BNP Paribas : Public Offer

18 July 2022
Notice to Noteholders
BNP PARIBAS
(incorporated in France)
(the Issuer)
Issue of Up to EUR 5,000,000 Worst-of Phoenix Snowball Notes linked to Basket of Shares due
July 2027 under the
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Issue Date: 18 July 2022
Series Number: 19799
ISIN: XS2492172635
-
Total Issue Amount is EUR 3,000,000
-
ER% is 18 per cent.
Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas as Issuer:
By: Ana Baidoukova
(duly authorised)
Disclaimer
