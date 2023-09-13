BNP PARIBAS
A growth trajectory
fueled by a powerful business model
September 2023
The figures included in this presentation are unaudited.
On 2 May 2023, BNP Paribas reported restated quarterly series for 2022 to reflect for each quarter: (i) the application of IFRS 5 relating to disposal groups of assets and liabilities held for sale, following the sale of Bank of the West on 1 February 2023; (ii) the application of IFRS 17 (Insurance Contracts) and the application of IFRS 9 for insurance entities, effective 1 January 2023; (iii) the application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) to Türkiye, effective 1 January 2022; and (iv) the internal transfers of activities and results at Global Markets and Commercial & Personal Banking in Belgium. The quarterly series for 2022 have been restated for these effects as if they had occurred on 1 January 2022. This presentation includes these quarterly series for 2022 as restated.
This presentation includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future events, operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance and synergies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries and investments, developments of BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries, banking industry trends, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in economic conditions globally, or in BNP Paribas' principal local markets, the competitive market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn significantly affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks as of the date of this presentation.
BNP Paribas undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. It should be recalled in this regard that the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process is carried out each year by the European Central Bank, which can modify each year its capital adequacy ratio requirements for BNP Paribas.
The information contained in this presentation as it relates to parties other than BNP Paribas or derived from external sources has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither BNP Paribas nor its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever in negligence or otherwise for any loss however arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation or any other information or material discussed.
The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding. The alternative performance measures are defined in the press release published jointly with 2Q23 presentation.
L E A D I N G B A N K I N T H E E U R O P E A N U N I O N
A powerful model forged through historical and strategic developments
BNP Paribas has a presence in 64 countries, with over 180,000 employees, of which more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group supports individuals, corporates & institutionals in the success of their developments and projects through a large coverage of their needs and a global connectivity.
BNP Paribas holds key positions in its three operating divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB); Commercial, Personal Banking &
Services (CPBS) encompassing banking networks & specialised financial services, and Investment & Protection Services (IPS).
20012006-2009
2012
2014
2014-2017
2016 - 2022
2022-2023
Strategic fit of businesses
Reinforced European
(Retail Banking, specialised
footprint
businesses, CIB, Insurance,
with one of the largest
Wealth and Asset
international networks
Management)
Acceleration in cash
CIB's new organization,
management
creation of Global
Markets
Launch of regional
business development
Streamlining of
plans (Germany, Asia
processes &
Pacific…)
organization (Simple &
Efficient)
Targeted bolt-on & development of specialised businesses
Digital transformation
Reinforced & recognized leadership in sustainable finance
Strengthened leading positions in Europe with a global reach
Reinforced execution power
Targeted bolt-on
DB Prime Brokerage
GTS 2025 plan
Additional growth potential from the sale of Bank of the West and the redeployment of €7.6bn in capital
A powerful business model with strong pillars
A client-centric model
An integrated model
A diversified model
A model at scale
The Group's long term approach is
Through cooperation between all its
The Group is diversified by
The Group's development and
client segments, regions,
powered by its ability to build deep
businesses & its global connectivity, the
expansion is bolstered by
sectors & businesses which
relationships and relies on strong
Group provides complete coverage of
digitalization and technologies
ensures stronger earnings
risk management
client's needs & accompany them in
enabling powerful execution at
stability & opens growth
their development
marginal costs
opportunities
Organic growth in
Net income (€)
+ 36.5%
+13.7%
Reported net income
excl. Exceptional &
extraordinary items
Total after-tax
exceptional &
extroardinary items
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H21
1H22
1H23
(incl. BoW)
(excl. BoW)
Strong organic growth
offsetting the impact of the Bank of the
West sale
Multiple avenues to grow organically &
through bolt-on sustained by the
redeployment of €7.6bn
A balanced and diversified model that supports long-term performance
Disciplined growth and long-term vision
Capital allocation supporting the
Enhanced profitability
Prudent risk profile
diversified and integrated model
Basel 3 risk-weighted assets as at 30.06.231
Commercial &
CIB 35%
37%
Personal Banking
6% 6%
16%
Specialised
Businesses
Other activities
ROTE
(%)
13.6
12.4
11.2
11.0
10.6
8.7
1H18
1H19
1H20
1H21
1H22
1H23
Average CoR / GOI,
2009-20222
65%
38% 39% 40% 42% 42% 44%
30%
Gradual redeployment of capital released by the sale of Bank of the West supporting the growth trajectory (~€7.6bn in CET1 released, ~+110 bps): +€3bn in additional revenues generated by 2025
(calculated on the basis of a 12% targeted ROTE by 2025 and a 60% C/I ratio)
1. CRD5; 2. Source: Releases of Eurozone banks: BBVA, Crédit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank, Intesa SP, Santander, Société Générale, Unicredit
