The Belgian bank sold 2.2 million Euronext shares at 101 euros each in an accelerated book-build offering to institutional investors, the statement said.

The sale price represents a discount of around 4% to Thursday's closing price of 105.30 euros.

By 0900 GMT, Euronext shares were down by around 2.8%, underperforming the SBF 120 index which was up 1.06%.

($1 = 0.8491 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)