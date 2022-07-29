Log in
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-07-29 am EDT
45.81 EUR   +2.47%
BNP PARIBAS : Consolidated financial statements - First half 2022
PU
07:35aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 29, 2022
07:04aWEI LI : luxury companies thrive
RE
BNP Paribas : Consolidated financial statements - First half 2022

07/29/2022 | 11:13am EDT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

First half 2022

Unaudited figures

CONTENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

4

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

4

STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN

EQUITY

5

BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022

6

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

7

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

8

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES APPLIED BY THE GROUP

10

1.a

Accounting standards

10

1.b

Consolidation

16

1.c

Translation of foreign currency transactions

20

1.d

Net interest income, commissions and income from other activities

20

1.e

Financial assets and liabilities

22

1.f

Accounting standards specific to insurance activities

36

1.g

Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets

40

1.h

Leases

41

1.i

Assets held for sale and discontinued operations

42

1.j

Employee benefits

42

1.k

Share-based payments

44

1.l

Provisions recorded under liabilities

44

1.m

Current and deferred tax

45

1.n

Use of estimates in the preparation of the financial statements

45

1.o

Cash flow statement

46

2. NOTES TO THE PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

47

2.a

Net interest income

47

2.b

Commission income and expense

48

2.c

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

49

2.d

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity

50

2.e

Net income from insurance activities

50

2.f

Net income from other Activities

51

2.g

Other operating expenses

51

2.h

Cost of risk

52

2.i

Net gain on non-current assets

62

2.j

Corporate income tax

62

3.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

63

4. NOTES TO THE BALANCE SHEET AT 30 JUNE 2022

66

4.a

Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

66

4.b

Financial assets at fair value through equity

68

4.c

Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments

69

4.d

Financial assets at amortised cost

80

4.e

Impaired financial assets (stage 3)

81

4.f

Financial liabilities at amortised cost due to credit institutions and customers

82

4.g

Debt securities and subordinated debt

83

4.h

Financial investments of insurance activities

85

4.i

Technical reserves and other insurance liabilities

87

4.j

Current and deferred taxes

88

4.k

Accrued income/expense and other assets/liabilities

88

4.l

Goodwill

89

- 2 -

Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022

4.m

Provisions for contingencies and charges

90

4.n

Offsetting of financial assets and liabilities

90

5. FINANCING AND GUARANTEE COMMITMENTS

93

5.a

Financing commitments given or received

93

5.b

Guarantee commitments given by signature

93

5.c

Securities commitments

94

6.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

95

6.a

Changes in share capital and earnings per share

95

6.b

Legal proceedings and arbitration

99

6.c

Business combinations and loss of control or significant influence

100

6.d

Discontinued activities

102

6.e

Minority interests

105

6.f

Fair value of financial instruments carried at amortised cost

108

6.g

Scope of consolidation

110

- 3 -

Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union

The consolidated financial statements of the BNP Paribas Group are presented for the first halves 2022 and 2021. In accordance with Article

20.1 of Annex I of European Commission Regulation (EC) 809/2004, the consolidated financial statements for the first half 2020 are provided in the updated, registered on 30 July 2021 under number D.21-0114-A03, Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 12 March 2021 under number D.21-0114.

On 18 December 2021, the Group concluded an agreement with BMO Financial Group for the sale of 100% of its retail and commercial banking activities in the United States operated by the BancWest cash-generating unit. The terms of this transaction fall within the scope of application of IFRS 5 relating to groups of assets and liabilities held for sale (see note 6.d Discontinued activities) leading to the restatement of the first half of 2021 to isolate the "Net income from discontinued activities" on a separate line. A similar reclassification is made in the statement of net income and changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity and in the cash flow statement. The effect of this reclassification on the aggregates of the profit and loss statement is presented in note 3 Segment Information.

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022

Notes

First half 2022

First half 2021

In millions of euros

restated according to

IFRS 5

Interest income

2.a

16,915

14,862

Interest expense

2.a

(6,597)

(5,012)

Commission income

2.b

7,274

7,125

Commission expense

2.b

(2,215)

(2,087)

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss

2.c

5,582

4,070

Net gain on financial instruments at fair value through equity

2.d

110

107

Net gain on derecognised financial assets at amortised cost

(5)

13

Net income from insurance activities

2.e

2,295

2,318

Income from other activities

2.f

7,651

7,766

Expense on other activities

2.f

(6,320)

(6,798)

REVENUES FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

24,690

22,364

Salary and employee benefit expense

(8,773)

(8,168)

Other operating expenses

2.g

(6,466)

(5,653)

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and

(1,191)

(1,161)

intangible assets

GROSS OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

8,260

7,382

Cost of risk

2.h

(1,410)

(1,707)

OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

6,850

5,675

Share of earnings of equity-method entities

416

225

Net gain on non-current assets

2.i

(278)

660

Goodwill

4.l

258

-

PRE-TAX INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

7,246

6,560

Corporate income tax from continuing activities

2.j

(2,119)

(2,073)

NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES

5,127

4,487

Net income from discontinued activities

6.d

365

368

NET INCOME

5,492

4,855

Net income attributable to minority interests

207

176

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS

5,285

4,679

Basic earnings per share

6.a

4.04

3.56

Diluted earnings per share

6.a

4.04

3.56

- 4 -

Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022

STATEMENT OF NET INCOME AND CHANGES IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES RECOGNISED DIRECTLY IN EQUITY

First half 2022

First half 2021

In millions of euros

restated according to

IFRS 5

Net income for the period

5,492

4,855

Changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity

(700)

615

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

(1,581)

(78)

- Changes in exchange differences

1,587

570

- Changes in fair value of financial assets at fair value through equity

Changes in fair value recognised in equity

(558)

(331)

Changes in fair value reported in net income

(109)

(80)

- Changes in fair value of investments of insurance activities

Changes in fair value recognised in equity

(1,985)

(274)

Changes in fair value reported in net income

(33)

(143)

- Changes in fair value of hedging instruments

Changes in fair value recognised in equity

(823)

(374)

Changes in fair value reported in net income

(11)

(28)

- Income tax

875

293

- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax

(303)

154

- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax

(221)

135

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

881

693

- Changes in fair value of equity instruments designated as at fair value through equity

(24)

482

- Debt remeasurement effect arising from BNP Paribas Group issuer risk

584

(10)

- Remeasurement gains (losses) related to post-employment benefit plans

515

294

- Income tax

(268)

(96)

- Changes in equity-method investments, after tax

62

11

- Changes in discontinued activities, after tax

12

12

Total

4,792

5,470

- Attributable to equity shareholders

4,515

5,254

- Attributable to minority interests

277

216

- 5 -

Consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 15:12:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
