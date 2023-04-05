Stock BNP BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas

Equities

BNP

FR0000131104

Banks

Real-time Euronext Paris
 11:21:28 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
56.07 EUR +1.25% Intraday chart for BNP Paribas -0.59% -10.43%
04:46pm BNP PARIBAS : EPS upgrade (2023: -4.5%, 2024: +11.0%) Alphavalue
Feb. 29 North American Morning Briefing : Fed's Preferred -2- DJ
Latest news about BNP Paribas

BNP PARIBAS : EPS upgrade (2023: -4.5%, 2024: +11.0%) Alphavalue
North American Morning Briefing : Fed's Preferred -2- DJ
Japanese investors allocate more to overseas equities than home RE
Companies walk ESG tightrope, under fire from all sides over disclosures RE
US Equity Markets Close Down Wednesday After Q4 GDP Revised Lower MT
Top Stories at Midday: Q4 GDP Growth Revised Lower; EBay Boosts Dividend; UnitedHealth Faces Antitrust Probe; Applied Materials Gets Subpoenas Over China Shipments; Polestar Job Cuts MT
Polestar Stock Jumps on $950 Million Financing Round DJ
Polestar Shares Rise After $950 Million in External Funding Secured; More Job Cuts Planned This Year MT
The calm after the storm Our Logo
Polestar raises almost $1 bln, sees margins improving in 2024 RE
Fastighets AB Balder Repurchases EUR100 Million Hybrid Securities MT
Engie Unit Signs $1 Billion Tax Equity Financing for US Renewables Portfolio MT
Engie raises $1 billion in tax equity financing for US renewables RE
France Issues EUR8 Billion in New May 2055 OAT -- Update DJ
CAC40: up slightly, driven by Bouygues and Alstom CF
CAC40: approaches 8,000, Nasdaq solid despite US stats CF
CAC40: back above 7,950, tech supports Wall-Street CF
Engie: financing of renewable energy projects completed in the USA CF
France Issues EUR8 Billion in New May 2055 OAT DJ
BNP Paribas: agreements with Orange on Orange Bank CF
CAC40: stable despite large share movements CF
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA: EXANE BNP PARIBAS REINITIATES COVERAGE WITH… RE
Orange, BNP Paribas Finalize Terms of Collaboration in France, Spain MT
Orange: agreements with BNP Paribas on Orange Bank CF
Orange, BNP Paribas sign agreements on digital banking services for clients in France and Spain RE

Chart BNP Paribas

Company Profile

BNP Paribas is France's largest banking group. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (54.4%): retail banking activity in France (23.1% of NBP), in Belgium (13%), and Italy (9.2%). The remainder of the NBP (54.7%) is from international activities and specialized financial services activities (consumer loans, real estate credit, leasing credit, car fleet management, computer equipment leasing); - finance and investment banking (32.5%): consulting and capital market activities (68.3% of NBP; merger-acquisition consulting, activities related to the stock, interest, and exchange markets, etc.) and financing (31.7%; financing for acquisitions, projects, raw material transactions, etc.); - institutional and private management and insurance (13.1%): asset management, private banking activity (No. 1 in France), real estate and on-line brokerage services, insurance and securities services (No. 1 in Europe for retained securities). At the end of 2022, BNP Paribas was managing EUR 1,008.1 billion in current deposits and EUR 857 billion in current loans. Net banking product is distributed geographically as follows: Europe (78.9%), North America (13.2%), and Asia/Pacific (7.9%).
Sector
Banks
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , EURO STOXX 50 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for BNP Paribas

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
55.38 EUR
Average target price
75.97 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+37.17%
EPS Revisions

Sector Other Banks

1st Jan change Capi.
BNP PARIBAS Stock BNP Paribas
-10.34% 68.63B
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. Stock JPMorgan Chase & Co.
+9.29% 536B
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Stock Bank of America Corporation
+2.41% 272B
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited
+6.02% 245B
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY Stock Wells Fargo & Company
+12.99% 199B
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED Stock Bank of China Limited
+3.36% 164B
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION Stock China Construction Bank Corporation
+4.95% 159B
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Stock HSBC Holdings plc
-3.45% 146B
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Stock Royal Bank of Canada
-1.37% 137B
HDFC BANK LIMITED Stock HDFC Bank Limited
-16.29% 129B
Other Banks
