FINAL TERMS FOR CERTIFICATES
FINAL TERMS DATED 10 JUNE 2024
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
EUR 1,850,000 Underlying Interest Rate-Linked Notes due 11 June 2029
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 24-185 on 30 May 2024
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 30 May 2024, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate) which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplement(s) to the Base Prospectus are available for viewing athttps://rates-globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agents.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
These Final Terms relate to the series of Securities as set out in "Specific Provisions for each Series" below. References herein to "Securities" shall be deemed to be references to the relevant Securities that are the subject of these Final Terms and references to "Security" shall be construed accordingly.
SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR EACH SERIES
Series Number:
FICRT 16324 CI
Tranche Number:
1
1
Number of Securities issued:
1,850
Number of Securities:
1,850
ISIN:
XS2777165346
Common Code:
277716534
Issue Price per Security:
100.00% of the Notional Amount
Redemption Date:
11 June 2029
Relevant Jurisdiction:
Not applicable
Share Amount/Debt Security Amount:
Not applicable
Specified Securities pursuant to Section 871(m):
No
GENERAL PROVISIONS
The following terms apply to each series of Securities:
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor:
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date:
15 May 2024
4.
Issue Date and Interest Commencement Date:
10 June 2024
5.
Consolidation:
Not applicable
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Certificates
(b)
Underlying Interest Rate Securities
The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and
Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities) shall
apply
7.
Form of Securities:
Clearing System Global Security
8.
Business Day Centre(s):
The applicable Business Day Centre for the purposes of
the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 1 is T2.
9.
Settlement:
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled
Securities)
10.
Rounding Convention for Cash Settlement
Not applicable
Amount:
2
- Variation of Settlement:
- Issuer's option to vary settlement:
- Final Payout
- Relevant Asset(s):
- Entitlement:
- Exchange Rate /Conversion Rate
- Settlement Currency:
- Syndication:
- Minimum Trading Size:
- Agent(s):
- Principal Security Agent:
- Security Agent(s):
- Registrar:
- Calculation Agent:
- Governing law:
- Masse provisions5 (Condition 9.4):
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS
- Hybrid Securities:
- Index Securities:
- Share Securities/ETI Share Securities:
- ETI Securities
- Debt Securities:
- Commodity Securities:
- Inflation Index Securities:
The Issuer does not have the option to vary settlement in respect of the Securities
NA x 100 per cent.
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
The settlement currency for the payment of the Cash Settlement Amount is EUR.
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.
EUR 100,000
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
Not Applicable
Not applicable
BNP Paribas
English law4
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
4
5
Securities issued by BNPP and BNPP B.V. may be governed by French law. If French law-governed.
3
31.
Currency Securities:
Not applicable
32.
Fund Securities:
Not applicable
33.
Futures Securities:
Not applicable
34.
Credit Security Provisions:
Not applicable
35.
Underlying Interest Rate Securities:
Applicable
(a)
Underlying
Interest Determination
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant Interest
Date(s):
Payment Date
(b)
Manner in which the Underlying
Screen Rate Determination
Interest Rate is to be determined:
(A)
Screen Rate Determination:
Applicable
(a)
Underlying
The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10
Reference Rate:
years which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the
Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest
Determination Date
(b)
Specified Time:
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
(c)
Relevant
Screen
Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
Page:
(B)
ISDA Determination
Not applicable
(c)
Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
(d)
Minimum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
(e)
Maximum Underlying Reference Rate:
Not applicable
36.
Preference Share Certificates:
Not applicable
37.
OET Certificates:
Not applicable
38. Illegality (Security Condition 7.1) and Force Illegality: redemption in accordance with Security
Majeure (Security Condition 7.2):
Condition 7.1(d)
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Security
Condition 7.2(b)
39.
Additional Disruption Events and Optional
(a)
Additional Disruption Events: Applicable
Additional Disruption Events:
(b)
The following Optional Additional Disruption
Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
(c)
Redemption:
4
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional
Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
40.
Knock-in Event:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
42. EXERCISE, VALUATION AND REDEMPTION
(a)
Partly Paid Certificates:
The Certificates are not Partly Paid Certificates.
(b)
Interest:
Applicable
Coupon Switch: Not applicable
(i)
Interest Period(s):
As defined in the Conditions
(ii)
Interest Period End Date(s):
10 June 2025, 10 June 2026, 10 June 2027, 12 June 2028,
and 11 June 2029
(iii)
Business Day Convention for
Not applicable
Interest Period End Date(s):
(iv)
Interest Payment Date(s):
10 June 2025, 10 June 2026, 10 June 2027, 12 June 2028,
and 11 June 2029
(v)
Business Day Convention for
Following
Interest Payment Date(s):
(vi)
Party
responsible
for
Not applicable
calculating
the
Rate(s)
of
Interest
and
Interest
Amount(s)
(if
not
the
Calculation Agent):
(vii)
Margin(s):
Not applicable
(viii)
Minimum Interest Rate:
0.00 per cent. per annum
(ix)
Maximum Interest Rate:
Not applicable
(x)
Day Count Fraction:
Not applicable
(xi)
Determination Dates:
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant Interest
Payment Date
(xii)
Accrual to Redemption:
Not Applicable
Accrual to Preceding IPED: Not Applicable
(xiii)
Rate of Interest:
Linked Interest
(xiv)
Coupon Rate:
Applicable
5
Digital Coupon applicable
Single Digital Coupon Condition is applicable
(A) if the Digital Coupon Condition is satisfied in respect
of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i):
Rate(i)
(B) if the Digital Coupon Condition is not satisfied in
respect of SPS Coupon Valuation Date(i), as applicable:
zero
Where:
Barrier Level means 3.00 per cent.
Digital Coupon Condition means that the DC Barrier
Value for the relevant SPS Coupon Valuation Date is
equal to or less than the Barrier Level.
DC Barrier Value means Underlying Reference Value
i means a number from 1 to 5 corresponding to the
applicable SPS Valuation Date.
Rate(i) means 5.05 per cent.
SPS Coupon Valuation Date means Underlying Interest
Determination Date
SPS Valuation Date means SPS Coupon Valuation Date
Underlying Reference means the Underlying Reference
Rate.
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means, in
respect of a SPS Valuation Date, the Underlying
Reference Rate in respect of such day.
Underlying Reference Strike Price means 1
Underlying Reference Value means, in respect of an
Underlying Reference and a SPS Valuation Date, (i) the
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value for such
Underlying Reference in respect of such SPS Valuation
Date (ii) divided by the relevant Underlying Reference
Strike Price.
(c)
Fixed Rate Provisions:
Not applicable
(d)
Floating Rate Provisions
Not applicable
(e)
Linked Interest Certificates:
Applicable - see Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest
Certificates below
(f)
Payment of Premium Amount(s):
Not applicable
6
(g) Index Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
(h) Share Linked/ETI Share Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- ETI Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- Debt Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- Commodity Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- Inflation Index Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- Currency Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- Fund Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- Futures Linked Interest/Premium Amount Certificates:
- Underlying Interest Rate Linked Interest Provisions
- UnderlyingInterest Determination Date(s):
- Manner in which the Underlying Interest Rate is to be determined:
- ScreenRate Determination:
- Underlying Reference Rate:
- Specified Time:
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Applicable
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant Interest Payment Date
Screen Rate Determination
Applicable
The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10 years which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
7
(c)
Relevant
Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
Screen
Page:
(B)
ISDA Determination
Not applicable
(iii)
Underlying Margin(s):
0.00 per cent. per annum
(iv)
Minimum
Underlying
Not applicable
Reference Rate:
(v)
Maximum
Underlying
Not applicable
Reference Rate:
(q)
Instalment Certificates:
The Certificates are not Instalment Certificates.
(r)
Issuer Call Option:
Not applicable
(s)
Holder Put Option:
Not applicable
(t)
Automatic Early Redemption:
Applicable
(i)
Automatic Early Redemption
Single Standard Automatic Early Redemption: "less than
Event:
or equal to"
An Automatic Early Redemption Event will occur if the
SPS AER Value is less than or equal to the Automatic
Early Redemption Level on the Automatic Early
Redemption Valuation Date
(ii)
Automatic Early Redemption
SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:
Payout:
NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit Rate)
Where:
AER Exit Rate means AER Rate;
AER Rate means 0 per cent.
AER Redemption Percentage means 100%
NA means EUR 1,000
Reference Strike Price, Underlying Reference Value and Underlying Reference Closing Price Value are defined in item 42(b)(xiv) above
Accrual to Automatic Early Redemption: Not applicable
- Automatic Early Redemption Each Interest Payment Date from and including the
Date(s):
Interest Payment Date due to fall on 10 June 2025 to and
including the Interest Payment Date due to fall on the 12
June 2028
8
(iv)
Observation Price Source:
Not applicable
(v)
Underlying Reference Level:
Not applicable
(vi)
Underlying Reference Level
Not applicable
2:
(vii)
SPS AER Valuation:
Applicable:
SPS AER Value:
Underlying Reference Value
(viii)
Automatic Early Redemption
2.45 per cent.
Level:
(ix)
Automatic Early Redemption
Not applicable
Percentage:
(x)
AER Exit Rate:
AER Rate
- Automatic Early Redemption Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant
Valuation Date(s)/Period(s):
Automatic Early Redemption Date
(xii)
AER Event 1 Underlying:
Not applicable
(xiii)
AER Event 2
Underlying:
Not applicable
(xiv)
AER Event 1
Basket:
Not applicable
(xv)
AER Event 2
Basket:
Not applicable
DISTRIBUTION AND U.S. SALES ELIGIBILITY
43.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Not applicable - the Securities may not be legally or
beneficially owned by or transferred to any U.S. person at
any time
44. Additional U.S. Federal income tax considerations:
- Registered broker/dealer:
- TEFRA C or TEFRA Not Applicable:
- Non-exemptOffer:
- Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors:
[Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Consumers:
Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors:
The Securities are not Specified Securities for the purpose of Section 871(m) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986.
Not applicable
TEFRA Not Applicable
Not applicable
Not applicable
Not Applicable
Not applicable
9
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non Retail Investors (where Securities are held in a retail account):
Prohibition of Sales to UK Non Retail Investors (where Securities are held in a retail account):
Not applicable
Not applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY
49.
Secured Securities other than Notional Value
Not applicable
Repack Securities:
50.
Notional Value Repack Securities:
Not applicable
51.
Actively Managed Securities:
Not applicable
Responsibility
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
As Issuer:
By:
Duly authorised
10
