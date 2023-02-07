Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36:01 2023-02-06 am EST
60.75 EUR   -1.57%
01:22aBNP Paribas Boosts Dividend After FY22 Profit Increase
MT
01:21aBNP Paribas Raises Targets, to Launch Buyback After Revenue Surges on Interest Income
DJ
01:08aBNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas Raises Targets, to Launch Buyback After Revenue Surges on Interest Income

02/07/2023 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ed Frankl


BNP Paribas SA's fourth-quarter profit fell but revenue rose on bumper net interest income, as it raised its targets to 2025 and said it would launch a 5 billion euro share buyback.

The French bank, the largest in the eurozone by market capitalization, reported net profit of 2.15 billion euros ($2.31 billion) in the three months to December, down from EUR2.31 billion in the same period in 2021.

Revenue rose 7.8% on year to EUR12.11 billion, driven by interest income that jumped 16%.

The results were, however, slightly below expectations of net profit of EUR2.34 billion and revenue of EUR12.19 billion, according to analysts' consensus provided by FactSet.

At its Corporate & Institutional Banking arm, revenue increased 18%, with all three businesses areas growing by double digits.

But commission income fell 5.9% to EUR2.75 billion.

The Paris-based lender also raised its midterm targets, including for net income to grow on average by more than 9% and earnings per share by more than 12% between 2022 and 2025, and now aims for return on tangible equity of around 12% in 2025.

BNP added that it would return EUR5 billion to shareholders via two tranches of share buybacks in 2023, with EUR4 billion related to the recently completed sale of Bank of the West and EUR1 billion in an ordinary distribution.

It has asked the European Central Bank for permission for the first EUR2.5 billion, it said.

The company declared a dividend of EUR3.90 for 2022.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 0120ET

All news about BNP PARIBAS
01:22aBNP Paribas Boosts Dividend After FY22 Profit Increase
MT
01:21aBNP Paribas Raises Targets, to Launch Buyback After Revenue Surges on Interest Income
DJ
01:08aBNP Paribas misses Q4 market expectations, raises 2025 targets
RE
12:54aMarketmind- Market to ChatGPT: what's Powell gotta say?
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; Focus on Powell's Co..
DJ
02/06Philippine stock rally losing steam on inflation worries
RE
02/06U.S. employment weighs on markets
MS
02/06Bnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23883263
PU
02/06France Plans to Launch New 30-Year Government Bond
DJ
02/06Renewables Infrastructure refinances revolving credit facility
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 156 M 53 850 M 53 850 M
Net income 2022 10 666 M 11 452 M 11 452 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,59x
Yield 2022 6,59%
Capitalization 75 651 M 81 223 M 81 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 60,75 €
Average target price 70,48 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS14.08%81 223
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%413 846
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.99%291 323
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.49%216 574
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.23%182 412
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%161 468