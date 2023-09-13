BNP PARIBAS

A growth trajectory

fueled by a powerful business model

September 2023

The figures included in this presentation are unaudited.

On 2 May 2023, BNP Paribas reported restated quarterly series for 2022 to reflect for each quarter: (i) the application of IFRS 5 relating to disposal groups of assets and liabilities held for sale, following the sale of Bank of the West on 1 February 2023; (ii) the application of IFRS 17 (Insurance Contracts) and the application of IFRS 9 for insurance entities, effective 1 January 2023; (iii) the application of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) to Türkiye, effective 1 January 2022; and (iv) the internal transfers of activities and results at Global Markets and Commercial & Personal Banking in Belgium. The quarterly series for 2022 have been restated for these effects as if they had occurred on 1 January 2022. This presentation includes these quarterly series for 2022 as restated.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future events, operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance and synergies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries and investments, developments of BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries, banking industry trends, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in economic conditions globally, or in BNP Paribas' principal local markets, the competitive market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn significantly affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks as of the date of this presentation.

BNP Paribas undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. It should be recalled in this regard that the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process is carried out each year by the European Central Bank, which can modify each year its capital adequacy ratio requirements for BNP Paribas.

The information contained in this presentation as it relates to parties other than BNP Paribas or derived from external sources has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither BNP Paribas nor its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever in negligence or otherwise for any loss however arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation or any other information or material discussed.

The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding. The alternative performance measures are defined in the press release published jointly with 2Q23 presentation.

L E A D I N G B A N K I N T H E E U R O P E A N U N I O N

A powerful model forged through historical and strategic developments

BNP Paribas has a presence in 64 countries, with over 180,000 employees, of which more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group supports individuals, corporates & institutionals in the success of their developments and projects through a large coverage of their needs and a global connectivity.

BNP Paribas holds key positions in its three operating divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB); Commercial, Personal Banking &

Services (CPBS) encompassing banking networks & specialised financial services, and Investment & Protection Services (IPS).

20012006-2009

2012

2014

2014-2017

2016 - 2022

2022-2023

Strategic fit of businesses

Reinforced European

(Retail Banking, specialised

footprint

businesses, CIB, Insurance,

with one of the largest

Wealth and Asset

international networks

Management)

Acceleration in cash

CIB's new organization,

management

creation of Global

Markets

Launch of regional

business development

Streamlining of

plans (Germany, Asia

processes &

Pacific…)

organization (Simple &

Efficient)

Targeted bolt-on & development of specialised businesses

Digital transformation

Reinforced & recognized leadership in sustainable finance

Strengthened leading positions in Europe with a global reach

Reinforced execution power

Targeted bolt-on

DB Prime Brokerage

GTS 2025 plan

Additional growth potential from the sale of Bank of the West and the redeployment of €7.6bn in capital

A powerful business model with strong pillars

A client-centric model

An integrated model

A diversified model

A model at scale

The Group's long term approach is

Through cooperation between all its

The Group is diversified by

The Group's development and

client segments, regions,

powered by its ability to build deep

businesses & its global connectivity, the

expansion is bolstered by

sectors & businesses which

relationships and relies on strong

Group provides complete coverage of

digitalization and technologies

ensures stronger earnings

risk management

client's needs & accompany them in

enabling powerful execution at

stability & opens growth

their development

marginal costs

opportunities

Organic growth in

Net income (€)

+ 36.5%

+13.7%

Reported net income

excl. Exceptional &

extraordinary items

Total after-tax

exceptional &

extroardinary items

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H21

1H22

1H23

(incl. BoW)

(excl. BoW)

Strong organic growth

offsetting the impact of the Bank of the

West sale

Multiple avenues to grow organically &

through bolt-on sustained by the

redeployment of €7.6bn

A balanced and diversified model that supports long-term performance

Disciplined growth and long-term vision

Capital allocation supporting the

Enhanced profitability

Prudent risk profile

diversified and integrated model

Basel 3 risk-weighted assets as at 30.06.231

Commercial &

CIB 35%

37%

Personal Banking

6% 6%

16%

Specialised

Businesses

Other activities

ROTE

(%)

13.6

12.4

11.2

11.0

10.6

8.7

1H18

1H19

1H20

1H21

1H22

1H23

Average CoR / GOI,

2009-20222

65%

38% 39% 40% 42% 42% 44%

30%

Gradual redeployment of capital released by the sale of Bank of the West supporting the growth trajectory (~€7.6bn in CET1 released, ~+110 bps): +€3bn in additional revenues generated by 2025

(calculated on the basis of a 12% targeted ROTE by 2025 and a 60% C/I ratio)

1. CRD5; 2. Source: Releases of Eurozone banks: BBVA, Crédit Agricole SA, Deutsche Bank, Intesa SP, Santander, Société Générale, Unicredit

