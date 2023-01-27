BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole Ready Bids for ALD-LeasePlan Car-Rental Assets, Les Echos Reports

-- BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA are planning rival offers for car-rental assets put up for sale by Societe Generale SA subsidiary ALD SA and LeasePlan, French newspaper Les Echos reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- Both companies are preparing to submit indicative bids in coming weeks for assets in Ireland, Norway, Portugal, Czech Republic, Finland and Luxembourg to address European Union antitrust concerns arising from ALD's proposed acquisition of LeasePlan, according to Les Echos.

-- The valuation of the assets could range from 200 million euros to 500 million euros ($218 million-$545 million), Les Echos reports, citing the sources.

