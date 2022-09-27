Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:18 2022-09-27 am EDT
45.26 EUR   -2.07%
09:51aBnp Paribas : Document AMF CP. 2022E863183
PU
08:51aBnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22862986
PU
08:50aSaudi Arabia's wealth fund hires banks for debut green bonds - document
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : Document AMF CP. 2022E863183

09/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:38:03.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:38:02.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:06.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:05.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:04.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:04.007 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:03.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T15:36:02.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE Link
null 2022-09-27T14:34:02.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T14:28:02.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T14:10:02.297 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot CAST Link
null 2022-09-27T11:18:02.613 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DE REFINANCEMENT DE L'HABITAT Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:05.723 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:04.527 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2022-09-27T00:00:00 2022-09-27T10:56:03.417 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-09-27T10:55:05.353 PasseportIn Depot YESWETRUST AG Link
null 2022-09-27T10:55:04.27 PasseportIn Depot YESWETRUST AG Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:47.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:19.51 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:11.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:50:03.973 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:49:56.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-09-27T10:45:41.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:41:24.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:37:08.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:32:49.43 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:28:35.047 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:24:20.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:20:03.933 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:15:12.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:10:54.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:05:08.227 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:04:54.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-27T10:04:12.42 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-09-27T10:02:04.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:22:03.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:05.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:04.163 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:20:03.16 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:05.257 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:04.337 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:18:03.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document JCDECAUX SA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:06.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:05.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:04.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:16:03.157 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:05.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:04.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOLLORE SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:14:03.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:12:05.623 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:12:04.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:12:03.3 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:10:05.773 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:10:04.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:10:03.333 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:06.463 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:05.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:04.423 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:08:03.3 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:06:05.47 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:06:04.37 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:06:03.393 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T18:04:03.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T17:04:03.217 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:40:04.34 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:40:03.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:38:05.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:38:04.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:38:03.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:36:05.67 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:36:04.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:34:05.473 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:34:04.32 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:34:03.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEOEN Link
null 2022-09-26T15:28:03.127 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot BLUELINEA Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T15:26:03.087 Declarations Document DEE TECH Link
null 2022-09-26T13:52:11.393 Prospectus Approbation SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
null 2022-09-26T13:52:07.557 Prospectus Approbation AMUNDI FINANCE Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T11:12:03.8 PreOffre Document ATARI Link
2022-09-26T00:00:00 2022-09-26T10:52:05.483 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2022-09-24T11:33:23.22 undefined Communique CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2022-09-24T11:33:20.343 undefined Communique ARVAL SERVICE LEASE Link
null 2022-09-24T11:33:16.98 undefined Communique CAISSE D'AMORTISSEMENT DE LA DETTE SOCIALE Link
null 2022-09-24T11:29:13.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:25:10.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:21:07.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:20:22.78 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:16:18.77 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:12:16.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:08:12.103 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:04:09.273 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T11:00:07.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:56:04.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:50:19.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:46:18.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:46:11.787 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:42:10.363 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:38:10.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:34:09.197 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-09-24T10:30:07.91 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 13:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BNP PARIBAS
09:51aBnp Paribas : Document AMF CP. 2022E863183
PU
08:51aBnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22862986
PU
08:50aSaudi Arabia's wealth fund hires banks for debut green bonds - document
RE
05:51aBnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22862990
PU
05:41aBnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22862984
PU
05:41aBnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP22862994
PU
09/26Analysis-Crowd of dollar bulls raises risk of violent pullback
RE
09/26Denmark Plans Short-Dated EUR Bond Issuance, Schedules Investor Meetings
DJ
09/26Britain's pound skids to record lows in firesale of UK assets
RE
09/23Bnp Paribas : Document AMF CP. 2022E862644
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 004 M 48 239 M 48 239 M
Net income 2022 12 619 M 12 173 M 12 173 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,52x
Yield 2022 9,12%
Capitalization 57 005 M 54 992 M 54 992 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 46,21 €
Average target price 66,62 €
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-23.96%54 992
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.08%314 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.68%249 333
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.32%205 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.61%151 760
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 327