BNP Paribas : Consolidated financial statements - First half 2022
07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
First half 2022
Unaudited figures
CONTENTS
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
4
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
4
STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN
EQUITY
5
BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022
6
CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
7
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
8
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
10
1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP
10
1.a
Accounting standards
10
1.b
Consolidation
16
1.c
Translation of foreign currency transactions
20
1.d
Net interest income, commissions and income from other activities
20
1.e
Financial assets and liabilities
22
1.f
Accounting standards specific to insurance activities
36
1.g
Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
40
1.h
Leases
41
1.i
Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
42
1.j
Employee benefits
42
1.k
Share-based payments
44
1.l
Provisions recorded under liabilities
44
1.m
Current and deferred tax
45
1.n
Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements
45
1.o
Cash flow statement
46
2. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
47
2.a
Net interest income
47
2.b
Commission income and expense
48
2.c
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
49
2.d
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity
50
2.e
Net income from insurance activities
50
2.f
Net income from other Activities
51
2.g
Other operating expenses
51
2.h
Cost of risk
52
2.i
Net gain on non-current assets
62
2.j
Corporate income tax
62
3.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
63
4. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022
66
4.a
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
66
4.b
Financial assets at fair value through equity
68
4.c
Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments
69
4.d
Financial assets at amortised cost
80
4.e
Impaired financial assets (stage 3)
81
4.f
Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers
82
4.g
Debt securities and subordinated debt
83
4.h
Financial investments of insurance activities
85
4.i
Technical reserves and other insurance liabilities
87
4.j
Current and deferred taxes
88
4.k
Accrued income/expense and other assets/liabilities
88
4.l
Goodwill
89
4.m
Provisions for contingencies and charges
90
4.n
Offsetting of financial assets and liabilities
90
5. FINANCING AND GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS
93
5.a
Financing commitments given or received
93
5.b
Guarantee commitments given by signature
93
5.c
Securities commitments
94
6.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
95
6.a
Changes in share capital and earnings per share
95
6.b
Legal proceedings and arbitration
99
6.c
Business combinations and loss of control or significant influence
100
6.d
Discontinued activities
102
6.e
Minority interests
105
6.f
Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortised cost
108
6.g
Scope of consolidation
110
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union
The consolidated financial statements of the BNP Paribas Group are presented for the first halves 2022 and 2021. In accordance with Article
20.1 of Annex I of European Commission Regulation (EC) 809/2004, the consolidated financial statements for the first half 2020 are provided in the updated, registered on 30 July 2021 under number D.21-0114-A03, Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 12 March 2021 under number D.21-0114.
On 18 December 2021, the Group concluded an agreement with BMO Financial Group for the sale of 100% of its retail and commercial banking activities in the United States operated by the BancWest cash-generating unit. The terms of this transaction fall within the scope of application of IFRS 5 relating to groups of assets and liabilities held for sale (see note 6.d Discontinued activities) leading to the restatement of the first half of 2021 to isolate the "Net income from discontinued activities" on a separate line. A similar reclassification is made in the statement of net income and changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity and in the cash flow statement. The effect of this reclassification on the aggregates of the profit and loss statement is presented in note 3 Segment Information.
PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022
Notes
First half 2022
First half 2021
In millions of euros
restated according to
IFRS 5
Interest income
2.a
16,915
14,862
Interest expense
2.a
(6,597)
(5,012)
Commission income
2.b
7,274
7,125
Commission expense
2.b
(2,215)
(2,087)
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
2.c
5,582
4,070
Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity
2.d
110
107
Net gain on derecognised financial assets at amortised cost
(5)
13
Net income from insurance activities
2.e
2,295
2,318
Income from other activities
2.f
7,651
7,766
Expense on other activities
2.f
(6,320)
(6,798)
REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
24,690
22,364
Salary and employee benefit expense
(8,773)
(8,168)
Other operating expenses
2.g
(6,466)
(5,653)
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and
(1,191)
(1,161)
intangible assets
GROSS OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
8,260
7,382
Cost of risk
2.h
(1,410)
(1,707)
OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
6,850
5,675
Share of earnings of equity-method entities
416
225
Net gain on non-current assets
2.i
(278)
660
Goodwill
4.l
258
-
PRE-TAX INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
7,246
6,560
Corporate income tax from continuing activities
2.j
(2,119)
(2,073)
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES
5,127
4,487
Net income from discontinued activities
6.d
365
368
NET INCOME
5,492
4,855
Net income attributable to minority interests
207
176
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS
5,285
4,679
Basic earnings per share
6.a
4.04
3.56
Diluted earnings per share
6.a
4.04
3.56
STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY
First half 2022
First half 2021
In millions of euros
restated according to
IFRS 5
Net income for the period
5,492
4,855
Changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity
(700)
615
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
(1,581)
(78)
- Changes in exchange differences
1,587
570
- Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through equity
Changes in fair value recognised in equity
(558)
(331)
Changes in fair value reported in net income
(109)
(80)
- Changes in fair value of investments of insurance activities
Changes in fair value recognised in equity
(1,985)
(274)
Changes in fair value reported in net income
(33)
(143)
- Changes in fair value of hedging instruments
Changes in fair value recognised in equity
(823)
(374)
Changes in fair value reported in net income
(11)
(28)
- Income tax
875
293
- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax
(303)
154
- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax
(221)
135
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
881
693
- Changes in fair value of equity instruments designated as at fair value through equity
(24)
482
- Debt remeasurement effect arising from BNP Paribas Group issuer risk
584
(10)
- Remeasurement gains (losses) related to post-employment benefit plans
515
294
- Income tax
(268)
(96)
- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax
62
11
- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax
12
12
Total
4,792
5,470
- Attributable to equity shareholders
4,515
5,254
- Attributable to minority interests
277
216
