Disclaimer

The figures included in this presentation are unaudited.

On 2 May 2023, BNP Paribas reported restated quarterly series for 2022 to reflect for each quarter: (i) the application of IFRS 5 relating to disposal groups of assets and liabilities held for sale, following the sale of Bank of the West on 1 February 2023; (ii) the application of IFRS 17 (Insurance Contracts) and the application of IFRS 9 for insurance entities, effective 1 January 2023; (iii) the application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) to Türkiye, effective 1 January 2022; and (iv) the internal transfers of activities and results at Global Markets and Commercial & Personal Banking in Belgium. The quarterly series for 2022 have been restated for these effects as if they had occurred on 1 January 2022. This presentation includes these quarterly series for 2022 as restated.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future events, operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance and synergies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries and investments, developments of BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries, banking industry trends, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in economic conditions globally, or in BNP Paribas' principal local markets, the competitive market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn significantly affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks as of the date of this presentation.

BNP Paribas undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. It should be recalled in this regard that the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process is carried out each year by the European Central Bank, which can modify each year its capital adequacy ratio requirements for BNP Paribas.

The information contained in this presentation as it relates to parties other than BNP Paribas or derived from external sources has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither BNP Paribas nor its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever in negligence or otherwise for any loss however arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation or any other information or material discussed.

The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding. The alternative performance measures are defined in the press release published jointly with 2Q23 presentation.

