20 June 2024
NOTICE
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of up to SEK 100,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on
a 2.4% to 5.6% tranche of the iTraxx Europe Crossover Series 41, Version 1 due July 2029
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Issue Date: 24 June 2024
Series Number: FICRT 16460 AP
ISIN: SE0022239471
(the "Securities")
This Notice should be read in conjunction with the Final Terms dated 29 May 2024 in respect of the above Securities.
Holders are informed of the amendments set out in the attached blacklined version of the Final Terms and ISS.
All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.
Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the offer prior to the date of publication of this Notice, have the right within three working days of such publication to withdraw their acceptances.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By:
(duly authorised)
FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
The Base Prospectus expires on 31 May 2024 and the Issuer intends that the Base Prospectus will be
updated before expiry. The updated base prospectus will be available on https://rates-
globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/documents/legaldocs/resourceindex.htm.
FINAL TERMS DATED 29 MAY 2024
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
Issue of up to SEK 100,000,000 Credit Linked Certificates with principal and interest at risk on a
2.4% to 5.6% tranche of the iTraxx Europe Crossover Series 41, Version 1 due July 2029
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
Any person making or intending to make an offer of the Securities may only do so:
- in those Non-exempt Offer Jurisdictions mentioned in Paragraph 47 of Part A below, provided such person is a Manager or an Authorised Offeror (as such term is defined in the Base Prospectus) and that the offer is made during the Offer Period specified in that paragraph and that any conditions relevant to the use of the Base Prospectus are complied with; or
- otherwise in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or to supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer.
None of the Issuer, the Guarantor or any Manager has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of Securities in any other circumstances.
Investors should note that if a supplement to or an updated version of the Base Prospectus referred to below is published at any time during the Offer Period (as defined below), such supplement or updated base prospectus, as the case may be, will be published and made available in accordance with the arrangements applied to the original publication of these Final Terms. Any investors who have indicated acceptances of the Offer (as defined below) prior to the date of publication of such supplement or updated version of the Base Prospectus, as the case may be, (the "Publication Date") have the right within three working days of the Publication Date to withdraw their acceptances.
Investors who, before the Base Prospectus is published, have already agreed to purchase or subscribe for the Securities which are the subject of the Non-exempt Offer, where the Securities have not yet been delivered to
1
such investors, have the right, exercisable within the period of three working days after the publication of the Base Prospectus to withdraw their acceptances.
2
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these
Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
Tranche Number:
Number of Securities issued: Number of Securities:
ISIN:
Common Code:
FICRT 16460 AP
1
Up to 10,000
Up to 10,000
SE0022239471
Notice of the Common Code will be published after the Trade Date in the same manner as the publication of these Final Terms and be available by accessing the following link: http://eqdpo.bnpparibas.com/SE0022239471.
Issue Price per Security:
100.0 per cent. of the Notional Amount
Redemption Date:
04 July 2029
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
3
Specified Securities pursuant to Section
No
871(m):
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
17 June 2024
4.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement
24 June 2024
Date:
5.
Consolidation:
Not applicable
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Certificates
(b)
The Securities are Credit Securities.
The provisions of Annex 12 (Additional Terms and
Conditions for Credit Securities) shall apply.
7.
Form of Securities:
Swedish Dematerialised Securities
8.
Business Day Centre(s):
The applicable Business Day Centres for the purposes
of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 are
Stockholm and London
9.
Settlement:
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash
Settled Securities).
10.
Rounding
Convention
for
Cash
Not applicable
Settlement Amount:
11. Variation of Settlement:
Issuer's option to vary settlement:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement
in respect of the Securities.
12.
Final Payout
Not applicable
Payout Switch:
Not applicable
Aggregation:
Not applicable
13.
Relevant Asset(s):
Not applicable
14.
Entitlement:
Not applicable
15.
Exchange Rate / Conversion Rate:
Not applicable.
4
16.
Settlement Currency:
The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash
Settlement Amount is Swedish Krona ("SEK").
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated
basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
SEK 10,000
19. Agent(s):
- Principal Security Agent:BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
(b)
Security Agent(s):
Not applicable
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
10 Harewood Avenue
London NW1 6AA
22.
Governing law:
English law
23.
Masse provisions (Condition 9.4):
Not applicable
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
24.
Hybrid Securities:
Not applicable
25.
Index Securities:
Not applicable
26.
Share Securities:
Not applicable
27.
ETI Securities
Not applicable
28.
Debt Securities:
Not applicable
29.
Commodity Securities:
Not applicable
30.
Inflation Index Securities:
Not applicable
31.
Currency Securities:
Not applicable
32.
Fund Securities:
Not applicable
33.
Futures Securities:
Not applicable
34.
Credit Security Provisions:
Applicable
- Type of Credit Securities:
- Single Reference Entity Not applicable Credit Securities:
5
(ii)
Nth-to-Default
Credit Not applicable
Securities:
- Basket Credit Securities: Not applicable
(iv)
Tranched
Credit Applicable
Securities:
Attachment Point: 2.4%
Exhaustion Point: 5.6%
Incurred Recoveries: Not applicable
- Credit Linkage:
(i)
Reference Entity(ies):
Index Credit Securities
Relevant Annex:
iTraxx Europe Series 41 Version 1
Index RED Code: 2I666VDJ1;
Roll Date: 20 March 2024;
Annex Date: 15 March 2024.
Index Sponsor: Markit Indices Limited, or any
successor thereto
(ii)
Transaction Type:
As specified in the Relevant Annex
(iii)
Reference Entity Notional
As specified in the Relevant Annex
Amount/Reference Entity
Weighting:
- Reference Obligation(s): Applicable
Standard
Reference
As specified in the Relevant Annex
Obligation:
Seniority Level:
As specified in the Relevant Annex
- Credit Linked Interest Not applicable Only:
- Credit-LinkedPrincipal Not applicable Only:
- Terms relating to Credit Event Settlement
(i)
Settlement Method:
Zero Recovery
(ii)
Credit Unwind Costs
Not applicable
(iii)
Settlement at Maturity:
Not applicable
6
(iv) Settlement Currency
SEK
- Miscellaneous Credit Terms
(i)
Merger Event:
Not applicable
(ii)
Credit
Event Backstop
17 June 2024
Date:
(iii)
Credit Observation Period
Applicable: 20 June 2029
End Date:
(iv)
CoCo Supplement:
Not applicable
(v)
LPN Reference Entities:
Not applicable
(vi)
NTCE Provisions:
As per the Transaction Type
(vii)
Accrual
of Interest upon
Accrual to: Interest Payment Date
Credit Event:
(viii)
Interest
following
Not applicable
Scheduled Redemption:
- Hybrid Credit Securities: Not applicable
- Bonus Coupon Credit Not applicable Securities:
(xi)
Additional
Credit
Applicable
Security
Disruption
Change in Law: Applicable
Events:
Hedging Disruption: Applicable
Increased Cost of Hedging: Applicable
Disruption redemption basis: Fair Market Value
(xii)
Change
in
Standard
Applicable
Terms
and
Market
Conventions:
- Hedging Link Provisions: Applicable
(xiv)
Calculation
and
Applicable
Settlement Suspension:
(xv)
Additional
Credit
Not applicable
Provisions:
35. Underlying Interest Rate Securities: Not applicable
7
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38.
Illegality
(Security Condition
7.1)
Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security
and Force Majeure
(Security
Condition 7.1(d)
Condition 7.2):
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security
Condition 7.2(b)
39.
Additional Disruption
Events
and
(a)
Additional
Disruption
Events:
Not
Optional
Additional
Disruption
applicable
Events:
(b)
The
following
Optional
Additional
Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
(c)
Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional
Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
(a)
Notional Amount
of
each
SEK 10,000
Certificate:
(b)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates
(c)
Interest:
Applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As specified in the Conditions
(ii)
Interest Period End
04 January, 04 April, 04 July and 04 October in each year,
Date(s):
from and including 04 October 2024 to and including 04 July
2029
(iii)
Business
Day
None
Convention
for
Interest Period End
Date(s):
(iv)
Interest
Payment
04 January, 04 April, 04 July and 04 October in each year,
Date(s):
from and including 04 October 2024 to and including 04 July
2029
8
(v) Business
Day
Following
Convention
for
Interest Payment
Date(s):
-
Party responsible Calculation Agent for calculating the
Rate(s) of Interest
and Interest Amount(s) (if not
the Calculation Agent):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii)
Minimum Interest
As specified in the Conditions
Rate:
- Maximum Interest Not applicable
Rate:
(x)
Day
Count
30/360, unadjusted
Fraction:
(xi)
Determination
Not applicable
Dates:
(xii)
Accrual
to
Not applicable
Redemption:
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Fixed Rate
(xiv) Coupon Rate:
Not applicable
(d)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Applicable
(i)
Fixed
Rate
of
A percentage expected to be approximately 5.50 per cent. per
Interest
(excluding
annum but which will not be less than 5.0 per cent. per annum
on
overdue
as determined by the Issuer on the Trade Date after the end
amounts
after
of the Offer Period. Notice of the Fixed Rate of Interest will
Redemption
Date
be published in the same manner as the publication of these
or date set for early
Final Terms and be available by accessing the following link:
redemption):
http://eqdpo.bnpparibas.com/SE0022239471.
Such
determination will be binding for purchasers of the Securities
(ii)
Fixed
Coupon
Not applicable
Amount(s):
(e)
Floating Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
9
