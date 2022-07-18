Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  BNP Paribas
  News
  Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:12 2022-07-18 am EDT
42.86 EUR   +3.08%
05:54aBNP PARIBAS : Public Offer
PU
07/15Saipem Plunges 25% After Completing $2 Billion Capital Raise Via Share Issue
MT
07/15Saipem shares fall below cash call issue price as banks prepare for stake sale
RE
Summary 
Summary

BNP Paribas : Public Offer

07/18/2022 | 05:54am EDT
18 July 2022

Notice to Noteholders

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Issue of Up to EUR 5,000,000 Worst-of Phoenix Snowball Notes linked to Basket of Shares due

July 2027 under the

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Issue Date: 18 July 2022

Series Number: 19799

ISIN: XS2492172635

  • Total Issue Amount is EUR 3,000,000
  • ER% is 18 per cent.

Signed on behalf of BNP Paribas as Issuer:

By: Ana Baidoukova

(duly authorised)

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 09:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 48 848 M 49 291 M 49 291 M
Net income 2022 11 098 M 11 199 M 11 199 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,64x
Yield 2022 9,80%
Capitalization 51 287 M 51 753 M 51 753 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-31.59%51 753
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.67%331 237
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.51%259 834
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%217 104
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.26%157 865
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.28%156 005