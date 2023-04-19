BNP Paribas : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting

Paris, 19 April 2023

NOTICE OF EARLY REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS

BNP Paribas AUD Fixed Rate Resettable Subordinated Tier 2

Notes due 31 May 2028

Series 17745 (Tranche 1, 2, 3 and 4)

(ISIN: XS1423878591- Common Code: 142387859)

BNP Paribas issued AUD 425,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 1) on 31 May 2016; AUD 50,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 2) on 21 June 2016; AUD 25,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 3) on 8 July 2016; and AUD 45,000,000 Resettable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 31 May 2028 (Tranche 4) on 13 July 2016 ; admitted to trading on Luxembourg Stock Exchange Regulated Market (ISIN: XS1423878591- Common Code: 142387859) (the "Notes") on which AUD 545,000,000 are currently outstanding.

Notice is hereby given to Noteholders that, pursuant to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes set out in the Prospectus dated 9 June 2015 (the "Conditions"), the above-mentioned Notes have been called in whole by BNP Paribas pursuant to clause 5 (c) of the Conditions and will be redeemed in full at a redemption price of 100% on or about 31 May 2023 (the "Redemption Date") together with the accrued interest to the Redemption Date.

Capitalised terms used herein and not otherwise defined will have the same meanings given to them in the Conditions.

Yours sincerely,

BNP PARIBAS