FINAL TERMS FOR NOTES
FINAL TERMS DATED AS OF 14 JUNE 2024
(AND FOR LISTING PURPOSES ONLY, FINAL TERMS DATED 03 JULY 2024)
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
(incorporated in The Netherlands)
(as Issuer)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48
BNP Paribas
(incorporated in France)
(as Guarantor)
Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
EUR 30,000,000 Underlying Interest Rate-Linked Notes due 14 June 2034
ISIN Code: FR001400PKH1
under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme
of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
The Base Prospectus received approval no. 23-197 on 31 May 2023
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
(as Manager)
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 31 May 2023, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate)] which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus" or the "Original Base Prospectus")). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Original Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information and for listing purposes only, the Base Prospectus dated 30 May 2024. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Original Base Prospectus, and any Supplements to the Original Base Prospectus, the Base Prospectus dated 30 May 2024 and these Final Terms are available for viewing at https://rates- globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspx and copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agent.
References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.
1
1.
Issuer:
BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.
2.
Guarantor
BNP Paribas
3.
Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche
Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number:
Number:
(a)
Trade Date:
10 April 2024
(b)
Series Number:
FINTE 15904 CI
(c)
Tranche Number:
1
4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date:
(a)
Issue Date:
14
June 2024
(b)
Maturity Date:
14
June 2034 (the "Scheduled Maturity Date")
Business Day Convention for Maturity Date: Following
5. Aggregate Nominal Amount and Issue Price:
- Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 30,000,000 Series:
- Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 30,000,000 Tranche:
(c)
Issue Price of Tranche:
100
per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the
applicable Tranche
6.
Type of Securities:
(a)
Notes
(b)
Redemption/Payment Basis:
100 per cent. of nominal amount
(c)
Interest Basis:
Non-interest bearing
(d)
The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and
Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities)
shall apply
Tax Gross-up: Condition 6.3 (No Gross-up) applicable
7.
Form of Securities:
Dematerialised bearer form (au porteur)
New Global Note:
No
2
- Business Days/Payment Days:
- Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3.12)
- Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Days for the purposes of Condition 4(a):
- Settlement:
- Specified Denomination and Calculation Amount:
- Specified Denomination(s):
- Calculation Amount:
- Variation of Settlement:
- Final and Early Redemption Amount:
The applicable Additional Business Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 3.12 is a T2 Business Day only.
T2 System
Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities)
EUR 1,000
EUR 1,000
Not applicable
(a)
Final Redemption Amount:
Final Payout
(b)
Final Payout:
Not applicable
SPS Payouts
Vanilla Digital Securities:
(A) if a Knock-in Event has occurred:
Constant Percentage 1 + Bonus Coupon; or
(B) if no Knock-in Event has occurred: Constant Percentage
2.
Where:
Bonus Coupon means 60 per cent.;
Constant Percentage 1 means 100 per cent.;
Constant Percentage 2 means 100 per cent.;
(c)
Early Redemption Amount:
Calculation Amount x 100 per cent.
13.
Relevant Asset(s):
Not applicable
14.
Entitlement:
Not applicable
15. Exchange Rates:
3
(a)
Exchange Rate:
Not applicable
(b)
Specified
Exchange
Not applicable
Rate/Settlement
Currency
Exchange Rate:
16.
Specified Currency and
Settlement
Currency:
(a)
Specified Currency:
EUR
(b)
Settlement Currency:
EUR
17.
Syndication:
The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.
18.
Minimum Trading Size:
EUR 1,000
19.
Principal Paying Agent:
BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.
20.
Registrar:
Not applicable
21.
Calculation Agent:
BNP Paribas
22.
Governing law:
French law
23.
Masse provisions (Condition 18):
Full Masse
Name and address of the Representative:
SELARL MCM AVOCAT
Contact : rmo@avocat-mcm.com
10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France
Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00
Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01
Name and address of the alternate Representative:
Maître Philippe MAISONNEUVE
Avocat
10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France
Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00
Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01
The Representative will receive a remuneration of EUR
275 per annum plus VAT
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR REDEMPTION
24.
Hybrid Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
25.
Index Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
26.
Share Linked Redemption Notes/ETI Share
Not applicable
Linked Redemption Notes:
4
27.
ETI Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
28.
Debt Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
29.
Commodity Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
30.
Inflation Index Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
31.
Currency Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
32.
Fund Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
33.
Futures Linked Redemption Notes:
Not applicable
34.
Credit Securities:
Not applicable
35.
Underlying
Interest
Rate
Linked
Applicable
Redemption Notes:
(a)
Underlying Interest Determination
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the Maturity Date or the
Date(s):
Automatic Early Redemption Date, as applicable
(b)
Manner in which the Underlying
Screen Rate Determination
Interest Rate is to be determined:
(A)
Screen
Rate
Applicable
Determination:
(a)
Underlying
The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10 years
Reference
which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified
Rate:
Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date
(b)
Specified
11:00 am, Frankfurt time
Time:
(c)
Relevant
Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)
Screen Page:
(B)
ISDA
Not applicable
Determination:
(c)
Underlying Margin(s):
Not applicable
(d)
Minimum
Underlying
Reference
Rate:
(e)
Maximum
Underlying
Reference
Rate:
36.
Partly Paid Notes:
The Securities are not Partly Paid Notes.
37.
Instalment Notes:
Not applicable
5
38. Illegality (Condition 10.1) and Force Illegality: redemption in accordance with Condition 10.1(d)
Majeure (Condition 10.2):
Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Condition
10.2(b)
39. Additional, Optional Additional and CNY Payment Disruption Events:
- Additional Disruption Events and Optional Additional Disruption Events:
- Additional Disruption Events: Applicable
-
The following Optional Additional Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
Administrator/Benchmark Event
- Redemption:
Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an
Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional
Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable
(b)
CNY Payment Disruption Event:
Not applicable:
40.
Knock-in Event:
Applicable
"less than or equal to"
(a)
SPS Knock-in Valuation:
Applicable
A Knock-in Event will occur if the Knock-in Value is less than
or equal to the Knock-in Level
Where:
Knock-inValue means the Underlying Reference Closing
Price Value
Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means the
Underlying Reference Rate
(b)
Level:
Not applicable
(c)
Knock-in Level:
2.20 per cent.
(d)
Knock-in Period Beginning Date:
Not applicable
(e)
Knock-in Period Beginning Date
Not applicable
Day Convention:
(f)
Knock-in Determination Period:
Not applicable
(g)
Knock-in Determination Day(s):
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the Maturity Date
(h)
Knock-in Period Ending Date:
Not applicable
6
(i)
Knock-in Period Ending Date Day
Not applicable
Convention:
(j)
Knock-in Valuation Time:
Not applicable
- Knock-inObservation Price Source:
(l)
Disruption consequences:
Not applicable
41.
Knock-out Event:
Not applicable
ISSUER CALL OPTION, NOTEHOLDER PUT OPTION AND AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION
42.
Issuer Call Option:
Not applicable
43.
Noteholder Put Option:
Not applicable
44.
Automatic Early Redemption:
Applicable
(a)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Standard Automatic Early Redemption: "less than or equal to"
Event:
An Automatic Early Redemption Event will occur if the SPS
AER Value 1 in respect of the AER Event 1 Underlying is less
than or equal to the Automatic Early Redemption Level 1
(b)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:
Payout:
NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit Rate)
Where:
AER Exit Rate means AER Rate;
AER Rate means n x 6.00 per cent.
AER Redemption Percentage means 100%
NA means EUR 1,000
n means the number corresponding to the applicable
Automatic Early Redemption Date in the table below.
(c)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Date(s):
n
Automatic Early Redemption Date
1
16 June 2025
2
15 June 2026
3
14 June 2027
4
14 June 2028
7
5
14 June 2029
6
14 June 2030
7
16 June 2031
8
14 June 2032
9
14 June 2033
(d)
Automatic Early Redemption Level
2.20 per cent.
(e)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Not applicable
Percentage:
(f)
AER Rate:
As defined in item 44(b) above
(g)
AER Exit Rate:
As defined in item 44(b) above
(h)
Automatic
Early
Redemption
Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant Automatic
Valuation Date(s)/Period(s):
Early Redemption Date
- Automatic Early Redemption Specified Time Valuation Time:
(j)
Observation Price Source:
Not applicable
(k)
Underlying Reference Level:
Not applicable
(l)
Underlying Reference Level 2:
Not applicable
(m)
SPS AER Valuation:
Applicable:
SPS AER Value 1:
Underlying Reference Value
(n)
AER Event 1
Underlying(s):
See item 35(b)(A)(a) above
(o)
AER Event 2
Underlying(s):
Not applicable
(p)
AER Event 1
Basket:
Not applicable
(q)
AER Event 2
Basket:
Not applicable
GENERAL PROVISIONS FOR VALUATION(S)
45. Strike Date, Strike Price, Averaging Date(s), Observation Period and Observation Date(s):
(a)
Strike Date:
Not applicable
Strike Price: Not applicable
(b)
Averaging:
Averaging does not apply to the Securities.
8
(c)
Observation Dates:
Not applicable
(d)
Observation Period:
Not applicable
46. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
(a)
Interest:
Not applicable
PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR LINKED INTEREST (IF APPLICABLE)
47.
Linked Interest Notes:
Applicable
(a)
Hybrid Linked Interest Notes:
Not applicable
(b)
Index Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(c)
Share Linked/ETI Share
Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions:
(d)
ETI Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(e)
Debt Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(f)
Commodity
Linked
Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
(g)
Inflation Index Linked
Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
(h)
Currency
Linked
Interest
Not applicable
Provisions:
(i)
Fund Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(j)
Futures Linked Interest Provisions:
Not applicable
(k)
Underlying
Interest Rate
Linked
Not applicable
Interest Provisions
DISTRIBUTION
48.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
TEFRA Not applicable
49.
Non-exempt Offer:
Not applicable
50. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:
(i)
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(ii)
Prohibition of Sales to Belgian
Not Applicable
Consumers:
9
(iii)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail
Not applicable
Investors:
(iv)
Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors (where Securities
are held in a retail account):
(v)
Prohibition of Sales to UK Non
Not applicable
Retail Investors (where Securities
are held in a retail account):
PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY
51.
Secured Securities other than Nominal Value
Not applicable
Repack Securities:
52.
Nominal Value Repack Securities:
Not applicable
53.
Actively Managed Securities:
Not applicable
RESPONSIBILITY
The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By:
Duly authorised
10
