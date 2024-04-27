FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES

FINAL TERMS DATED 19 APRIL 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

Issue of USD 1,430,000 Credit Linked Certificates due July 2029

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023

Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.

None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.

1

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these

Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES

Series Number:

FICRT 15812 CI

Tranche Number:

1

Number of Securities issued:

1,430

Number of Securities:

1,430

ISIN:

XS2749286204

Common Code:

274928620

Issue Price per Security:

99.5 per cent. of the Notional Amount

Redemption Date:

05 July 2029

Relevant Jurisdiction:

Not applicable

Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:

Not applicable

Specified Securities pursuant to Section

No

871(m):

2

GENERAL PROVISIONS

The following terms apply to each series of Securities:

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor:

BNP Paribas

3.

Trade Date:

05 April 2024

4.

Issue Date and Interest Commencement

19 April 2024

Date:

5.

Consolidation:

Not applicable

6.

Type of Securities:

(a)

Certificates

(b)

The Securities are Credit Securities.

The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and

Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply.

7.

Form of Securities:

Clearing System Global Security

8.

Business Day Centre(s):

The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes

of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are

London and New York

9.

Settlement:

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash

Settled Securities).

10.

Rounding

Convention

for

Cash

Not applicable

Settlement Amount:

11. Variation of Settlement:

Issuer's option to vary settlement:

The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement

in respect of the Securities.

12.

Final Payout

Not applicable

Payout Switch:

Not applicable

Aggregation:

Not applicable

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15.

Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:

Not applicable.

16.

Settlement Currency:

The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash

Settlement Amount is United States Dollars ("USD")

3

  1. Syndication:
  2. Minimum Trading Size:
  3. Agent(s):
    1. Principal Security Agent:
    2. Security Agent(s):
  5. Registrar:
  6. Calculation Agent:
  7. Governing law:
  8. Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS

  1. Hybrid Securities:
  2. Index Securities:
  3. Share Securities:
  4. ETI Securities
  5. Debt Securities:
  6. Commodity Securities:
  7. Inflation Index Securities:
  8. Currency Securities:
  9. Fund Securities:
  10. Futures Securities:
  11. Credit Security Provisions:
    1. Type of Credit Securities:
      1. Single Reference Entity Credit Securities:
      2. Nth-to-DefaultCredit Securities:
      3. Basket Credit Securities:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.

USD 1,000

BNP Paribas Financial Market S.N.C.

Not applicable

Not applicable

BNP Paribas

10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA English law

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

4

(iv)

Tranched

Credit Applicable

Securities:

Attachment Point: 3%

Exhaustion Point: 6%

Incurred Recoveries: Not applicable

  1. Credit Linkage:

(i)

Reference Entity(ies):

Index Credit Securities:

Relevant Annex:

iTraxx Europe Series 41 Version 1

Index RED Code: 2I666VDJ1;

Roll Date: 20 March 2024;

Annex Date: 15 March 2024.

Index Sponsor: Markit Indices Limited, or any

successor thereto

(ii)

Transaction Type:

As specified in the Relevant Annex

(iii)

Reference Entity Notional

As specified in the Relevant Annex

Amount/Reference Entity

Weighting:

  1. Reference Obligation(s): Applicable

Standard

Reference As specified in the Relevant Annex

Obligation:

  1. Credit Linked Interest Not applicable Only:
  2. Credit-LinkedPrincipal Not applicable Only:
  1. Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement

(i)

Settlement Method:

Auction Settlement

Fallback Settlement Method: Cash Settlement

(ii)

Credit Unwind Costs

Not applicable

(iii)

Settlement at Maturity:

Not applicable

(iv)

Settlement Currency

USD

5

  1. Miscellaneous Credit Terms
    1. Merger Event:
    2. Credit Event Backstop Date:
    3. Credit Observation Period End Date:
    4. CoCo Supplement:
    5. LPN Reference Entities:
    6. NTCE Provisions:
    7. Accrual of Interest upon Credit Event:
    8. Interest following Scheduled Redemption:
    9. Hybrid Credit Securities:
    10. Bonus Coupon Credit Securities:
    11. Additional Credit
      Security Disruption Events:
    12. Change in Standard
      Terms and Market Conventions:

Not applicable

The date that is 60 calendar days prior to the Trade Date

Applicable: 20 June 2029

Not applicable

Not applicable

As per the Transaction Type

Accrual to: Interest Payment Date

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Applicable

Change in Law: Applicable

Hedging Disruption: Applicable

Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable

Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value

Applicable

(xiii)

Hedging Link Provisions:

Applicable

(xiv)

Calculation

and

Applicable

Settlement Suspension:

(xv)

Additional

Credit

Not applicable

Provisions:

35.

Underlying Interest Rate Securities:

Not applicable

36.

Preference Share Certificates:

Not applicable

37.

OET Certificates:

Not applicable

6

38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security

Force Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):

Condition 7.1(d)

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with

Security Condition 7.2(b)

39.

Additional Disruption Events and

(a)

Additional Disruption Events: Not

Optional Additional Disruption Events:

applicable

(b)

The following Optional Additional

Disruption Events apply to the

Securities:

Administrator/Benchmark Event

(c)

Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence

of an Additional Disruption Event

and/or Optional Additional Disruption

Event: Not applicable

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION

  1. Notional Amount of each USD 1,000 Certificate:

(b)

Partly Paid Certificates:

The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates

(c)

Interest:

Applicable

Coupon Switch:Not applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As specified in the Conditions

(ii) Interest Period End Date(s):

05 July in each year from and including 05 July 2025

to and including 05 July 2029

  1. Business Day Convention for None Interest Period End Date(s):

(iv) Interest Payment Date(s):

05 July in each year from and including 05 July 2025

to and including 05 July 2029

  1. Business Day Convention for Following Interest Payment Date(s):

7

(vi) Party responsible for calculating

Calculation Agent

the Rate(s) of Interest Amount(s)

(if not the Calculation Agent):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii) Minimum Interest Rate:

As per the Conditions

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360, unadjusted

(xi)

Determination Dates:

Not applicable

(xii)

Accrual to Redemption:

Not applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Fixed Rate

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Not applicable

(d)

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Applicable

(i) Fixed Rate of Interest:

6.95 per cent. per annum

(ii) Fixed Coupon Amount:

Not applicable

(e)

Floating Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

(f)

Linked Interest Certificates:

Not applicable

  1. Payment of Premium Amount(s): Not applicable

(h)

Index Linked

[Interest/Premium

Not applicable

Amount] Certificates:

(i)

Share Linked

[Interest/Premium

Not applicable

Amount] Certificates:

  1. ETI Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
  2. Debt Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:

(l)

Commodity

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount]

Certificates:

(m)

Inflation

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount]

Certificates:

8

(n)

Currency

Linked

Not applicable

[Interest/Premium

Amount]

Certificates:

  1. Fund Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:

(p)

Futures Linked [Interest/Premium

Not applicable

Amount] Certificates:

(q)

Underlying Interest Rate Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

(r)

Instalment Certificates:

The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates

(s)

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

(t)

Holder Put Option:

Not applicable

(u)

Automatic Early Redemption:

Not applicable

(v)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

(w)

Strike Price:

Not applicable

(x)

Redemption Valuation Date:

Not applicable

(y)

Averaging:

Not applicable

(z)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(aa)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

(bb)

Settlement Business Day:

Not applicable

(cc)

Cut-off Date:

Not applicable

(dd)

Security Threshold on the Issue

Not applicable

Date:

  1. Identification information of Not applicable Holders as provided by Condition
    29:

DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY

43.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Not applicable

44. Additional U.S. Federal income tax The Securities are not Specified Securities for the

considerations:

purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal

Revenue Code of 1986

45.

Registered broker/dealer:

Not applicable

9

46.

TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:

TEFRA Not Applicable

47.

Non-exempt Offer:

Not applicable

48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

  1. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Not applicable Retail Investors:

(b)

Prohibition of Sales to Belgian

Not applicable

Consumers:

(c)

Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail

Not applicable

Investors:

(d)

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors:

(e)

Prohibition of Sales to UK Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors:

PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY

49. Secured Securities other than Notional Not applicable Value Repack Securities:

50.

Notional Value Repack Securities:

Not applicable

51.

Actively Managed Securities:

Not applicable

Responsibility

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

As Issuer:

By:

Duly authorised

10

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 27 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2024 08:50:03 UTC.