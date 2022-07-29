BNP Paribas : Consolidated financial statements - First half 2022

Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers

Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments

Financial assets at fair value through equity

Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

2. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortised cost

Changes in share capital and earnings per share

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union

The consolidated financial statements of the BNP Paribas Group are presented for the first halves 2022 and 2021. In accordance with Article

20.1 of Annex I of European Commission Regulation (EC) 809/2004, the consolidated financial statements for the first half 2020 are provided in the updated, registered on 30 July 2021 under number D.21-0114-A03, Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 12 March 2021 under number D.21-0114.

On 18 December 2021, the Group concluded an agreement with BMO Financial Group for the sale of 100% of its retail and commercial banking activities in the United States operated by the BancWest cash-generating unit. The terms of this transaction fall within the scope of application of IFRS 5 relating to groups of assets and liabilities held for sale (see note 6.d Discontinued activities) leading to the restatement of the first half of 2021 to isolate the "Net income from discontinued activities" on a separate line. A similar reclassification is made in the statement of net income and changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity and in the cash flow statement. The effect of this reclassification on the aggregates of the profit and loss statement is presented in note 3 Segment Information.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Notes First half 2022 First half 2021 In millions of euros restated according to IFRS 5 Interest income 2.a 16,915 14,862 Interest expense 2.a (6,597) (5,012) Commission income 2.b 7,274 7,125 Commission expense 2.b (2,215) (2,087) Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 2.c 5,582 4,070 Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity 2.d 110 107 Net gain on derecognised financial assets at amortised cost (5) 13 Net income from insurance activities 2.e 2,295 2,318 Income from other activities 2.f 7,651 7,766 Expense on other activities 2.f (6,320) (6,798) REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES 24,690 22,364 Salary and employee benefit expense (8,773) (8,168) Other operating expenses 2.g (6,466) (5,653) Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and (1,191) (1,161) intangible assets GROSS OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES 8,260 7,382 Cost of risk 2.h (1,410) (1,707) OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES 6,850 5,675 Share of earnings of equity-method entities 416 225 Net gain on non-current assets 2.i (278) 660 Goodwill 4.l 258 - PRE-TAX INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES 7,246 6,560 Corporate income tax from continuing activities 2.j (2,119) (2,073) NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES 5,127 4,487 Net income from discontinued activities 6.d 365 368 NET INCOME 5,492 4,855 Net income attributable to minority interests 207 176 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS 5,285 4,679 Basic earnings per share 6.a 4.04 3.56 Diluted earnings per share 6.a 4.04 3.56