Goldman Sachs Group has declared to the AMF that, on May 17, it exceeded the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of BNP Paribas and held, through the companies it controls, 6.31% of the capital and voting rights of the French bank.

The New York investment bank specifies that this threshold crossing results from an off-market acquisition of BNP Paribas shares, as a result of which the trading exemption no longer applies to the declarant.

