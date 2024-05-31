FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
FINAL TERMS DATED AS OF 30 APRIL 2024
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of EUR 5,000,000 Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest Securities due 30 April 2036
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to either of Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or Section 85 of the FSMA or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these
Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
1
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 15872 FR
Tranche Number:
1
Number of Securities issued:
5,000
Number of Securities:
5,000
ISIN:
XS2719548757
Common Code:
271954875
Issue Price per Security:
100.00% of the Notional Amount
Redemption Date:
30 April 2036
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
Specified Securities pursuant to Section
No
871(m):
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
9 April 2024
4.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement
30 April 2024
Date:
5.
Consolidation:
Not applicable
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Certificates
(b)
The Securities are Underlying
Interest Rate Linked Interest
Securities.
The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities) shall apply.
2
7.
Form of Securities:
Clearing System Global Security
8.
Business Day Centre(s):
The applicable Business Day Centre for the
purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in
Condition 1 is a day upon which the T2 system
is open
9.
Settlement:
Settlement will be by way of cash payment
(Cash Settled Securities).
10.
Rounding
Convention
for
Cash Not applicable
Settlement Amount:
11. Variation of Settlement:
Issuer's option to vary settlement:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary
settlement in respect of the Securities.
12.
Final Payout
SPS Payouts
SPS Fixed Percentage Securities
Constant Percentage 1
where:
Constant Percentage 1 means 100%.
Payout Switch:
Not applicable
Aggregation:
Not applicable
13.
Relevant Asset(s):
Not applicable
14.
Entitlement:
Not applicable
15.
Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:
Not applicable.
16.
Settlement Currency:
The settlement currency for the payment of the
Cash Settlement Amount is Euro ("EUR").
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-
syndicated basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 1,000
19. Agent(s):
(a) Principal Security Agent:
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
(b) Security Agent(s):
Not applicable
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
3
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
10 Harewood Avenue, London NW1 6AA
- Governing law:
- Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
- Hybrid Securities:
- Index Securities:
- Share Securities:
- ETI Securities
- Debt Securities:
- Commodity Securities:
- Inflation Index Securities:
- Currency Securities:
- Fund Securities:
- Futures Securities:
- Credit Security Provisions:
- Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
- Underlying Interest Determination Date(s):
- Manner in which the Underlying Interest Rate is to be determined:
English law
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of the relevant Interest Period
Screen Rate Determination
(A) Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
(a)
Underlying Reference
The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of
Rate:
10 years which appears on the Relevant Screen
Page at the Specified Time on the relevant
Underlying Interest Determination Date
(b)
Specified Time:
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
- Relevant Screen Page: Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
(B) ISDA Determination
Not applicable
(c) Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
(d) Minimum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
4
(e) Maximum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security
Force Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):
Condition 7.1(d)
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with
Security Condition 7.2(b)
39.
Additional Disruption Events and
(a)
Additional
Disruption
Events:
Optional Additional Disruption Events:
Applicable
(b)
The following
Optional
Additional
Disruption Events apply to the
Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
(c)
Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
- Notional Amount of each EUR 1,000 Certificate:
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates
(c)
Interest:
Applicable
Coupon Switch:Not applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As specified in the Conditions
(ii) Interest Period End Date(s):
30 April in each year from and including 30 April 2025
to and including 30 April 2036
- Business Day Convention for None Interest Period End Date(s):
(iv) Interest Payment Date(s):
30 April in each year from and including 30 April 2025
to and including 30 April 2036
5
- Business Day Convention for Modified Following Interest Payment Date(s):
(vi) Party responsible for calculating
Calculation Agent
the Rate(s) of Interest Amount(s)
(if not the Calculation Agent):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii) Minimum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
None
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Not applicable
(xii) Accrual to Redemption:
Not applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Linked Interest
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Applicable
Digital Coupon applicable
Single Digital Coupon Condition is applicable:
(A) if the Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied in respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):
Rate(i)
(B) if the Digital Coupon Condition is not satisfied in respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i), as applicable:
zero
Where:
Barrier Level means 3.20 per cent.
Digital Coupon Condition means that the DC Barrier Value for the relevant SPS Coupon Valuation Date is equal to or less than the Barrier Level.
DC Barrier Value means Underlying Reference
Value
i means 1 to 12, being the SPS Valuation Dates due to fall on the days that are two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of the relevant Interest Period
Rate(i) means 6.25 per cent.
6
SPS Coupon Valuation Date means Underlying
Interest Determination Date
SPS Valuation Date means SPS Coupon Valuation
Date
Underlying Reference means the Underlying
Reference Rate.
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference Rate in respect of such day.
Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an
Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i)
the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such
Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS
Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying
Reference Strike Price.
(d)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(e)
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(f)
Linked Interest Certificates:
Not applicable
- Payment of Premium Amount(s): Not applicable
- Index Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
- Share Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
- ETI Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
- Debt Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
(l)
Commodity
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
(m)
Inflation
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
7
(n)
Currency
Linked
Not applicable
[Interest/Premium
Amount]
Certificates:
- Fund Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable Amount] Certificates:
(p)
Futures Linked [Interest/Premium Not applicable
Amount] Certificates:
- Underlying Interest Rate Linked Applicable Interest Provisions:
(i)
Underlying Interest Determination
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of
Date(s):
the relevant Interest Period
(ii)
Manner in which the Underlying
Screen Rate Determination
Interest Rate is to be determined:
(A) Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
(a)
Underlying
Reference
The EUR interest rate swap with a maturity of 10 years
Rate:
which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the
Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest
Determination Date
(b)
Specified Time:
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
(c)
Relevant Screen
Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
Page:
(B) ISDA Determination
Not applicable
(iii)
Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
- Minimum Underlying Reference Not applicable Rate:
- Maximum Underlying Reference Not applicable Rate:
(r)
Instalment Certificates:
The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates
(s)
Issuer Call Option:
Not applicable
(t)
Holder Put Option:
Not applicable
(u)
Automatic Early Redemption:
Applicable
(i)
Automatic
Early
Single Standard Automatic Early Redemption: the SPS
Redemption Event:
AER Value is equal to or less than the Automatic Early
Redemption Level
(ii)
Automatic
Early
SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:
Redemption Payout:
8
NA x (100% + AER Exit Rate)
SPS AER Valuation is applicable
And where:
NA means EUR 1,000
SPS AER Value means Underlying Reference Value
SPS Valuation Date means Automatic Early
Redemption Valuation Date
Underlying Reference means the Underlying
Reference Rate
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in
respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying
Reference Rate in respect of such day.
Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1.
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an
Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i)
the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such
Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS
Valuation Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying
Reference Strike Price.
(iii)
Automatic
Early
Each Interest Payment Date from and including the
Redemption Date(s):
Interest Payment Date due to fall on 30 April 2025 to
and including the Interest Payment Date due to fall on
30 April 2035
(iv)
Observation
Price
Not applicable
Source:
(v)
Underlying
Reference
Not applicable
Level:
(vi)
Automatic
Early
2.50 per cent.
Redemption Level:
(vii)
Automatic
Early
Not applicable
Redemption Percentage:
(viii)
AER Exit Rate:
0.00 per cent.
(ix)
Automatic
Early
Two (2) T2 Business Days prior to the Automatic Early
Redemption
Valuation
Redemption Date
Date(s)/Period(s):
9
(v)
Strike Date:
Not applicable
(w)
Strike Price:
Not applicable
(x)
Redemption Valuation Date:
Not applicable
(y)
Averaging:
Not applicable
(z)
Observation Dates:
Not applicable
(aa)
Observation Period:
Not applicable
(bb)
Settlement Business Day:
Not applicable
(cc)
Cut-off Date:
Not applicable
(dd)
Security Threshold on the Issue
Not applicable
Date:
- Identification information of Not applicable Holders as provided by Condition
29:
DISTRIBUTION AND US SALES ELIGIBILITY
43.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Not applicable
44. Additional U.S. Federal income tax The Securities are not Specified Securities for the
considerations:
purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal
Revenue Code of 1986
45.
Registered broker/dealer:
Not applicable
46.
TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:
TEFRA Not Applicable
47.
Non-exempt Offer:
Not applicable
48. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
- Prohibition of Sales to EEA Not applicable Retail Investors:
(b)
Prohibition of Sales to Belgian
Not applicable
Consumers:
(c)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(d)
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors (where Securities
are held in a retail account):
10
