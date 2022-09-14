Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:13 2022-09-14 am EDT
50.20 EUR   -0.18%
09:50aBNP PARIBAS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861015
PU
08:41aBelgium Sells EUR4.5 Billion in April 2039 Green Government Bond -- Update
DJ
04:53aAnalysis-Why the dollar's wrecking-ball rally is not done yet
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : Document AMF CP. 2022E861015

09/14/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:38:04.55 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:38:03.487 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SANOFI Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:38:02.46 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:06.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:05.607 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:04.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:03.467 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:36:02.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:06.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:05.567 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:04.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:03.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:34:02.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SANOFI Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:06.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:05.697 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:04.663 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:03.57 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:32:02.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:22:02.3 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T15:14:02.42 DeclarationAchatVente Document CAST Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T14:36:02.5 AutresDocuments Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-09-14T14:02:03.037 DocumentOperation Approbation NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T13:10:02.333 CalendrierOffre Document NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T10:54:02.43 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
null 2022-09-14T10:40:03.407 undefined Communique COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER Link
null 2022-09-14T10:35:51.087 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:35:09.503 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:31:34.92 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:28:00 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:24:25.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:20:51.107 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:17:16.367 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:13:40.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:10:03.46 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:05:51.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T10:02:03.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-14T09:34:05.603 PasseportIn Depot UNICREDIT BANK AG Link
null 2022-09-14T09:28:04.893 PasseportIn Depot BANQUE INTERNATIONALE A LUXEMBOURG SA Link
null 2022-09-14T09:26:07.033 PasseportIn Depot GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH Link
null 2022-09-14T09:24:05.2 PasseportIn Depot BARCLAYS BANK IRELAND PLC Link
null 2022-09-14T09:22:05.83 PasseportIn Depot VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:56:04.243 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:56:02.757 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:54:02.907 Declarations Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-14T00:00:00 2022-09-14T08:52:03.647 Declarations Document ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:18:02.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:07.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:06.32 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:05.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:04.427 DeclarationDirigeants Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:03.347 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFFLUENT MEDICAL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:16:02.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:14:06.597 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAFRAN Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:14:05.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:14:04.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:14:03.413 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:14:02.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:12:07.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:12:06.33 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:12:05.263 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:12:04.357 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:12:03.363 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:12:02.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:10:06.52 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:10:05.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:10:04.28 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:10:03.18 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:10:02.237 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABIVAX Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:08:07.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:08:06.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:08:05.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:08:04.39 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:08:03.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:08:02.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:06:04.503 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:06:03.48 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T18:06:02.463 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:48:04.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:48:03.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:48:02.277 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:46:05.437 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:46:04.353 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:46:03.277 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:46:02.197 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:44:05.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T15:44:04.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
null 2022-09-13T14:58:02.173 NotesEtAutresInformations Conformite NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:14:02.15 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:12:02.23 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:08:03.22 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:08:02.117 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-09-13T00:00:00 2022-09-13T12:06:02.263 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-09-13T10:48:21.42 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2022-09-13T10:47:39.43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:46:58.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:43:26.58 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:42:45.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:41:43.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:41:03.193 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-13T10:40:21.293 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 13:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BNP PARIBAS
09:50aBNP PARIBAS : Document AMF CP. 2022E861015
PU
08:41aBelgium Sells EUR4.5 Billion in April 2039 Green Government Bond -- Update
DJ
04:53aAnalysis-Why the dollar's wrecking-ball rally is not done yet
RE
04:20aBelgium Sells EUR4.5 Billion in April 2039 Green Government Bond
DJ
01:11aBharti Airtel Promoter to Raise Up to $754 Million Via Bond Offering
MT
09/13Western Digital Shares Drop After BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage at Underperform
MT
09/13BNP PARIBAS : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN
PU
09/13Fitch Confirms BNP Paribas Rating on Diversified Business, Profitability
MT
09/13French banks pledge to limit fee increases to 2% in 2023 - minister
RE
09/13Belgium Plans to Launch New April 2039-Dated Green Bond, Hires Banks for Transaction
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 49 933 M 49 963 M 49 963 M
Net income 2022 12 708 M 12 716 M 12 716 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,88x
Yield 2022 8,19%
Capitalization 62 038 M 62 075 M 62 075 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 50,29 €
Average target price 66,99 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-17.25%62 075
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%341 322
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.58%273 198
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%213 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.92%163 936
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.48%154 093