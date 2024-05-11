such investors, have the right, exercisable within the period of two working days after the publication of the supplement to withdraw their acceptances.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023 and each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) notwithstanding the publication and approval of any other Supplement to the 2023 Base Prospectus (each a "2023 Future Supplement") which may have been published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and before the end of the public offer period of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate (together, the "2023 Base Prospectus") and/or an updated Base Prospectus (and any Supplement(s) thereto, each a "2024 Future Supplement"), which will replace the 2023 Base Prospectus (the "2024 Base Prospectus") (the date of any such publication and approval, each a "Publication Date"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and (i) prior to any Publication Date, must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus or (ii) on and after any Publication Date must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2023 Future Supplement as at such date or, as applicable, the 2024 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2024 Future Supplement as at such date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2023 Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, constitutes, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will constitute, a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. The Issuer has in the 2023 Base Prospectus given consent to the use of the 2023 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. Such consent will be valid until the date that is twelve months following the date of the 2023 Base Prospectus. The Issuer will in the 2024 Base Prospectus give consent to the use of the 2024 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The 2023 Base Prospectus , as supplemented, and these

Final Terms are available, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will be available for viewing on https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

1. Issuer: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 2. Guarantor: BNP Paribas

3. Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number:

(a) Trade Date: 26 April 2024 (b) Series Number: FINTE 16151 FR (c) Tranche Number: 1

4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date: