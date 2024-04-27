FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
FINAL TERMS DATED 24 APRIL 2024
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 1,300,000 Callable Credit Linked Certificates due July 2034
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
1
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these
Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 15794 CI
Tranche Number:
1
Number of Securities issued:
1,300
Number of Securities:
1,300
ISIN:
XS2740842278
Common Code:
274084227
Issue Price per Security:
100.00 per cent. of the Notional Amount
Redemption Date:
04 July 2034
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
Specified Securities pursuant to Section
No
871(m):
2
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
04 April 2024
4.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement
24 April 2024
Date:
5.
Consolidation:
Not applicable
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Certificates
(b)
The Securities are Credit Securities.
The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and
Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply.
7.
Form of Securities:
Clearing System Global Security
8.
Business Day Centre(s):
The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes
of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are
London and T2
9.
Settlement:
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash
Settled Securities).
10.
Rounding
Convention
for
Cash
Not applicable
Settlement Amount:
11. Variation of Settlement:
Issuer's option to vary settlement:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement
in respect of the Securities.
12.
Final Payout
Not applicable
Payout Switch:
Not applicable
Aggregation:
Not applicable
13.
Relevant Asset(s):
Not applicable
14.
Entitlement:
Not applicable
15.
Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:
Not applicable.
16.
Settlement Currency:
The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash
Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").
3
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated
basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 1,000
19. Agent(s):
(a) Principal Security Agent:
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
(b) Security Agent(s):
Not applicable
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA
22.
Governing law:
English law
23.
Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
Not applicable
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
24.
Hybrid Securities:
Not applicable
25.
Index Securities:
Not applicable
26.
Share Securities:
Not applicable
27.
ETI Securities
Not applicable
28.
Debt Securities:
Not applicable
29.
Commodity Securities:
Not applicable
30.
Inflation Index Securities:
Not applicable
31.
Currency Securities:
Not applicable
32.
Fund Securities:
Not applicable
33.
Futures Securities:
Not applicable
34.
Credit Security Provisions:
Applicable
(a)
Type of Credit Securities:
(i)
Single Reference
Entity
Applicable
Credit Securities:
(ii)
Nth-to-Default
Credit
Not applicable
Securities:
(iii)
Basket Credit Securities:
Not applicable
4
(iv)
Tranched
Credit Not applicable
Securities:
- Credit Linkage:
(i)
Reference Entity(ies):
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI - SOCIETA PER
AZIONI
(ii)
Transaction Type:
Standard Subordinated European Insurance Corporate
(iii)
Reference Entity Notional
As per the Credit Security Conditions
Amount/Reference Entity
Weighting:
- Reference Obligation(s): Applicable
Standard
Reference
Applicable
Obligation:
Seniority Level:
Subordinated Level
- Credit Linked Interest Not applicable Only:
- Credit-LinkedPrincipal Not applicable Only:
- Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement
(i)
Settlement Method:
Auction Settlement
Fallback Settlement Method: Cash Settlement
(ii)
Credit Unwind Costs
Not applicable
(iii)
Settlement at Maturity:
Not applicable
(iv)
Settlement Currency
EUR
- Miscellaneous Credit Terms
(i)
Merger Event:
Not applicable
(ii)
Credit Event Backstop
The date that is 60 calendar days prior to the Trade
Date:
Date
(iii)
Credit Observation Period
Applicable: 20 June 2034
End Date:
(iv)
CoCo Supplement:
Not applicable
(v)
LPN Reference Entities:
Not applicable
5
(vi)
NTCE Provisions:
As per the Transaction Type
(vii)
Accrual
of Interest upon
Accrual to: Interest Payment Date
Credit Event:
(viii)
Interest
following
Not applicable
Scheduled Redemption:
(ix)
Hybrid Credit Securities:
Not applicable
(x)
Bonus
Coupon
Credit
Not applicable
Securities:
(xi)
Additional
Credit
Applicable
Security
Disruption
Change in Law: Applicable
Events:
Hedging Disruption: Applicable
Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable
Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value
(xii)
Change
in
Standard
Applicable
Terms
and
Market
Conventions:
(xiii)
Hedging Link Provisions:
Applicable
(xiv)
Calculation
and
Applicable
Settlement Suspension:
(xv)
Additional
Credit
Not applicable
Provisions:
35.
Underlying
Interest
Rate
Not applicable
Securities:
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38.
Illegality (Security Condition 7.1)
Illegality: redemption in
accordance
with
Security
and Force
Majeure
(Security
Condition 7.1(d)
Condition 7.2):
Force
Majeure: redemption
in accordance
with
Security
Condition 7.2(b)
39. Additional Disruption Events and Optional Additional Disruption Events:
- Additional Disruption Events: Not applicable
-
The following Optional Additional Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
6
(c) Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional
Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
(a)
Notional Amount of each
EUR 1,000
Certificate:
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates
(c)
Interest:
Applicable
Coupon Switch:Not applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As specified in the Conditions
(ii)
Interest
Period
End
04 July 2034
Date(s):
- Business Day Convention None for Interest Period End Date(s):
- Interest Payment Date(s): 04 July 2034
- Business Day Convention Following for Interest Payment
Date(s):
-
Party responsible for Calculation Agent calculating the Rate(s) of
Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii) Minimum Interest Rate:
As per the Conditions
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day
Count
Not applicable
Fraction:
(xi)
Determination
Not applicable
Dates:
7
(xii) Accrual to Redemption:
Not applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Fixed Rate
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Not applicable
(d)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Applicable
(i) Fixed Rate of Interest:
65.40 per cent.
(ii)
Fixed
Coupon
Not applicable
Amount:
- Floating Rate Provisions: Not applicable
(f)
Linked
Interest Not applicable
Certificates:
- Payment of Premium Not applicable Amount(s):
(h)
Index
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(i)
Share
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(j)
ETI
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(k)
Debt
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(l)
Commodity
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(m)
Inflation
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(n)
Currency
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
(o)
Fund
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
8
(p) FuturesLinked Not applicable [Interest/Premium
Amount] Certificates:
-
Underlying Interest Rate Not applicable
LinkedInterest Provisions:
(r)
Instalment Certificates:
The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates
(s)
Issuer Call Option:
Applicable
(i)
Optional
Redemption
As set forth in Item 42(s)(iii) below
Date(s):
(ii) Optional Redemption
Valuation Date(s):
(iii) Optional Redemption Amount(s):
Optional
Optional Redemption Amount
Redemption
Date
4 July 2024
Outstanding Notional Amount x 101.40
per cent.
4 July 2025
Outstanding Notional Amount x 107.80
per cent.
6 July 2026
Outstanding Notional Amount x 114.20
per cent.
5 July 2027
Outstanding Notional Amount x 120.60
per cent.
4 July 2028
Outstanding Notional Amount x 127.00
per cent.
4 July 2029
Outstanding Notional Amount x 133.40
per cent.
4 July 2030
Outstanding Notional Amount x 139.80
per cent.
4 July 2031
Outstanding Notional Amount x 146.20
per cent.
5 July 2032
Outstanding Notional Amount x 152.60
per cent.
4 July 2033
Outstanding Notional Amount x 159.00
per cent.
- Minimum Notice Period: 5 Business Days
(v)
Maximum Notice Period: Not applicable
9
(t)
Holder Put Option:
Not applicable
(u)
Automatic
Early
Not applicable
Redemption:
(v)
Strike Date:
Not applicable
(w)
Strike Price:
Not applicable
(x)
Redemption
Valuation
Not applicable
Date:
(y)
Averaging:
Not applicable
(z)
Observation Dates:
Not applicable
(aa)
Observation Period:
Not applicable
- Settlement Business Day: Not applicable
(cc)
Cut-off Date:
Not applicable
(dd)
Security Threshold on the
Not applicable
Issue Date:
(ee)
Identification information
Not applicable
of Holders as provided by
Condition 29:
DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY
43.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Not applicable
44.
Additional U.S. Federal income
The Securities are not Specified Securities for the purpose of
tax considerations:
Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986
45.
Registered broker/dealer:
Not applicable
46. TEFRA C or TEFRA Not TEFRA Not Applicable Applicable:
47.
Non-exempt Offer:
Not applicable
48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to Not applicable EEA Retail Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to Not applicable Belgian Consumers:
(c) Prohibition of Sales to UK Not applicable Retail Investors:
10
