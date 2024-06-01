31 May 2024 NOTICE BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. (incorporated in The Netherlands) (as Issuer) Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48 BNP Paribas (incorporated in France) (as Guarantor) Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 Up to SEK 100,000,000 6Y Certificate on Franklin Templeton India Fund ("3089 Fondobligation Indien") due 01 August 2030 under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding Issue Date: 01 August 2024 Series Number: CE7989SCE ISIN: SE0022239182 (the "Securities") This Notice should be read in conjunction with the attached Final Terms dated 29 May 2024 in respect of the Securities. Holders are informed of the following amendments: Page 3 of the Summary is hereby amended as follows: The wording "Helsinki" is replaced with the wording "Stockholm" Page 3 of the Sammanfattning is hereby amended as follows: The wording "Helsinki" is replaced with the wording "Stockholm" Page 2 of the Sammanfattning is hereby amended as follows: The wording "ominella" is replaced with the wording "nominella"

FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES The Base Prospectus expires on 31 May 2024 and the Issuer intends that the Base Prospectus will be updated before expiry. The updated base prospectus will be available on https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/documents/legaldocs/resourceindex.htm. FINAL TERMS DATED 29 MAY 2024 BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. (incorporated in The Netherlands) (as Issuer) Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48 BNP Paribas (incorporated in France) (as Guarantor) Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 Up to SEK 100,000,000 6Y Certificate on Franklin Templeton India Fund ("3089 Fondobligation Indien") due 01 August 2030 under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023 ISIN Code: SE0022239182 BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C. (as Manager) Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so: in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 47 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances. Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus, as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the Offer (as defined below) prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the Base Prospectus, 1

as the case may be, (the "Publication Date") have the right within two working days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances. Investors who, before the Base Prospectus is published, have already agreed to purchase or subscribe for the Securities which are the subject of the Non-exempt Offer, where the Securities have not yet been delivered to such investors, have the right, exercisable within the period of two working days after the publication of the Base Prospectus to withdraw their acceptances. PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023 and each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) notwithstanding the publication and approval of any other Supplement to the 2023 Base Prospectus (each a "2023 Future Supplement") which may have been published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and before the end of the public offer period of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate (together, the "2023 Base Prospectus") and/or an updated Base Prospectus (and any Supplement(s) thereto, each a "2024 Future Supplement"), which will replace the 2023 Base Prospectus (the "2024 Base Prospectus") (the date of any such publication and approval, each a "Publication Date"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and (i) prior to any Publication Date, must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus or (ii) on and after any Publication Date must be read in conjunction with the 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2023 Future Supplement as at such date or, as applicable, the 2024 Base Prospectus, as supplemented by any 2024 Future Supplement as at such date, save in respect of the Conditions which are extracted from the 2023 Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. The 2023 Base Prospectus, as supplemented, constitutes, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will constitute, a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. The Issuer has in the 2023 Base Prospectus given consent to the use of the 2023 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. Such consent will be valid until the date that is twelve months following the date of the 2023 Base Prospectus. The Issuer will in the 2024 Base Prospectus give consent to the use of the 2024 Base Prospectus in connection with the offer of the Securities. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The 2023 Base Prospectus , as supplemented, and these Final Terms are available, and the 2024 Base Prospectus will be available for viewing on https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents. References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided. These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly. 2

SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES SERIES NO. OF NO OF ISIN COMMON CODE ISSUE REDEM NUMBE SECURIT SECURIT PRICE PTION R IES IES PER DATE ISSUED SECURIT Y CE7989S Up to Up to SE0022239182 Notice of the Common Code 104.25% 01 August CE 10,000 10,000 will be published after the 2030 Trade Date in the same manner as the publication of these Final Terms and be available by accessing the following link: http://eqdpo.bnpparibas.com / SE0022239182 GENERAL PROVISIONS The following terms apply to each series of Securities: 1. Issuer: BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. 2. Guarantor: BNP Paribas 3. Trade Date: 18 July 2024 4. Issue Date: 01 August 2024 5. Consolidation: Not applicable 6. Type of Securities: Certificates The Securities are Fund Securities. The provisions of Annex 9 (Additional Terms and Conditions for Fund Securities) shall apply. Unwind Costs: Applicable 7. Form of Securities: Swedish Dematerialised Securities 8. Business Day Centre(s): The applicable Business Day Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 is Stockholm. 9. Settlement: Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities). 10. Rounding Convention for Cash Settlement Not applicable Amount: 3

Variation of Settlement: Issuer's option to vary settlement: Final Payout

SPS Payouts The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Securities. SPS Vanilla Products Vanilla Call Securities Constant Percentage 1 + Gearing * Max (Final Redemption Value - Strike Percentage, Floor Percentage) Where Average Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Period, the arithmetic average of the Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Values for all the SPS Valuation Dates in such SPS Valuation Period; Constant Percentage 1 means 100% Floor Percentage means 0% Final Redemption Value means the Average Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value Gearing or G is a percentage expected to be about 180% but which will not be less than 150% as determined by the Issuer on Trade Date after the end of the Offer Period. Notice of the rate will be published in the same manner as publication of these Final Terms. SPS Valuation Date means the SPS Redemption Valuation Date SPS Redemption Valuation Date means t Averaging Datet 1 July 19th, 2029 2 August 20th, 2029 3 September 19th, 2029 4 October 19th, 2029 5 November 19th, 2029 6 December 19th, 2029 7 January 21st, 2030 8 February 19th, 2030 4

9 March 19th, 2030 10 April 23rd, 2030 11 May 20th, 2030 12 June 19th, 2030 13 July 19th, 2030 SPS Valuation Period means the SPS Redemption Valuation Period SPS Redemption Valuation Period means from and including 19 July 2029 to and including 19 July 2030 Strike Percentage means 100% Excess Return: Applicable Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value means, in respect of an ACT Day, the rate determined by the Calculation Agent: provided that the Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value on the Strike Date is Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value0. Where: ACT Day means each day that is an Underlying Reference Valuation Day and a Strategy Business Day Underlying Reference Valuation Day means a Fund Business Day Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Valuet-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, the Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value on the ACT Day immediately preceding such day Underlying Reference Volatility Hedged Value0 means 1 Constant Percentage1 means 0% Constant Percentage2 means 0% 5

Level k,t Constant Percentage3 means 100% BasketERt means, in respect of an ACT Day, the level determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: provided that the BasketERt for the Initial ACT DAY will be BasketER0 BasketERt-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, the BasketERt for the ACT Day immediately preceding such day. BasketER0 means 1 Baskett means, in respect of an ACT Day, the level determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: provided that Baskett for the Initial ACT Day will be Basket Level0. Baskett-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, Baskett for the ACT Day immediately preceding such day Basket Level0 means 1 n means 1 means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and an ACT Day, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value in respect of such day Levelk,t-1 means, in respect of an Underlying Reference and an ACT Day, the Underlying Reference Closing Price Value on the immediately preceding ACT Day Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the NAV per Fund Share in respect of such day Pk means 100% 6

Underlying Reference means Underlying Strike Date (t=0) Reference FRAIAAS LX Equity 19 July 2024 Reference Ratet-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, the Reference Floating Rate for such day as specified in these Final Terms Reference Floating Rate means, in respect of an ACT Day, the Reference Floating Rate Option in respect of the Rate Calculation Date for such day appearing on the Reference Floating Rate Option Page at the Reference Floating Rate Option Time. Reference Floating Rate Option means, the 3- month STIBOR rate, published as of 11:00 am LONDON time on two London Business Days prior to Strategy Business Day t as determined by the Calculation Agent. Leverage Ratet-1 means, in respect of an ACT Day, 0% ACT(t-1,t) means, in respect of an ACT Day, the number of calendar days from (but excluding) the ACT Day immediately preceding such ACT Day to (and including) such ACT Day AF means 2.00% Wt means in respect of an ACT Day, the percentage determined by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the following formula: provided that Wt on the Strike Date is W0 Max Exposure means 150% Lag 2 is Applicable W0 = W1 = W*1 means 100% W*t+2 means, If Wt-1 is equal to Wt-2 : 7