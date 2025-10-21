Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' recommendation and its target price of €88 for BNP Paribas, after the banking group was found guilty in the United States in a first-instance court ruling concerning Sudan.



While acknowledging that this decision increases the risk of litigation, the analyst points out that BNP Paribas remains confident of a favorable final decision on appeal and "has insisted that this decision concerning three plaintiffs should not be extrapolated."



The broker also considers that while the quantification of a worst-case scenario in this case remains highly uncertain, the French banking group "has very strong arguments to put forward."



"Yesterday's fall in the share price wiped off around $7bn from BNP Paribas' market capitalization, with the market taking a very cautious approach, as is often the case in this type of case. We therefore believe that the risk has already been more than priced in," it added.