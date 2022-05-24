Log in
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/24 05:21:16 am EDT
51.24 EUR   -1.69%
BNP Paribas : Debt Investors presentation - May 2022

05/24/2022 | 05:09am EDT
BNP PARIBAS

Strong solvency and funding

May 2022

Disclaimer

The figures included in this presentation are unaudited.

This presentation includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future events, operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance and synergies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries and investments, developments of BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries, banking industry trends, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, changes in economic conditions globally, in particular in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, or in BNP Paribas' principal local markets, the competitive market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn significantly affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation speaks as of the date of this presentation. BNP Paribas undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. It should be recalled in this regard that the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process is carried out each year by the European Central Bank, which can modify each year its capital adequacy ratio requirements for BNP Paribas.

The information contained in this presentation as it relates to parties other than BNP Paribas or derived from external sources has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty expressed or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. None of BNP Paribas or its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever in negligence or otherwise for any loss however arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation or any other information or material discussed.

The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding.

Photo credits (cover page): Adobe Stock © Yakobchuk Olena, Adobe Stock © Maria_Savenko , © 2020 BNP Paribas / Sébastien Millier, Adobe Stock © zhu difeng

Fixed Income Presentation - May 2022 2

Disclaimer

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Accordingly, BNP Paribas is offering the securities only (1) to Qualified Institutional Buyers ("QIBs") within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A") and (2) outside the United States to non U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S").

This document has been prepared on the basis that any offer of the securities referred to herein in any Member State of the European Economic Area (each, a "Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the securities referred to herein. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in that Member State of the securities referred to herein may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for BNP Paribas to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer, BNP Paribas has not authorized, nor does it authorize, the making of any offer of the securities referred to herein in circumstances in which an obligation arises for BNP Paribas to publish or supplement a prospectus for such offer. The offer of the securities referred to herein will be made to qualified investors only as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation.

The offering of the securities in Canada is being made on a private placement basis in reliance on exemptions from the prospectus requirements under the securities laws of each applicable Canadian province and territory where the securities may be offered and sold, and therein may only be made with investors that are purchasing as principal and that qualify as both an "accredited investor" as such term is defined in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and as a "permitted client" as such term is defined in National Instrument 31-103 Registration Requirements, Exemptions and Ongoing Registrant Obligations.

This document is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation.

A security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating agency.

This presentation is qualified in its entirety by reference to the prospectus prepared in respect of the proposed transaction and must be read in conjunction with such Preliminary Prospectus dated 4 January 2022(the "Preliminary Prospectus"). The information in the Preliminary Prospectus supersedes the information herein to the extent that there are any inconsistencies. Prior to transacting, potential investors should ensure that they fully understand the terms of the securities/transaction and any applicable risks. Full information on BNP Paribas and the offer of the Notes is available in the Preliminary Prospectus.

Fixed Income Presentation - May 2022 3

STRONG SOLVENCY & FUNDING

1Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

2022-2025 GROWTH, TECHNOLOGY & SUSTAINABILITY

APPENDIX

Fixed Income Presentation - May 2022 4

A Business Model Well Diversified by Country and Business

No country, business or industry concentration

Gross Commitments1by region as at 31.12.21

Basel 3 risk-weighted assets2by business as at 31.03.22

>90% in wealthy markets

32%

OtherActivities: 3%

CPBF: 13%

CPBS : 56%

Global Markets &

Securities Services: 15%

CIB : 34%

BNL bc: 7%

Commercial & Personal

19%

16%

Banking in

13%

CPBB: 8%

the Euro zone: 29%

Global Banking:

CPBL: 1%

9%

19%

6%

Europe-Mediterranean: 6%

5%

Principal Investments: 1%

BancWest: 6%Commercial & Personal

Insurance &

Personal

Banking outside

France Other

Belgium

North

Asia

Rest of

IPS : 7%

WAM: 6%

the Euro zone: 13%

Italy

Arval &Finance: 10%

New Digital

Europe

& Lux

America

Pacific

the world

Leasing

Businesses: 1%

CPBS Specialised

Solutions: 4%

Businesses: 14%

A balanced business model: a clear competitive advantage in terms of revenues and risk diversification

An integrated business model fuelled by cooperation between Group Businesses

Strong resilience in changing environment

1. Total gross commitments, on and off balance sheet, unweighted of €1,897bn as at 31.12.21 ; 2. CRD4

Fixed Income Presentation - May 2022 5

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 48 596 M 51 930 M 51 930 M
Net income 2022 10 609 M 11 336 M 11 336 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,96x
Yield 2022 7,66%
Capitalization 64 296 M 68 707 M 68 707 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,5%
