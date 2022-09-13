BNP Paribas : Half yearly fcial & audit reports / ltd reviews - EN

REPORT OF THE RÉVISEUR D'ENTREPRISES AGRÉÉ ON THE REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
We have reviewed the accompanying interim financial information of BNP Paribas Fortis Funding S.A. (the "Company"), which comprises the balance sheet as at June 30, 2022 and the profit and loss account for the six-month period then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Responsibility of the Board of Directors for the interim financial information
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of this interim financial information in accordance with Luxembourg legal and regulatory requirements and such internal control as the Board of Directors determines is necessary to enable the preparation of interim financial information that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
The Board of Directors is responsible for presenting the interim financial information in compliance with the requirements set out in the Delegated Regulation 2019/815 on European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF Regulation").
Responsibility of the Réviseur d'entreprises agréé
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", as adopted by the Institute of Réviseurs d'Entreprises.
Scope of Review
A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial information does not give a true and fair view of the financial position of the entity as at June 30, 2022, and of its financial performance for the six-month period then ended in accordance with Luxembourg legal and regulatory requirements relating to the preparation of this interim financial information.
For Deloitte Audit, Cabinet de révision agréé
Martin Flaunet, Réviseur d'entreprises agréé
Partner
Luxembourg, September 9, 2022
BNP Paribas Fortis Funding
Public limited company
Registered office: L-2453 Luxembourg, 19, rue Eugène Ruppert
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 24 784
(hereinafter referred to as the "Company")
Report from the Board of Directors
Dear Sirs,
We are pleased to submit to you for approval, the interim financial information for the six months period ended June 30, 2022.
As at June 30, 2022 the total balance sheet amounts to EUR 2,109,824,279.27 compared to EUR 2,280,423,531.90 as at December 31, 2021.
The Company issued securities (amongst which retail offers to the public in Belgium and in the Grand-Duchy in Luxembourg) which are split as follows:
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Subordinated notes
30,000,000.00
30,000,000.00
Fixed interest rates notes
210,128,383.78
266,775,300.17
Floating rates notes
164,044,000.00
188,278,000.00
Variable coupon notes
1,021,028,641.23
1,064,801,527.26
Variable redemption notes
614,485,832.49
656,185,739.28
Index Linked
Variable redemption notes
30,646,946.57
31,593,095.27
Other
TOTAL
2,070,333,804.07
2,237,633,661.98
The amounts presented above represent the nominal in counter value EUR of the issuances.
The accrued interest payable linked to these issuances amount to EUR 4,260,099.13 (December 31, 2021: EUR 5,840,434.73).
