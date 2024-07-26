FINAL TERMS FOR NOTES
FINAL TERMS DATED AS OF 05 JULY 2024
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
EUR 5,000,000 Underlying Interest Rate-Linked Notes due 07 July 2031
ISIN Code: XS2794992474
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 24-183 on 30 May 2024
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
(as Manager)
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 30 May 2024, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate)] which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing athttps://rates-globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agent.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
1
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche
Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number:
Number:
(a)
Trade Date:
14 June 2024
(b)
Series Number:
FINTE 16762 CI
(c)
Tranche Number:
1
4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date:
(a)
Issue Date:
05
July 2024
(b)
Interest Commencement Date:
The Issue Date
(c)
Maturity Date:
07
July 2031 (the "Scheduled Maturity Date")
Business Day Convention for Maturity Date: Following
5. Aggregate Nominal Amount and Issue Price:
- Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 5,000,000 Series:
- Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 5,000,000 Tranche:
(c)
Issue Price of Tranche:
100
per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the
applicable Tranche
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Notes
(b)
Redemption/Payment Basis:
100 per cent. of nominal amount
(c)
Interest Basis:
Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest
(d)
The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and
Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities)
shall apply
Tax Gross-up: Condition 6.3 (No Gross-up) applicable
7.
Form of Securities:
Bearer Dematerialised Notes
New Global Note:
No
2
Temporary Bearer Global Note exchangeable for a Permanent Bearer Global Note which is exchangeable for definitive Bearer Notes only upon an Exchange Event.
- Business Days/Payment Days:
- Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3.12)
- Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Days for the purposes of Condition 4(a):
- Settlement:
- Specified Denomination and Calculation Amount:
- Specified Denomination(s):
- Calculation Amount:
- Variation of Settlement:
- Final and Early Redemption Amount:
- Final Redemption Amount:
- Final Payout:
- Early Redemption Amount:
- Relevant Asset(s):
- Entitlement:
- Exchange Rates:
- Exchange Rate:
-
SpecifiedExchange
Rate/SettlementCurrency Exchange Rate:
- Specified Currency and Settlement Currency:
- Specified Currency:
The applicable Additional Business Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 3.12 is a T2 Business Day only.
T2 System
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities)
EUR 1,000
EUR 1,000
Not applicable
Calculation Amount x 100 per cent.
Not applicable
Calculation Amount x 100 per cent.
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
EUR
3
(b)
Settlement Currency:
EUR
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 1,000
19.
Principal Paying Agent:
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
22.
Governing law:
English law
23.
Masse provisions (Condition 18):
Not applicable
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR REDEMPTION
24.
Hybrid Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
25.
Index Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
26.
Share Linked Redemption Notes/ETI Share
Not applicable
Linked Redemption Notes:
27.
ETI Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
28.
Debt Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
29.
Commodity Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
30.
Inflation Index Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
31.
Currency Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
32.
Fund Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
33.
Futures Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
34.
Credit Securities:
Not applicable
35.
Underlying
Interest
Rate
Linked
Not applicable
Redemption Notes:
36.
Partly Paid Notes:
The Securities are not Partly Paid Notes.
37.
Instalment Notes:
Not applicable
38.
Illegality (Condition 10.1) and Force
Illegality: redemption in accordance with Condition 10.1(d)
Majeure (Condition 10.2):
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Condition
10.2(b)
39. Additional, Optional Additional and CNY Payment Disruption Events:
(a)
Additional
Disruption
Events and
(a)
Additional Disruption Events: Applicable
Optional
Additional
Disruption
(b)
The following Optional Additional Disruption
Events:
Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
(c)
Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional
Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
(b)
CNY Payment Disruption Event:
Not applicable:
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
ISSUER CALL OPTION, NOTEHOLDER PUT OPTION AND AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION
42.
Issuer Call Option:
Not applicable
43.
Noteholder Put Option:
Not applicable
44.
Automatic Early Redemption:
Applicable
(a)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Standard Automatic Early Redemption: "less than or equal to"
Event:
An Automatic Early Redemption Event will occur if the SPS
AER Value 1 in respect of the AER Event 1 Underlying is less
than or equal to the Automatic Early Redemption Level 1
(b)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:
Payout:
NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit Rate)
Where:
AER Exit Rate means AER Rate;
AER Rate means 0 per cent.
AER Redemption Percentage means 100%
NA means EUR 1,000
(c)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Each Interest Payment Date from and including the Interest
Date(s):
Payment Date due to fall on 07 July 2025 to and including the
Interest Payment Date due to fall on 07 April 2031
(d)
Automatic Early Redemption Level
2.40 per cent.
5
(e)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Not applicable
Percentage:
(f)
AER Rate:
As defined in item 44(b) above
(g)
AER Exit Rate:
As defined in item 44(b) above
(h)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant Automatic
Valuation Date(s)/Period(s):
Early Redemption Date
- Automatic Early Redemption Specified Time Valuation Time:
(j)
Observation Price Source:
Not applicable
(k)
Underlying Reference Level:
Not applicable
(l)
Underlying Reference Level 2:
Not applicable
(m)
SPS AER Valuation:
Applicable:
SPS AER Value 1:
Underlying Reference Value
(n)
AER Event 1
Underlying(s):
See item 47(k)(ii)(A) below
(o)
AER Event 2
Underlying(s):
Not applicable
(p)
AER Event 1
Basket:
Not applicable
(q)
AER Event 2
Basket:
Not applicable
GENERAL PROVISIONS FOR VALUATION(S)
45. Strike Date, Strike Price, Averaging Date(s), Observation Period and Observation Date(s):
(a)
Strike Date:
Not applicable
Strike Price: Not applicable
(b)
Averaging:
Averaging does not apply to the Securities.
(c)
Observation Dates:
Not applicable
(d)
Observation Period:
Not applicable
46. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
- Interest:Applicable
Coupon switch: Not applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As defined in the Conditions
6
(ii)
Interest
Period
End
05 October, 05 January, 05 April, and 05 July, in each year
Date(s):
from and including 07 October 2024 to and including the
Scheduled Maturity Date
(iii)
Business Day Convention
Not applicable
for Interest Period
End
Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
05 October, 05 January, 05 April, and 05 July, in each year
from and including 07 October 2024 to and including the
Scheduled Maturity Date
- Business Day Convention Following for Interest Payment
Date(s):
- Party responsible for Not applicable calculating the Rate(s) of
Interest and Interest Amount(s) (if not the Calculation Agent):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
0.00 per cent. per annum
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
Not applicable
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Not applicable
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Not Applicable
Accrual to Preceding IPED: Not Applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Linked Interest
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Applicable
Digital Coupon applicable
Single Digital Coupon Condition is applicable
(A) if the Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied in respect of
SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):
Rate(i)
(B) if the Digital Coupon Condition is not satisfied in respect
of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i), as applicable:
zero
Where:
7
Barrier Level means 3.20 per cent.
Digital Coupon Condition means that the DC Barrier Value
for the relevant SPS Coupon Valuation Date is equal to or less
than the Barrier Level.
DC Barrier Value means Underlying Reference Value
i means a number from 1 to 28 corresponding to the applicable
SPS Valuation Date.
Rate(i) means 1.00 per cent.
SPS Coupon Valuation Date means Underlying Interest
Determination Date
SPS Valuation Date means SPS Coupon Valuation Date
Underlying Reference means the Underlying Reference
Rate.
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in
respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying Reference
Rate in respect of such day.
Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an
Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such
Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation Date
(ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference Strike Price.
(b)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(c)
Floating Rate Provisions
Not applicable
(d)
Zero Coupon Provisions:
Not applicable
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR LINKED INTEREST (IF APPLICABLE)
47.
Linked Interest Notes:
Applicable
(a)
Hybrid Linked Interest Notes:
Not applicable
(b)
Index Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(c)
Share Linked/ETI Share
Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
(d)
ETI Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(e)
Debt Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(f)
Commodity
Linked
Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
8
- Inflation Index Linked Interest Not applicable Provisions:
(h)
Currency
Linked
Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
(i)
Fund Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
- Futures Linked Interest Provisions: Not applicable
- Underlying Interest Rate Linked Applicable Interest Provisions
(i)
Underlying
Interest
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the final day of the
Determination Date(s):
relevant Interest Period
- Manner in which the Screen Rate Determination Underlying Interest Rate
is to be determined:
(A) Screen Rate Applicable
Determination:
(a)
Underlying
The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10 years
Reference
which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified
Rate:
Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date
(b)
Specified
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
Time:
- Relevant Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
Screen Page:
(B)
ISDA
Not applicable
Determination
(iii)
Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
(iv)
Minimum
Underlying
Not applicable
Reference Rate:
(v)
Maximum
Underlying
Not applicable
Reference Rate:
DISTRIBUTION
48.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Reg. S Compliance Category 2; TEFRA D
9
49.
Non-exempt Offer:
Not applicable
50. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
(i)
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(ii)
Prohibition of Sales to Belgian
Not Applicable
Consumers:
(iii)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(iv)
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors (where Securities
are held in a retail account):
(v)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors (where Securities
are held in a retail account):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY
51.
Secured Securities other than Nominal Value
Not applicable
Repack Securities:
52.
Nominal Value Repack Securities:
Not applicable
53.
Actively Managed Securities:
Not applicable
RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By:
Duly authorised
10
