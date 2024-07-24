22 July 2024

Notice to Noteholders

BNP PARIBAS

(incorporated in France)

(the Issuer)

Issue of up to EUR 30,000,000 S&P Transatlantic 100 ESG Select Equal Weight 5% Decrement Index (EUR) NTR Social Bond Notes due 2 August 2034

under the

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Issue Date: 31 May 2024

Series Number: 20185

ISIN: FR001400QB45

Total Issue Amount: EUR 30,000,000

BNP Paribas

