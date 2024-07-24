22 July 2024
Notice to Noteholders
BNP PARIBAS
(incorporated in France)
(the Issuer)
Issue of up to EUR 30,000,000 S&P Transatlantic 100 ESG Select Equal Weight 5% Decrement Index (EUR) NTR Social Bond Notes due 2 August 2034
under the
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Issue Date: 31 May 2024
Series Number: 20185
ISIN: FR001400QB45
Total Issue Amount: EUR 30,000,000
BNP Paribas
