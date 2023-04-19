Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:07:07 2023-04-19 am EDT
59.06 EUR   -0.59%
05:00aBnp Paribas : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
04/18EU Commission wants to reform crisis management in the banking sector
DP
04/18BNP Paribas' wealth management unit to launch in Thailand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

04/19/2023 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 19 April 2023

NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS

BNP Paribas AUD Fixed Rate Resettable Subordinated Tier 2

Notes due 31 May 2028

Series 17745 (Tranche 1, 2, 3 and 4)

(ISIN: XS1423878591- Common Code: 142387859)

BNP Paribas issued AUD 425,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 1) on 31 May 2016; AUD 50,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 2) on 21 June 2016; AUD 25,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 3) on 8 July 2016; and AUD 45,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 4) on 13 July 2016 ; admitted to trading on Luxembourg Stock Exchange Regulated Market (ISIN: XS1423878591- Common Code: 142387859) (the "Notes") on which AUD 545,000,000 are currently outstanding.

Notice is hereby given to Noteholders that, pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes set out in the Prospectus dated 9 June 2015 (the "Conditions"), the above-mentioned Notes have been called in whole by BNP Paribas pursuant to clause 5 (c) of the Conditions and will be redeemed in full at a redemption price of 100% on or about 31 May 2023 (the "Redemption Date") together with the accrued interest to the Redemption Date.

Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined will have the same meanings given to them in the Conditions.

Yours sincerely,

BNP PARIBAS

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BNP PARIBAS
05:00aBnp Paribas : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
04/18EU Commission wants to reform crisis management in the banking sector
DP
04/18BNP Paribas' wealth management unit to launch in Thailand
RE
04/18Few Banks Shielded Themselves From Fed's Rate-Raising Campaign; Inflation Hot for Baker..
DJ
04/18BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/18Delivery Hero gained - support holds
DP
04/17Bnp Paribas Group : share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 10 to 1..
GL
04/14Terna launches EUR750 million bond issue
AN
04/14BNP PARIBAS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
04/14BNP Paribas SA Appoints Will Marshall as A Head for Rates Strategy in the US
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 48 205 M 52 856 M 52 856 M
Net income 2023 11 703 M 12 832 M 12 832 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,97x
Yield 2023 7,13%
Capitalization 73 012 M 80 058 M 80 058 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,41 €
Average target price 75,14 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS11.57%80 058
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer