BNP Paribas

Equities

BNP

FR0000131104

Banks

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:35:07 2024-07-24 am EDT
64.08 EUR -0.94% Intraday chart for BNP Paribas 64.04 -0.05%
09:30pm BNP PARIBAS : Q2: good beat, acceleration expected in the H2 Alphavalue
09:16pm BNP PARIBAS : RBC keeps its Buy rating ZD
Latest news about BNP Paribas

Global markets live: Tesla, Alphabet, Visa, Apple, Ford, IBM... Our Logo
CAC40: lead by luxury goods, EStoxx50 ditto, W-Street by Tesla CF
Google's Vertex AI to use Mistral AI's Codestral RE
Euro zone banks see investment banking boost but outlook stalls shares RE
BNP PARIBAS CEO BONNAFE SAYS FRANCE NEEDS MORE DISCIPLINE IN TER… RE
Lars Machenil, Chief Financial Officer of BNP Paribas : Our forecasts are not strictly dependent on changes in interest rates MT
Transcript : BNP Paribas SA, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 24, 2024
French Lender BNP Paribas Beats Earnings Views After Equities Trading Boost -- Update DJ
Bank earnings: Deutsche, BNP beat forecasts but rattle investors RE
BNP PARIBAS : Jefferies remains its Buy rating ZD
BNP PARIBAS : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
BNP PARIBAS : RBC keeps its Buy rating ZD
BNP Paribas: market activities boost 2nd quarter results CF
BNP Paribas Posts Decline in H1 Attributable Net Income; Revenue Gains MT
BNP Paribas Posts Earnings Beat, Backs Guidance DJ
BNP Paribas beats estimates as trading revenues jump RE
BNP Paribas exceeds expectations in Q2 with trading revenues RE
BNP PARIBAS - Q2 FICC TRADING REVENUE DOWN 7.0% YOY… RE
BNP PARIBAS - Q2 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS EUR 3… RE
MORNING BID EUROPE-Lacklustre earnings keep investors jittery RE
MORGAN STANLEY : BNP Paribas' Q2 Results to Beat Estimates on Divisional Success MT
Airbus, Air France-KLM, BNP Paribas Invest in New Sustainable Aviation Fuel Fund MT
Europe's STOXX 600 regains some ground after last week's battering RE

Company Profile

Logo BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is France's largest banking group. Net banking product (NBP) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (54%): retail banking activity in France (24.1% of NBP), in Belgium (14.6%), and Italy (10.2%). The remainder of the NBP (51.1%) is from international activities and specialized financial services activities (consumer loans, real estate credit, leasing credit, car fleet management, computer equipment leasing); - finance and investment banking (34.4%): consulting and capital market activities (83.7% of NBP; merger-acquisition consulting, activities related to the stock, interest, and exchange markets, etc.) and financing (16.3%; financing for acquisitions, projects, raw material transactions, etc.); - institutional and private management and insurance (11.6%): asset management, private banking activity (No. 1 in France), real estate and on-line brokerage services, insurance and securities services (No. 1 in Europe for retained securities). At the end of 2023, BNP Paribas was managing EUR 988.5 billion in current deposits and EUR 859.2 billion in current loans. Net banking product is distributed geographically as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa (82.9%), America (9.8%) and Asia/Pacific (7.3%).
Employees
183,000
Sector
Banks
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
CAC 40 , Euro STOXX 50 Index , STOXX Europe 600 Index (EUR)
Income Statement and Estimates

Ratings

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
20
Last Close Price
64.69EUR
Average target price
81.53EUR
Spread / Average Target
+26.04%
Consensus
Profit revisions
Estimate revisions

Quarterly earnings, Rate of surprise

Company calendar
