FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
FINAL TERMS DATED AS OF 16 APRIL 2024
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 5,110,000 Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest Securities due 16 April 2029
under the Certificate, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-195 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
1
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 3 1May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these
Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 15858 CI
Tranche Number:
1
Number of Securities issued:
5,110
Number of Securities:
5,110
ISIN:
XS2741429448
Common Code:
274142944
Issue Price per Security:
100.00% of the Notional Amount
Redemption Date:
16 April 2029
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
Specified Securities pursuant to Section
No
871(m):
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
2
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
26 March 2024
4.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement
16 April 2024
Date:
5.
Consolidation:
Not applicable
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Certificates
(b)
The Securities are Underlying
Interest Rate Linked Interest
Securities.
The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms
and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate
Securities) shall apply.
7.
Form of Securities:
Clearing System Global Security
8.
Business Day Centre(s):
The applicable Business Day Centres for the
purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in
Condition 1 are days upon which the T2
System is open
9.
Settlement:
Settlement will be by way of cash payment
(Cash Settled Securities).
10.
Rounding
Convention
for
Cash
Not applicable
Settlement Amount:
11. Variation of Settlement:
Issuer's option to vary settlement:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary
settlement in respect of the Securities.
12.
Final Payout
SPS Payouts
Vanilla Digital Securities
(A) if a Knock-in Event has occurred:
Constant Percentage 1 + Bonus Coupon; or
(B) if no Knock-in Event has occurred: Constant Percentage 2.
where:
3
Bonus Coupon means 30%;
Constant Percentage 1 means 100%;
Constant Percentage 2 means 100%;
Knock-in Determination Day means the Redemption Valuation Date;
- Knock-inEvent Value is less than Level;
shall occur if the Knock-in or equal to the Knock-in
Knock-in Level means 2.40%;
Knock-in Valuation Time is Not applicable;
Knock-inValue means the level of the
Underlying Reference Value on the Knock-in
Determination Day;
Reference Strike Price means 1;
SPS Valuation Date means the Knock-in
Determination Day;
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value
means in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the
Underlying Reference Rate in respect of such
day; and
Underlying Reference Value means, in
respect of an Underlying Reference and a SPS
Valuation Date, (i) the Underlying Reference
Closing Price Value for such Underlying
Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation
Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying
Reference Strike Price.
Payout Switch:
Not applicable
Aggregation:
Not applicable
13.
Relevant Asset(s):
Not applicable
14.
Entitlement:
Not applicable
15.
Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:
Not applicable.
16.
Settlement Currency:
The settlement currency for the payment of the
Cash Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").
4
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-
syndicated basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 100,000
19.
Principal Security Agent:
BNP Paribas Arbitrage S.N.C.
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA
- Governing law:
- Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
- Hybrid Securities:
- Index Securities:
- Share Securities:
- ETI Securities
- Debt Securities:
- Commodity Securities:
- Inflation Index Securities:
- Currency Securities:
- Fund Securities:
- Futures Securities:
- Credit Security Provisions:
- Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
- Underlying Interest Determination Date(s):
- Manner in which the Underlying Interest Rate is to be determined:
English law
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable.
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of the relevant Interest Period
Screen Rate Determination
(A) Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
(a)
Underlying Reference
The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity
Rate:
of 10 years which appears on the Relevant
Screen Page at the Specified Time on the
5
relevant Underlying Interest Determination
Date
(b)
Specified Time:
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
- Relevant Screen Page: Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
(B) ISDA Determination
Not applicable
(c) Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
(d) Minimum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
(e) Maximum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security Force Majeure (Security Condition Condition 7.1(d)
7.2):
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security Condition 7.2(b)
39. Additional Disruption Events and
Optional Additional Disruption Events:
- Additional Disruption Events: Applicable
-
The following Optional Additional Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
- Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or
Optional Additional Disruption Event:
Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
- Notional Amount of each EUR 1,000 Certificate:
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates
(c)
Interest:
Not applicable
(d)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(i) Fixed Rate of Interest:
Not applicable
6
(ii) Fixed Coupon Amount:
Not applicable
(e)
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(f)
Linked Interest Certificates:
Not applicable
(g)
Payment
of
Premium
Not applicable
Amount(s):
(h)
Index
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(i)
Share
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(j)
ETI Linked [Interest/Premium
Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
(k)
Debt
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(l)
Commodity
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(m)
Inflation
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(n)
Currency
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(o)
Fund
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(p)
Futures
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(q)
Underlying
Interest Rate
Not applicable
Linked Interest Provisions:
(r)
Instalment Certificates:
The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates
(s)
Issuer Call Option:
Not applicable
(t)
Holder Put Option:
Not applicable
7
(u)
Automatic Early Redemption:
Applicable
(i)
Automatic
Early
Single Standard Automatic Early Redemption
Redemption Event:
SPS AER Valuation: Applicable =
An Automatic Early Redemption Event will occur if
the SPS AER Value less than or equal to the Automatic
Early Redemption Level, as specified in the applicable
Final Terms
Where:
Automatic Early Redemption Level means 2.40%;
Reference Strike Price means 1;
SPS AER Value means the Underlying Reference
Value;
SPS Valuation Date means the applicable Automatic
Early Redemption Valuation Date;
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means in
respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying
Reference Rate in respect of such day; and
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an
Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i)
the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such
Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS
Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying
Reference Strike Price.
(ii)
Automatic
Early
SPS AER Valuation: Applicable
Redemption Payout:
NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit
Rate)
Where:
AER Exit Rate means AER Rate;
AER Rate means n x 6%
AER Redemption Percentage means 100%
8
n means the number corresponding to the applicable Automatic Early Redemption Date in the table below.
NA means EUR 1,000
(iii)
Automatic
Early
Redemption Date(s):
n
Automatic
Automatic
Early
Early
Redemption
Redemption
Valuation
Date
Date
1
14 April 2025
16 April 2025
2
14 April 2026
16 April 2026
3
14 April 2027
16 April 2027
4
12 April 2028
18 April 2028
(iv)
Observation
Price
Not applicable
Source:
(v)
Underlying
Reference
Not applicable
Level:
(vi)
Automatic
Early
Not applicable
Redemption Level:
(vii)
Automatic
Early
Not applicable:
Redemption Percentage:
(viii)
AER Exit Rate:
Applicable
(ix)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Valuation
n
Automatic
Automatic
Date(s)/Period(s):
Early
Early
Redemption
Redemption
Valuation
Date
Date
1
14 April 2025
16 April 2025
2
14 April 2026
16 April 2026
3
14 April 2027
16 April 2027
4
12 April 2028
18 April 2028
(v)
Strike Date:
Not applicable
9
(w)
Strike Price:
Not applicable
(x)
Redemption Valuation Date:
12 April 2029
(y)
Averaging:
Not applicable
(z)
Observation Dates:
Not applicable
(aa)
Observation Period:
Not applicable
(bb)
Settlement Business Day:
Not applicable
(cc)
Cut-off Date:
Not applicable
(dd)
Security Threshold on the Issue
Not applicable
Date:
- Identification information of Not applicable Holders as provided by Condition
29:
DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY
43.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Not applicable
44. Additional U.S. Federal income tax The Securities are not Specified Securities for the
considerations:
purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal
Revenue Code of 1986
45.
Registered broker/dealer:
Not applicable
46.
TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:
TEFRA Not Applicable
47.
Non-exempt Offer:
Not applicable
48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
(a)
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not applicable
Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Not applicable Consumers:
(c)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(d)
Prohibition of Saes to EEA Non
Not applicable
Retial Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Not applicable Consumers Non Retail Investors:
PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY
10
