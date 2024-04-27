FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES

FINAL TERMS DATED 24 APRIL 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of EUR 1,300,000 Callable Credit Linked Certificates due July 2034

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

1

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these

Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES

Series Number:

FICRT 15794 CI

Tranche Number:

1

Number of Securities issued:

1,300

Number of Securities:

1,300

ISIN:

XS2740842278

Common Code:

274084227

Issue Price per Security:

100.00 per cent. of the Notional Amount

Redemption Date:

04 July 2034

Relevant Jurisdiction:

Not applicable

Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:

Not applicable

Specified Securities pursuant to Section

No

871(m):

2

GENERAL PROVISIONS

The following terms apply to each series of Securities:

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor:

BNP Paribas

3.

Trade Date:

04 April 2024

4.

Issue Date and Interest Commencement

24 April 2024

Date:

5.

Consolidation:

Not applicable

6.

Type of Securities:

(a)

Certificates

(b)

The Securities are Credit Securities.

The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and

Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply.

7.

Form of Securities:

Clearing System Global Security

8.

Business Day Centre(s):

The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes

of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are

London and T2

9.

Settlement:

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash

Settled Securities).

10.

Rounding

Convention

for

Cash

Not applicable

Settlement Amount:

11. Variation of Settlement:

Issuer's option to vary settlement:

The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement

in respect of the Securities.

12.

Final Payout

Not applicable

Payout Switch:

Not applicable

Aggregation:

Not applicable

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15.

Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:

Not applicable.

16.

Settlement Currency:

The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash

Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").

3

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated

basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

19. Agent(s):

(a) Principal Security Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

(b) Security Agent(s):

Not applicable

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas

10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA

22.

Governing law:

English law

23.

Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS

24.

Hybrid Securities:

Not applicable

25.

Index Securities:

Not applicable

26.

Share Securities:

Not applicable

27.

ETI Securities

Not applicable

28.

Debt Securities:

Not applicable

29.

Commodity Securities:

Not applicable

30.

Inflation Index Securities:

Not applicable

31.

Currency Securities:

Not applicable

32.

Fund Securities:

Not applicable

33.

Futures Securities:

Not applicable

34.

Credit Security Provisions:

Applicable

(a)

Type of Credit Securities:

(i)

Single Reference

Entity

Applicable

Credit Securities:

(ii)

Nth-to-Default

Credit

Not applicable

Securities:

(iii)

Basket Credit Securities:

Not applicable

4

(iv)

Tranched

Credit Not applicable

Securities:

  1. Credit Linkage:

(i)

Reference Entity(ies):

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI - SOCIETA PER

AZIONI

(ii)

Transaction Type:

Standard Subordinated European Insurance Corporate

(iii)

Reference Entity Notional

As per the Credit Security Conditions

Amount/Reference Entity

Weighting:

  1. Reference Obligation(s): Applicable

Standard

Reference

Applicable

Obligation:

Seniority Level:

Subordinated Level

  1. Credit Linked Interest Not applicable Only:
  2. Credit-LinkedPrincipal Not applicable Only:
  1. Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement

(i)

Settlement Method:

Auction Settlement

Fallback Settlement Method: Cash Settlement

(ii)

Credit Unwind Costs

Not applicable

(iii)

Settlement at Maturity:

Not applicable

(iv)

Settlement Currency

EUR

  1. Miscellaneous Credit Terms

(i)

Merger Event:

Not applicable

(ii)

Credit Event Backstop

The date that is 60 calendar days prior to the Trade

Date:

Date

(iii)

Credit Observation Period

Applicable: 20 June 2034

End Date:

(iv)

CoCo Supplement:

Not applicable

(v)

LPN Reference Entities:

Not applicable

5

(vi)

NTCE Provisions:

As per the Transaction Type

(vii)

Accrual

of Interest upon

Accrual to: Interest Payment Date

Credit Event:

(viii)

Interest

following

Not applicable

Scheduled Redemption:

(ix)

Hybrid Credit Securities:

Not applicable

(x)

Bonus

Coupon

Credit

Not applicable

Securities:

(xi)

Additional

Credit

Applicable

Security

Disruption

Change in Law: Applicable

Events:

Hedging Disruption: Applicable

Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable

Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value

(xii)

Change

in

Standard

Applicable

Terms

and

Market

Conventions:

(xiii)

Hedging Link Provisions:

Applicable

(xiv)

Calculation

and

Applicable

Settlement Suspension:

(xv)

Additional

Credit

Not applicable

Provisions:

35.

Underlying

Interest

Rate

Not applicable

Securities:

36.

Preference Share Certificates:

Not applicable

37.

OET Certificates:

Not applicable

38.

Illegality (Security Condition 7.1)

Illegality: redemption in

accordance

with

Security

and Force

Majeure

(Security

Condition 7.1(d)

Condition 7.2):

Force

Majeure: redemption

in accordance

with

Security

Condition 7.2(b)

39. Additional Disruption Events and Optional Additional Disruption Events:

  1. Additional Disruption Events: Not applicable
  2. The following Optional Additional Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
    Administrator/Benchmark Event

6

(c) Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional

Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION

(a)

Notional Amount of each

EUR 1,000

Certificate:

(b)

Partly Paid Certificates:

The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates

(c)

Interest:

Applicable

Coupon Switch:Not applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As specified in the Conditions

(ii)

Interest

Period

End

04 July 2034

Date(s):

  1. Business Day Convention None for Interest Period End Date(s):
  2. Interest Payment Date(s): 04 July 2034
  3. Business Day Convention Following for Interest Payment

Date(s):

  1. Party responsible for Calculation Agent calculating the Rate(s) of
    Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii) Minimum Interest Rate:

As per the Conditions

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day

Count

Not applicable

Fraction:

(xi)

Determination

Not applicable

Dates:

7

(xii) Accrual to Redemption:

Not applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Fixed Rate

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

(d)

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Applicable

(i) Fixed Rate of Interest:

65.40 per cent.

(ii)

Fixed

Coupon

Not applicable

Amount:

  1. Floating Rate Provisions: Not applicable

(f)

Linked

Interest Not applicable

Certificates:

  1. Payment of Premium Not applicable Amount(s):

(h)

Index

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(i)

Share

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(j)

ETI

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(k)

Debt

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(l)

Commodity

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(m)

Inflation

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(n)

Currency

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

(o)

Fund

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

8

(p) FuturesLinked Not applicable [Interest/Premium

Amount] Certificates:

  1. Underlying Interest Rate Not applicable
    LinkedInterest Provisions:

(r)

Instalment Certificates:

The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates

(s)

Issuer Call Option:

Applicable

(i)

Optional

Redemption

As set forth in Item 42(s)(iii) below

Date(s):

(ii) Optional Redemption

Valuation Date(s):

(iii) Optional Redemption Amount(s):

Optional

Optional Redemption Amount

Redemption

Date

4 July 2024

Outstanding Notional Amount x 101.40

per cent.

4 July 2025

Outstanding Notional Amount x 107.80

per cent.

6 July 2026

Outstanding Notional Amount x 114.20

per cent.

5 July 2027

Outstanding Notional Amount x 120.60

per cent.

4 July 2028

Outstanding Notional Amount x 127.00

per cent.

4 July 2029

Outstanding Notional Amount x 133.40

per cent.

4 July 2030

Outstanding Notional Amount x 139.80

per cent.

4 July 2031

Outstanding Notional Amount x 146.20

per cent.

5 July 2032

Outstanding Notional Amount x 152.60

per cent.

4 July 2033

Outstanding Notional Amount x 159.00

per cent.

  1. Minimum Notice Period: 5 Business Days

(v)

Maximum Notice Period: Not applicable

9

(t)

Holder Put Option:

Not applicable

(u)

Automatic

Early

Not applicable

Redemption:

(v)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

(w)

Strike Price:

Not applicable

(x)

Redemption

Valuation

Not applicable

Date:

(y)

Averaging:

Not applicable

(z)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(aa)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

  1. Settlement Business Day: Not applicable

(cc)

Cut-off Date:

Not applicable

(dd)

Security Threshold on the

Not applicable

Issue Date:

(ee)

Identification information

Not applicable

of Holders as provided by

Condition 29:

DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY

43.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Not applicable

44.

Additional U.S. Federal income

The Securities are not Specified Securities for the purpose of

tax considerations:

Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986

45.

Registered broker/dealer:

Not applicable

46. TEFRA C or TEFRA Not TEFRA Not Applicable Applicable:

47.

Non-exempt Offer:

Not applicable

48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

  1. Prohibition of Sales to Not applicable EEA Retail Investors:
  2. Prohibition of Sales to Not applicable Belgian Consumers:

(c) Prohibition of Sales to UK Not applicable Retail Investors:

10

