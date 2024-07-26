FINAL TERMS FOR NOTES

FINAL TERMS DATED AS OF 05 JULY 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

EUR 5,000,000 Underlying Interest Rate-Linked Notes due 07 July 2031

ISIN Code: XS2794992474

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 24-183 on 30 May 2024

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

(as Manager)

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 30 May 2024, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate)] which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing athttps://rates-globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agent.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

1

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor

BNP Paribas

3.

Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche

Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number:

Number:

(a)

Trade Date:

14 June 2024

(b)

Series Number:

FINTE 16762 CI

(c)

Tranche Number:

1

4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date:

(a)

Issue Date:

05

July 2024

(b)

Interest Commencement Date:

The Issue Date

(c)

Maturity Date:

07

July 2031 (the "Scheduled Maturity Date")

Business Day Convention for Maturity Date: Following

5. Aggregate Nominal Amount and Issue Price:

  1. Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 5,000,000 Series:
  2. Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 5,000,000 Tranche:

(c)

Issue Price of Tranche:

100

per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the

applicable Tranche

6.

Type of Securities:

(a)

Notes

(b)

Redemption/Payment Basis:

100 per cent. of nominal amount

(c)

Interest Basis:

Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest

(d)

The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and

Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities)

shall apply

Tax Gross-up: Condition 6.3 (No Gross-up) applicable

7.

Form of Securities:

Bearer Dematerialised Notes

New Global Note:

No

2

Temporary Bearer Global Note exchangeable for a Permanent Bearer Global Note which is exchangeable for definitive Bearer Notes only upon an Exchange Event.

  1. Business Days/Payment Days:
    1. Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3.12)
    2. Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Days for the purposes of Condition 4(a):
  3. Settlement:
  4. Specified Denomination and Calculation Amount:
    1. Specified Denomination(s):
    2. Calculation Amount:
  6. Variation of Settlement:
  7. Final and Early Redemption Amount:
    1. Final Redemption Amount:
    2. Final Payout:
    3. Early Redemption Amount:
  9. Relevant Asset(s):
  10. Entitlement:
  11. Exchange Rates:
    1. Exchange Rate:
    2. SpecifiedExchange
      Rate/SettlementCurrency Exchange Rate:
  13. Specified Currency and Settlement Currency:
    1. Specified Currency:

The applicable Additional Business Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 3.12 is a T2 Business Day only.

T2 System

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities)

EUR 1,000

EUR 1,000

Not applicable

Calculation Amount x 100 per cent.

Not applicable

Calculation Amount x 100 per cent.

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

EUR

3

4

(b)

Settlement Currency:

EUR

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

19.

Principal Paying Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas

22.

Governing law:

English law

23.

Masse provisions (Condition 18):

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR REDEMPTION

24.

Hybrid Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

25.

Index Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

26.

Share Linked Redemption Notes/ETI Share

Not applicable

Linked Redemption Notes:

27.

ETI Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

28.

Debt Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

29.

Commodity Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

30.

Inflation Index Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

31.

Currency Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

32.

Fund Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

33.

Futures Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

34.

Credit Securities:

Not applicable

35.

Underlying

Interest

Rate

Linked

Not applicable

Redemption Notes:

36.

Partly Paid Notes:

The Securities are not Partly Paid Notes.

37.

Instalment Notes:

Not applicable

38.

Illegality (Condition 10.1) and Force

Illegality: redemption in accordance with Condition 10.1(d)

Majeure (Condition 10.2):

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Condition

10.2(b)

39. Additional, Optional Additional and CNY Payment Disruption Events:

(a)

Additional

Disruption

Events and

(a)

Additional Disruption Events: Applicable

Optional

Additional

Disruption

(b)

The following Optional Additional Disruption

Events:

Events apply to the Securities:

Administrator/Benchmark Event

(c)

Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional

Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

(b)

CNY Payment Disruption Event:

Not applicable:

40.

Knock-in Event:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

ISSUER CALL OPTION, NOTEHOLDER PUT OPTION AND AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION

42.

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

43.

Noteholder Put Option:

Not applicable

44.

Automatic Early Redemption:

Applicable

(a)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Standard Automatic Early Redemption: "less than or equal to"

Event:

An Automatic Early Redemption Event will occur if the SPS

AER Value 1 in respect of the AER Event 1 Underlying is less

than or equal to the Automatic Early Redemption Level 1

(b)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:

Payout:

NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit Rate)

Where:

AER Exit Rate means AER Rate;

AER Rate means 0 per cent.

AER Redemption Percentage means 100%

NA means EUR 1,000

(c)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Each Interest Payment Date from and including the Interest

Date(s):

Payment Date due to fall on 07 July 2025 to and including the

Interest Payment Date due to fall on 07 April 2031

(d)

Automatic Early Redemption Level

2.40 per cent.

5

(e)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Not applicable

Percentage:

(f)

AER Rate:

As defined in item 44(b) above

(g)

AER Exit Rate:

As defined in item 44(b) above

(h)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant Automatic

Valuation Date(s)/Period(s):

Early Redemption Date

  1. Automatic Early Redemption Specified Time Valuation Time:

(j)

Observation Price Source:

Not applicable

(k)

Underlying Reference Level:

Not applicable

(l)

Underlying Reference Level 2:

Not applicable

(m)

SPS AER Valuation:

Applicable:

SPS AER Value 1:

Underlying Reference Value

(n)

AER Event 1

Underlying(s):

See item 47(k)(ii)(A) below

(o)

AER Event 2

Underlying(s):

Not applicable

(p)

AER Event 1

Basket:

Not applicable

(q)

AER Event 2

Basket:

Not applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS FOR VALUATION(S)

45. Strike Date, Strike Price, Averaging Date(s), Observation Period and Observation Date(s):

(a)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

Strike Price: Not applicable

(b)

Averaging:

Averaging does not apply to the Securities.

(c)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(d)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

46. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

  1. Interest:Applicable

Coupon switch: Not applicable

(i)

Interest Period(s):

As defined in the Conditions

6

(ii)

Interest

Period

End

05 October, 05 January, 05 April, and 05 July, in each year

Date(s):

from and including 07 October 2024 to and including the

Scheduled Maturity Date

(iii)

Business Day Convention

Not applicable

for Interest Period

End

Date(s):

(iv)

Interest Payment Date(s):

05 October, 05 January, 05 April, and 05 July, in each year

from and including 07 October 2024 to and including the

Scheduled Maturity Date

  1. Business Day Convention Following for Interest Payment
    Date(s):
  2. Party responsible for Not applicable calculating the Rate(s) of
    Interest and Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):

(vii)

Margin(s):

Not applicable

(viii)

Minimum Interest Rate:

0.00 per cent. per annum

(ix)

Maximum Interest Rate:

Not applicable

(x)

Day Count Fraction:

Not applicable

(xi)

Determination Dates:

Not applicable

(xii)

Accrual to Redemption:

Not Applicable

Accrual to Preceding IPED: Not Applicable

(xiii)

Rate of Interest:

Linked Interest

(xiv)

Coupon Rate:

Applicable

Digital Coupon applicable

Single Digital Coupon Condition is applicable

(A) if the Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied in respect of

SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):

Rate(i)

(B) if the Digital Coupon Condition is not satisfied in respect

of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i), as applicable:

zero

Where:

7

Barrier Level means 3.20 per cent.

Digital Coupon Condition means that the DC Barrier Value

for the relevant SPS Coupon Valuation Date is equal to or less

than the Barrier Level.

DC Barrier Value means Underlying Reference Value

i means a number from 1 to 28 corresponding to the applicable

SPS Valuation Date.

Rate(i) means 1.00 per cent.

SPS Coupon Valuation Date means Underlying Interest

Determination Date

SPS Valuation Date means SPS Coupon Valuation Date

Underlying Reference means the Underlying Reference

Rate.

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in

respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference

Rate in respect of such day.

Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1

Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an

Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such

Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date

(ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price.

(b)

Fixed Rate Provisions:

Not applicable

(c)

Floating Rate Provisions

Not applicable

(d)

Zero Coupon Provisions:

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR LINKED INTEREST (IF APPLICABLE)

47.

Linked Interest Notes:

Applicable

(a)

Hybrid Linked Interest Notes:

Not applicable

(b)

Index Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(c)

Share Linked/ETI Share

Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

(d)

ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(e)

Debt Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(f)

Commodity

Linked

Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

8

  1. Inflation Index Linked Interest Not applicable Provisions:

(h)

Currency

Linked

Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

(i)

Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

  1. Futures Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable
  2. Underlying Interest Rate Linked Applicable Interest Provisions

(i)

Underlying

Interest

Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of the

Determination Date(s):

relevant Interest Period

  1. Manner in which the Screen Rate Determination Underlying Interest Rate
    is to be determined:

(A) Screen Rate Applicable

Determination:

(a)

Underlying

The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10 years

Reference

which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified

Rate:

Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date

(b)

Specified

11:00 am, Frankfurt time

Time:

  1. Relevant Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
    Screen Page:

(B)

ISDA

Not applicable

Determination

(iii)

Underlying Margin(s):

Not applicable

(iv)

Minimum

Underlying

Not applicable

Reference Rate:

(v)

Maximum

Underlying

Not applicable

Reference Rate:

DISTRIBUTION

48.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Reg. S Compliance Category 2; TEFRA D

9

49.

Non-exempt Offer:

Not applicable

50. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

(i)

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail

Not applicable

Investors:

(ii)

Prohibition of Sales to Belgian

Not Applicable

Consumers:

(iii)

Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail

Not applicable

Investors:

(iv)

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors (where Securities

are held in a retail account):

(v)

Prohibition of Sales to UK Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors (where Securities

are held in a retail account):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY

51.

Secured Securities other than Nominal Value

Not applicable

Repack Securities:

52.

Nominal Value Repack Securities:

Not applicable

53.

Actively Managed Securities:

Not applicable

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By:

Duly authorised

10

