2024

(b)

Interest Commencement Date:

The Issue Date

(c)

Maturity Date:

04

July 2029 (the "Scheduled Maturity Date")

Business Day Convention for Maturity Date:

Following

5. Aggregate Nominal Amount and Issue Price

  1. Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 1,000,000 Series:
  2. Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 1,000,000 Tranche:

(c)

Issue Price of Tranche:

100.00 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

of the applicable Tranche

6.

Type of Securities:

(a)

Notes

(b)

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Credit Linked Redemption

(c)

Interest Basis:

6.60 per cent. Fixed Rate (see 46(b) below)

(d)

The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional

Terms and Conditions for Credit Securities)

shall apply.

2

  1. Form of Securities: New Global Note
    Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to be attached to definitive Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature):
    Identification information of Holders as provided by Condition 1 in relation to French Law Securities:
  2. Business Days/Payment Days:
    1. Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3.12)
    2. Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Days for the purposes of Condition 4(a):

Unwind Costs: Not applicable

Tax Gross-up: Condition 6.3 (No Gross-up) applicable

Clearing System Global Note

No

No.

Not applicable

The applicable Additional Business Centres for the purpose of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 3.12 are London and T2

London and a day upon which London and T2

9. Specified Denomination and Calculation Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash

Amount:Settlement:

Settled Securities)

10. Specified Denomination and Calculation Amount:

(a)

Specified Denomination(s):

EUR 1,000

(b)

Calculation Amount:

EUR 1,000

11.

Variation of Settlement:

Not applicable

12. Final and Early Redemption Amount:

(a)

Final Redemption Amount:

As per the Credit Security Conditions and paragraph

34 (Credit Securities) below

(b)

Final Payout:

Not applicable

(c)

Early Redemption Amount:

Not applicable

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15. Exchange Rates:

3

(a)

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

(b)

Specified

Exchange

Not applicable

Rate/Settlement

Currency

Exchange Rate:

16.

Specified

Currency and

Settlement

Currency:

(a)

Specified Currency:

EUR as defined in the definition of "Relevant

Currency" in Condition 13 (Definitions)

(b)

Settlement Currency:

EUR as defined in the definition of "Relevant

Currency" in Condition 13 (Definitions)

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-

syndicated basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

19.

Principal Paying Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

22.

Governing law:

French law

Name and address of the Representative:

23. Masse provisions (Condition 18):

SELARL MCM AVOCAT Contact : rmo@avocat-mcm.com 10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00

Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01

Name and address of the alternate Representative:

Maître Philippe MAISONNEUVE

Avocat

10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France

Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00

Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01

The Representative will receive a remuneration of

EUR 275

per annum plus VAT

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR REDEMPTION

24.

Hybrid Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

25.

Index Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

4

26.

Share Linked Redemption Notes/ETI Share

Not applicable

Linked Redemption Notes:

27.

ETI Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

28.

Debt Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

29.

Commodity Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

30.

Inflation Index Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

31.

Currency Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

32.

Fund Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

33.

Futures Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

34.

Credit Securities:

Applicable

(a)

Type of Credit Securities:

(i)

Single Reference

Entity

Not applicable

Credit Securities:

(ii)

Nth-to-Default

Credit

Not applicable

Securities:

(iii)

Basket Credit Securities:

Not applicable

(iv)

Tranched Credit Securities:

Applicable

Attachment Point: 2.4%

Exhaustion Point: 5.6%

Incurred Recoveries: Not applicable

  1. Credit Linkage

(i)

Reference Entity(ies):

Index Credit Securities:

Relevant Annex:

iTraxx Europe Series 41 Version 1

Index RED Code: 2I666VDJ1

Roll Date: 20 March 2024

Annex Date: 15 March 2024

Index Sponsor: Markit Indices Limited, or any

successor thereto

(ii)

Transaction Type:

As specified in the Relevant Annex

(iii)

Reference Entity Notional

As per the Credit Security Conditions

Amount:

5

(iv)

Reference Obligation(s):

Applicable

Standard

Reference

As specified in the Relevant Annex

Obligation:

Seniority Level:

As specified in the Relevant Annex

(v)

Credit Linked

Interest

Not applicable

Only:

(vi)

Credit-Linked

Principal

Not applicable

Only:

  1. Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement

(i)

Settlement Method:

Zero Recovery

(ii)

Credit Unwind Costs:

Not applicable

(iii)

Settlement at Maturity:

Not applicable

(iv)

Settlement Currency:

EUR

  1. Miscellaneous Credit Terms

(i)

Merger Event:

Not applicable

(ii)

Credit

Event Backstop

The date that is 60 calendar days prior to the Trade

Date:

Date

(iii)

Credit Observation

Period

Applicable: 20 June 2029

End Date:

(iv)

CoCo Supplement:

Not applicable

(v)

LPN Reference Entities:

Not applicable

(vi)

NTCE Provisions:

As per the Transaction Type

(vii)

Accrual

of Interest

upon

Accrual to: Interest Payment Date

Credit Event:

(viii)

Interest

following

Not applicable

Scheduled Maturity:

(ix)

Hybrid Credit Securities:

Not applicable

(x)

Bonus

Coupon

Credit

Not applicable

Securities:

  1. Additional Credit Security Applicable Disruption Events:

Change in Law: Applicable

6

Hedging Disruption: Applicable

Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable

Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value

(xii)

Change in Standard Terms

Applicable

and Market Conventions:

(xiii)

Hedging Link Provisions:

Applicable

(xiv)

Calculation and Settlement

Applicable

Suspension:

(xv)

Additional

Credit

Not applicable

Provisions:

35.

Underlying

Interest

Rate

Linked

Not applicable

Redemption Notes:

36.

Partly Paid Notes:

The Securities are not Partly Paid Notes.

37.

Instalment Notes:

Not applicable

38. Illegality (Condition 10.1) and Force Illegality: redemption in accordance with Condition

Majeure (Condition 10.2):

10.1(d)

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with

Condition 10.2(b)

39. Additional, Optional Additional and CNY Payment Disruption Events:

Additional

Disruption

Events and

(a)

Additional

Disruption

Events:

Not

Optional

Additional

Disruption

applicable

Events:

(b)

The

following

Optional

Additional

Disruption Events apply to the Securities:

Administrator/Benchmark Event

(d)

Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional Disruption Event and/or

Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not

applicable

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

7

ISSUER CALL OPTION, NOTEHOLDER PUT OPTION AND AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION

42.

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

43.

Noteholder Put Option:

Not applicable

44.

Automatic Early Redemption:

Not applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS FOR

VALUATION(S)

45. Strike Date, Strike Price, Averaging Date(s), Observation Period and Observation Date(s):

(a)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

(b)

Averaging:

Not applicable

(c)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(d)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

46. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

  1. Interest:Applicable

Coupon Switch: Not applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As set out in the Conditions

  1. Interest Period End Date(s): 04 July in each year from and including 04 July 2024 to and including 04 July 2029
  2. Business Day Convention None for Interest Period End Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment Date(s):

04 July in each year from and including 04 July 2024

to and including 04 July 2029

  1. Business Day Convention Following
    for Interest Payment Date(s):

(vi)

Party

responsible

for

Not applicable

calculating

the

Rate(s)

of

Interest

and

Interest

Amount(s)

(if

not

the

Calculation Agent):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii)

Minimum Interest Rate:

As per the Conditions

8

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360, unadjusted

(xi)

Determination Dates:

Not applicable

(xii)

Accrual to Redemption:

Not applicable

Accrual to Preceding IPED: Not applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Fixed Rate

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

(b)

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Applicable

(i)

Fixed Rate of Interest:

6.60 per cent. per annum

(ii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

Not applicable

(iii)

Broken Amount:

Not applicable

(c)

Floating Rate Provisions

Not applicable

(d)

Zero Coupon Provisions:

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR LINKED INTEREST (IF APPLICABLE)

47.

Linked Interest Notes:

Not applicable

DISTRIBUTION

48.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Reg. S Compliance Category 2; TEFRA D

49. Additional U.S. Federal income tax The Securities are not Specified Securities for the

considerations:

purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal

Revenue Code of 1986.

50.

Non-exempt Offer:

Not applicable

51. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

  1. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not applicable Investors:
  2. Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Not applicable Consumers:
  3. Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Not applicable Investors:

(iv) Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non Retail Not applicable Investors (where Securities are held in a

retail account):

9

(v) Prohibition of Sales to UK Non Retail Not applicable Investors (where Securities are held in a

retail account):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY

52. Secured Securities other than Nominal Not applicable Value Repack Securities:

53.

Nominal Value Repack Securities:

Not applicable

54.

Actively Managed Securities:

Not applicable

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By:

Duly authorised

10

