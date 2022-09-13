BNP Paribas : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN

Deloitte Audit

To the shareholders of

BNP Paribas Fortis Funding S.A. 19, rue Eugène Ruppert L-2453 Luxembourg

REPORT OF THE RÉVISEUR D'ENTREPRISES AGRÉÉ ON THE REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

We have reviewed the accompanying interim financial information of BNP Paribas Fortis Funding S.A. (the "Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at June 30, 2022 and the profit and loss account for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Responsibility of the Board of Directors for the interim financial information

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Luxembourg legal and regulatory requirements and such internal control as the Board of Directors determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial information that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

The Board of Directors is responsible for presenting the interim financial information in compliance with the requirements set out in the Delegated Regulation 2019/815 on European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF Regulation").

Responsibility of the Réviseur d'entreprises agréé

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", as adopted by the Institute of Réviseurs d'Entreprises.

Scope of Review

A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.