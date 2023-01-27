Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  BNP Paribas
  News
  Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:34:26 2023-01-27 am EST
62.23 EUR   +0.81%
07:16aBNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Ready Bids for ALD-LeasePlan Car-Rental Assets, Les Echos Reports
DJ
04:32aBNP Paribas Unit Issues ZAR35 Million of Index Securities in South Africa
MT
04:08aAdani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff
DJ
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Ready Bids for ALD-LeasePlan Car-Rental Assets, Les Echos Reports

01/27/2023 | 07:16am EST
-- BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA are planning rival offers for car-rental assets put up for sale by Societe Generale SA subsidiary ALD SA and LeasePlan, French newspaper Les Echos reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Both companies are preparing to submit indicative bids in coming weeks for assets in Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Czech Republic, Finland and Luxembourg to address European Union antitrust concerns arising from ALD's proposed acquisition of LeasePlan, according to Les Echos.

-- The valuation of the assets could range from 200 million euros to 500 million euros ($218 million-$545 million), Les Echos reports, citing the sources.


Full story (in French): https://bit.ly/3jbEL0S


Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0715ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALD 1.92% 11.66 Real-time Quote.6.32%
BNP PARIBAS 0.86% 62.23 Real-time Quote.15.92%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 0.74% 10.932 Real-time Quote.10.39%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 3.32% 26.305 Real-time Quote.8.43%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 156 M 54 429 M 54 429 M
Net income 2022 10 666 M 11 575 M 11 575 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,36x
Yield 2022 6,48%
Capitalization 76 871 M 83 419 M 83 419 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 61,73 €
Average target price 69,64 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS15.92%83 419
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.74%410 590
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION6.70%282 606
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%219 343
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.81%175 627
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.75%168 266