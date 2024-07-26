FINAL TERMS FOR NOTES

FINAL TERMS DATED AS OF 17 JUNE 2024

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

(incorporated in The Netherlands)

(as Issuer)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): 7245009UXRIGIRYOBR48

BNP Paribas

(incorporated in France)

(as Guarantor)

Legal entity identifier (LEI): R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83

EUR 30,000,000 Underlying Interest Rate-Linked Notes due 17 June 2034

ISIN Code: FR001400PZ48

under the Note, Warrant and Certificate Programme

of BNP Paribas Issuance B.V., BNP Paribas and BNP Paribas Fortis Funding

The Base Prospectus received approval no. 24-183 on 30 May 2024

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

(as Manager)

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 30 May 2024, each Supplement to the Base Prospectus published and approved on or before the date of these Final Terms (copies of which are available as described below) and any other Supplement to the Base Prospectus which may have been published and approved before the issue of any additional amount of Securities (the "Supplements") (provided that to the extent any such Supplement (i) is published and approved after the date of these Final Terms and (ii) provides for any change to the Conditions of the Securities such changes shall have no effect with respect to the Conditions of the Securities to which these Final Terms relate)] which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") (the "Base Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Securities described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus to obtain all the relevant information. A summary of the Securities is annexed to these Final Terms. The Base Prospectus and any Supplements to the Base Prospectus and these Final Terms are available for viewing athttps://rates-globalmarkets.bnpparibas.com/gm/Public/LegalDocs.aspxand copies may be obtained free of charge at the specified offices of the Security Agent.

References herein to numbered Conditions are to the terms and conditions of the relevant series of Securities and words and expressions defined in such terms and conditions shall bear the same meaning in these Final Terms in so far as they relate to such series of Securities, save as where otherwise expressly provided.

1

1.

Issuer:

BNP Paribas Issuance B.V.

2.

Guarantor

BNP Paribas

3.

Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche

Trade Date, Series Number and Tranche Number:

Number:

(a)

Trade Date:

26 April 2024

(b)

Series Number:

FINTE 16513 CI

(c)

Tranche Number:

1

4. Issue Date, Interest Commencement Date and Maturity Date:

(a)

Issue Date:

17

June 2024

(b)

Maturity Date:

17

June 2034 (the "Scheduled Maturity Date")

Business Day Convention for Maturity Date: Following

5. Aggregate Nominal Amount and Issue Price:

  1. Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 30,000,000 Series:
  2. Aggregate Nominal Amount - EUR 30,000,000 Tranche:

(c)

Issue Price of Tranche:

100

per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount of the

applicable Tranche

6.

Type of Securities:

(a)

Notes

(b)

Redemption/Payment Basis:

100 per cent. of nominal amount

(c)

Interest Basis:

Non-interest bearing

(d)

The provisions of Annex 11 (Additional Terms and

Conditions for Underlying Interest Rate Securities)

shall apply

Tax Gross-up: Condition 6.3 (No Gross-up) applicable

7.

Form of Securities:

Dematerialised bearer form (au porteur)

New Global Note:

No

8. Business Days/Payment Days:

2

(a) Additional Business Centre(s) (Condition 3.12)

    1. Financial Centre(s) or other special provisions relating to Payment Days for the purposes of Condition 4(a):
  2. Settlement:
  3. Specified Denomination and Calculation Amount:
    1. Specified Denomination(s):
    2. Calculation Amount:
  5. Variation of Settlement:
  6. Final and Early Redemption Amount:

The applicable Additional Business Centre for the purposes of the definition of "Business Day" in Condition 3.12 is a T2 Business Day only.

T2 System

Settlement will be by way of cash payment (Cash Settled Securities)

EUR 1,000

EUR 1,000

Not applicable

(a)

Final Redemption Amount:

Final Payout

(b)

Final Payout:

Not applicable

SPS Payouts

Vanilla Digital Securities:

(A) if a Knock-in Event has occurred:

Constant Percentage 1 + Bonus Coupon; or

(B) if no Knock-in Event has occurred: Constant Percentage

2.

Where:

Bonus Coupon means 70 per cent.;

Constant Percentage 1 means 100 per cent.;

Constant Percentage 2 means 100 per cent.;

(c)

Early Redemption Amount:

Calculation Amount x 100 per cent.

13.

Relevant Asset(s):

Not applicable

14.

Entitlement:

Not applicable

15. Exchange Rates:

(a)

Exchange Rate:

Not applicable

3

(b)

Specified

Exchange

Not applicable

Rate/Settlement

Currency

Exchange Rate:

16.

Specified Currency and

Settlement

Currency:

(a)

Specified Currency:

EUR

(b)

Settlement Currency:

EUR

17.

Syndication:

The Securities will be distributed on a non-syndicated basis.

18.

Minimum Trading Size:

EUR 1,000

19.

Principal Paying Agent:

BNP Paribas Financial Markets S.N.C.

20.

Registrar:

Not applicable

21.

Calculation Agent:

BNP Paribas

22.

Governing law:

French law

23.

Masse provisions (Condition 18):

Full Masse

Name and address of the Representative:

SELARL MCM AVOCAT

Contact : rmo@avocat-mcm.com

10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France

Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00

Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01

Name and address of the alternate Representative:

Maître Philippe MAISONNEUVE

Avocat

10, rue de Sèze, 75009 Paris, France

Tel: +33 1 53 43 36 00

Fax: +33 1 53 43 36 01

The Representative will receive a remuneration of EUR

275 per annum plus VAT

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR REDEMPTION

24.

Hybrid Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

25.

Index Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

26.

Share Linked Redemption Notes/ETI Share

Not applicable

Linked Redemption Notes:

27.

ETI Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

4

28.

Debt Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

29.

Commodity Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

30.

Inflation Index Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

31.

Currency Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

32.

Fund Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

33.

Futures Linked Redemption Notes:

Not applicable

34.

Credit Securities:

Not applicable

35.

Underlying

Interest

Rate

Linked

Applicable

Redemption Notes:

(a)

Underlying Interest Determination

Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the Maturity Date or the

Date(s):

Automatic Early Redemption Date, as applicable

(b)

Manner in which the Underlying

Screen Rate Determination

Interest Rate is to be determined:

(A)

Screen

Rate

Applicable

Determination:

(a)

Underlying

The EUR interest rate swap rate with a maturity of 10 years

Reference

which appears on the Relevant Screen Page at the Specified

Rate:

Time on the relevant Underlying Interest Determination Date

(b)

Specified

11:00 am, Frankfurt time

Time:

(c)

Relevant

Reuters 'ICESWAP2' (or any successor page thereto)

Screen Page:

(B)

ISDA

Not applicable

Determination:

(c)

Underlying Margin(s):

Not applicable

(d)

Minimum

Underlying

Reference

Rate:

(e)

Maximum

Underlying

Reference

Rate:

36.

Partly Paid Notes:

The Securities are not Partly Paid Notes.

37.

Instalment Notes:

Not applicable

38. Illegality (Condition 10.1) and Force Illegality: redemption in accordance with Condition 10.1(d)

Majeure (Condition 10.2):

Force Majeure: redemption in accordance with Condition

10.2(b)

5

39. Additional, Optional Additional and CNY Payment Disruption Events:

  1. Additional Disruption Events and Optional Additional Disruption Events:
  1. Additional Disruption Events: Applicable
  2. The following Optional Additional Disruption Events apply to the Securities:
    Administrator/Benchmark Event
  3. Redemption:

Delayed Redemption on Occurrence of an

Additional Disruption Event and/or Optional

Additional Disruption Event: Not applicable

(b)

CNY Payment Disruption Event:

Not applicable:

40.

Knock-in Event:

Applicable

"less than or equal to"

(a)

SPS Knock-in Valuation:

Applicable

A Knock-in Event will occur if the Knock-in Value is less than

or equal to the Knock-in Level

Where:

Knock-inValue means the Underlying Reference Closing

Price Value

Underlying Reference Closing Price Value means the

Underlying Reference Rate

(b)

Level:

Not applicable

(c)

Knock-in Level:

2.70 per cent.

(d)

Knock-in Period Beginning Date:

Not applicable

(e)

Knock-in Period Beginning Date

Not applicable

Day Convention:

(f)

Knock-in Determination Period:

Not applicable

(g)

Knock-in Determination Day(s):

Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the Maturity Date

(h)

Knock-in Period Ending Date:

Not applicable

(i)

Knock-in Period Ending Date Day

Not applicable

Convention:

(j)

Knock-in Valuation Time:

Not applicable

6

  1. Knock-inObservation Price Source:

(l)

Disruption consequences:

Not applicable

41.

Knock-out Event:

Not applicable

ISSUER CALL OPTION, NOTEHOLDER PUT OPTION AND AUTOMATIC EARLY REDEMPTION

42.

Issuer Call Option:

Not applicable

43.

Noteholder Put Option:

Not applicable

44.

Automatic Early Redemption:

Applicable

(a)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Standard Automatic Early Redemption: "less than or equal to"

Event:

An Automatic Early Redemption Event will occur if the SPS

AER Value 1 in respect of the AER Event 1 Underlying is less

than or equal to the Automatic Early Redemption Level 1

(b)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

SPS Automatic Early Redemption Payout:

Payout:

NA x (AER Redemption Percentage + AER Exit Rate)

Where:

AER Exit Rate means AER Rate;

AER Rate means n x 7.00 per cent.

AER Redemption Percentage means 100%

NA means EUR 1,000

n means the number corresponding to the applicable

Automatic Early Redemption Date in the table below.

(c)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Date(s):

n

Automatic Early Redemption Date

1

June 17, 2025

2

June 17, 2026

3

June 17, 2027

4

June 19, 2028

5

June 18, 2029

6

June 17, 2030

7

June 17, 2031

7

8

June 17, 2032

9

June 17, 2033

(d)

Automatic Early Redemption Level

2.70 per cent.

(e)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Not applicable

Percentage:

(f)

AER Rate:

As defined in item 44(b) above

(g)

AER Exit Rate:

As defined in item 44(b) above

(h)

Automatic

Early

Redemption

Two (2) T2 Settlement Days prior to the relevant Automatic

Valuation Date(s)/Period(s):

Early Redemption Date

  1. Automatic Early Redemption Specified Time Valuation Time:

(j)

Observation Price Source:

Not applicable

(k)

Underlying Reference Level:

Not applicable

(l)

Underlying Reference Level 2:

Not applicable

(m)

SPS AER Valuation:

Applicable:

SPS AER Value 1:

Underlying Reference Value

(n)

AER Event 1

Underlying(s):

See item 35(b)(A)(a) above

(o)

AER Event 2

Underlying(s):

Not applicable

(p)

AER Event 1

Basket:

Not applicable

(q)

AER Event 2

Basket:

Not applicable

GENERAL PROVISIONS FOR VALUATION(S)

45. Strike Date, Strike Price, Averaging Date(s), Observation Period and Observation Date(s):

(a)

Strike Date:

Not applicable

Strike Price: Not applicable

(b)

Averaging:

Averaging does not apply to the Securities.

(c)

Observation Dates:

Not applicable

(d)

Observation Period:

Not applicable

46. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

8

(a)

Interest:

Not applicable

PRODUCT SPECIFIC PROVISIONS FOR LINKED INTEREST (IF APPLICABLE)

47.

Linked Interest Notes:

Applicable

(a)

Hybrid Linked Interest Notes:

Not applicable

(b)

Index Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(c)

Share Linked/ETI Share

Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions:

(d)

ETI Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(e)

Debt Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(f)

Commodity

Linked

Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

(g)

Inflation Index Linked

Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

(h)

Currency

Linked

Interest

Not applicable

Provisions:

(i)

Fund Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(j)

Futures Linked Interest Provisions:

Not applicable

(k)

Underlying

Interest Rate

Linked

Not applicable

Interest Provisions

DISTRIBUTION

48.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

TEFRA Not applicable

49.

Non-exempt Offer:

Not applicable

50. Prohibition of Sales to EEA and UK Investors:

(i)

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail

Not applicable

Investors:

(ii)

Prohibition of Sales to Belgian

Not Applicable

Consumers:

(iii)

Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail

Not applicable

Investors:

(iv)

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors (where Securities

are held in a retail account):

9

(v)

Prohibition of Sales to

UK Non

Not applicable

Retail Investors (where

Securities

are held in a retail account):

PROVISIONS RELATING TO COLLATERAL AND SECURITY

51.

Secured Securities other than Nominal Value

Not applicable

Repack Securities:

52.

Nominal Value Repack Securities:

Not applicable

53.

Actively Managed Securities:

Not applicable

RESPONSIBILITY

The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. To the best of the knowledge of the Issuer (who has taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained herein is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By:

Duly authorised

10

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 08:28:08 UTC.