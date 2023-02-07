BNP Paribas : Risk Factors as at 7 February 2023

BNP Paribas - February 7th, 2023 RISK FACTORS The financial information as of 31 December 2022 is extracted from the unaudited financial statements of the BNP Paribas Group as of 31 December 2022, published on 7 February 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, the information and financial elements contained in these risk factors specifically include the activity of BancWest to reflect a prudential vision. They are, therefore, presented excluding the effects of the application of IFRS 5 on groups of assets and liabilities held for sale. This document includes a reconciliation between the operational vision presented excluding the application of IFRS 5 and the consolidated financial statements applying IFRS 5 in chapter 3. The main categories of risk inherent in the BNP Paribas Group's business are presented below. They may be measured through risk-weighted assets or other quantitative or qualitative indicators, to the extent risk-weighted assets are not relevant (for example, for liquidity and funding risk). In billions of euros Credit risk 31 December 2022 580 RWA 31 December 2021 554 Counterparty credit risk 42 40 Securitisation risk in the banking book 16 14 Operational risk 62 63 Market risk 26 25 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction (subject to 20 18 250% risk weight) TOTAL 745 714 More generally, the risks to which the BNP Paribas Group is exposed may arise from a number of factors related, among others, to changes in its macroeconomic or regulatory environment or factors related to the implementation of its strategy and its business. The material risks specific to the BNP Paribas Group's business, determined based on the circumstances known to the management as of the date of this document, are thus presented below under 7 main categories, in accordance with Article 16 of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, known as "Prospectus 3" of 14 June 2017, the provisions of which relating to risk factors came into force on 21 July 2019: credit risk, counterparty risk and securitisation risk in the banking book; operational risk; market risk; liquidity and funding risk; risks related to the macroeconomic and market environment; regulatory risks; and risks related to the BNP Paribas Group's growth in its current environment. The Group's risk management policies have been taken into account in assessing the materiality of these risks; in particular, risk-weighted assets factor in risk mitigation elements to the extent eligible in accordance with applicable banking regulations. 1. CREDIT RISK, COUNTERPARTY RISK AND SECURITISATION RISK IN THE BANKING BOOK BNP Paribas Group's credit risk is defined as the probability of a borrower or counterparty defaulting on its obligations to the BNP Paribas Group. Probability of default along with the recovery rate of the loan or debt in the event of default are essential elements in assessing credit quality. In accordance with the European Banking Authority recommendations, this category of risk also includes risks on equity investments, as well as those related to insurance

BNP Paribas - February 7th, 2023 activities. At 31 December 2021, the BNP Paribas Group's credit risk exposure broke down as follows: corporates 41%), central governments and central banks (27%), retail customers (25%), credit institutions (4%), other items (2%) and equities (1%). At 31 December 2021, 32% of the BNP Paribas Group's credit exposure was comprised of exposures in France, 16% in Belgium and Luxembourg, 9% in Italy, 19% in other European countries, 13% in North America, 6% in Asia and 5% in the rest of the world. The BNP Paribas Group's risk-weighted assets subject to this type of risk amounted to EUR 580 billion at 31 December 2022, or 78% of the total risk-weighted assets of the BNP Paribas Group, compared to EUR 554 billion representing 77% of the total risk-weighted assets at 31 December 2021. BNP Paribas Group's counterparty risk arises from its credit risk in the specific context of market transactions, investments, and/or settlements. BNP Paribas Group's exposure to counterparty risk, excluding CVA (Credit Valuation Adjustment) risk at 31 December 2021, is comprised of: 44% to the corporate sector, 19% to governments and central banks, 13% to credit institutions and investment firms, and 24% to clearing houses. By product, BNP Paribas Group's exposure, excluding CVA ("Credit Valuation Adjustment") risk, at 31 December 2021 is comprised of: 51% in OTC derivatives, 33% in repurchase transactions and securities lending/borrowing, 10% in listed derivatives and 6% in contributions to the clearing houses' default funds. The amount of this risk varies over time, depending on fluctuations in market parameters affecting the potential future value of the covered transactions. In addition, CVA ("Credit Valuation Adjustment") risk measures the risk of losses related to CVA volatility resulting from fluctuations in credit spreads associated with the counterparties to which the BNP Paribas Group is subject to risk. The risk-weighted assets subject to counterparty credit risk amounted to EUR 42 billion at 31 December 2022, or 6% of the total risk-weighted assets of the BNP Paribas Group compared to EUR 40 billion representing 6% of the total risk weighted assets at 31 December 2021. Securitisation risk in the banking book: securitisation is a transaction or arrangement by which the credit risk associated with a liability or set of liabilities is subdivided into tranches. Any commitment made by the BNP Paribas Group under a securitisation structure (including derivatives and liquidity lines) is considered to be a securitisation. The bulk of the BNP Paribas Group's commitments are in the prudential banking portfolio. Securitised exposures are essentially those generated by the BNP Paribas Group. The securitisation positions held or acquired by the BNP Paribas Group may also be categorised by its role: of the positions as at 31 December 2021, BNP Paribas was originator of 50%, was sponsor of 31% and was investor of 19%. The risk-weighted assets subject to this type of risk amounted to EUR 16 billion at 31 December 2022, or 2% of the total risk-weighted assets of the BNP Paribas Group compared to EUR 14 billion representing 2% of the total risk-weighted assets at 31 December 2021. 1.1 A substantial increase in new provisions or a shortfall in the level of previously recorded provisions exposed to credit risk and counterparty risk could adversely affect the BNP Paribas Group's results of operations and financial condition. Credit risk and counterparty risk impact the BNP Paribas Group's consolidated financial statements when a customer or counterparty is unable to honour its obligations and when the book value of these obligations in the BNP Paribas Group's records is positive. The customer or counterparty may be a bank, a financial institution, an industrial or commercial enterprise, a government or a government entity, an investment fund, or a natural person. If the default rate of customers or counterparties increases, the BNP Paribas Group may have to record increased charges or provisions in respect of irrecoverable or doubtful loans (Stage 3) or of

BNP Paribas - February 7th, 2023 performing loans (Stages 1 and 2), in response to a deterioration in economic conditions or other factors, which may affect its profitability. As a result, in connection with its lending activities, the BNP Paribas Group regularly establishes provisions, which are recorded on its income statement in the line item Cost of Risk. In 2022, these provisions amounted to EUR 2.965 billion compared to EUR 2.925 billion in 2021. This increase was due in particular to the exceptional impact of the "borrower assistance law" in Poland (see section 5.3 - Given the global scope of its activities, the BNP Paribas Group is exposed to country risk and to changes in the political, macroeconomic or financial contexts of a region or country), which led to the recording of EUR 204 million in provisions. Provisions recorded on performing loans (Stages 1 and 2) amounted to 463 million euro in the year-ended 31 December 2022 and related in particular to the indirect effects of the invasion of Ukraine and the rise in inflation and interest rates, partially offset by write-backs of provisions of EUR 251 million in the fourth quarter 2022 that had been recorded in relation to the health crisis and to the effects of changes in methods in order to align with European standards. The BNP Paribas Group's overall level of provisions is based on its assessment of prior loss experience, the volume and type of lending being conducted, industry standards, past due loans, economic conditions and other factors related to the recoverability of various loans or statistical analysis based on scenarios applicable to asset classes. Although the BNP Paribas Group seeks to establish an appropriate level of provisions, its lending businesses may have to increase their provisions for loan losses or sound receivables substantially in the future as a result of deteriorating economic conditions or other causes. For example, provisions increased in 2020 primarily due to the early ex-ante recognition of potential losses related to the effects of the health crisis (Stages 1 and 2 provisions on performing loans in accordance with IFRS 9) . Any significant increase in provisions for loan losses or a significant change in the BNP Paribas Group's estimate of the risk of loss inherent in its portfolio of non-impaired loans, as well as the occurrence of loan losses in excess of the related provisions, could have a material adverse effect on the BNP Paribas Group's results of operations and financial condition. For reference, at 31 December 2022, the ratio of doubtful loans to total loans outstanding was 1.7% and the coverage ratio of these doubtful commitments (net of guarantees received) by provisions was 72.5%, against 2.0% and 73.6%, respectively, as at 31 December 2021. While the BNP Paribas Group seeks to reduce its exposure to credit risk and counterparty risk by using risk mitigation techniques such as collateralisation, obtaining guarantees, entering into credit derivatives and entering into netting agreements, it cannot be certain that these techniques will be effective to offset losses resulting from counterparty defaults that are covered by these techniques. Moreover, the BNP Paribas Group is also exposed to the risk of default by the party providing the credit risk coverage (such as a counterparty in a derivative or a loan insurance contract) or to the risk of loss of value of any collateral. In addition, only a portion of the BNP Paribas Group's overall credit risk and counterparty risk is covered by these techniques. Accordingly, the BNP Paribas Group has very significant exposure to these risks. 1.2 The soundness and conduct of other financial institutions and market participants could adversely affect the BNP Paribas Group. The BNP Paribas Group's ability to engage in financing, investment and derivative transactions could be adversely affected by the soundness of other financial institutions or market

BNP Paribas - February 7th, 2023 participants. Financial institutions are interrelated as a result of trading, clearing, counterparty, funding or other relationships. As a result, defaults by one or more States or financial institutions, or even rumours or questions about one or more financial institutions, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and could lead to further losses or defaults. The BNP Paribas Group has exposure to many counterparties in the financial industry, directly and indirectly, including clearing houses, brokers and dealers, commercial banks, investment banks, mutual and alternative investment funds, and other institutional clients with which it regularly executes transactions. The BNP Paribas Group may also be exposed to risks related to the increasing involvement in the financial sector of players and the introduction of new types of transactions subject to little or no regulation (e.g. unregulated funds, trading venues or crowdfunding platforms). Credit and counterparty risks could be exacerbated if the collateral held by the BNP Paribas Group cannot be realised, it decreases in value or it is liquidated at prices not sufficient to recover the full amount of the loan or derivative exposure due to the BNP Paribas Group or in the event of the failure of a significant financial market participant such as a central counterparty. For reference, counterparty risk exposure related to financial institutions was EUR 29 billion at 31 December 2021, or 13% of the BNP Paribas Group's total counterparty risk exposure, and counterparty risk exposure related to clearing houses was EUR 54 billion, or 24% of the BNP Paribas Group's total counterparty risk exposure. In addition, fraud or misconduct by financial market participants can have a material adverse effect on financial institutions due in particular to the interrelated nature of the financial markets. An example is the fraud perpetrated by Bernard Madoff that came to light in 2008, as a result of which numerous financial institutions globally, including the BNP Paribas Group, announced losses or exposure to losses in substantial amounts. The BNP Paribas Group remains the subject of various claims in connection with the Madoff matter; see note 7.b "Legal proceedings and arbitration" to its consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022. Losses resulting from the risks summarised above could materially and adversely affect the BNP Paribas Group's results of operations. 2. OPERATIONAL RISK BNP Paribas Group's operational risk is the risk of loss resulting from failed or inadequate internal processes (particularly those involving personnel and information systems) or external events, whether deliberate, accidental or natural (floods, fires, earthquakes, terrorist attacks, etc.). BNP Paribas Group's operational risks cover fraud, human resources risks, legal and reputational risks, non-compliance risks, tax risks, information systems risks, risk of providing inadequate financial services (conduct risk), risk of failure of operational processes including credit processes, or from the use of a model (model risk), as well as potential financial consequences related to reputation risk management. From 2013 to 2021, BNP Paribas Group's main type of incidents involving operational risk were in "Clients, products and business practices", which represents more than half of the total financial impact, largely as a result of the BNP Paribas Group's agreement with US authorities regarding its review of certain dollar transactions concluded in June 2014. Process failures, including errors in execution or processing of transactions and external fraud are respectively the second and third types of incidents with the highest financial impact. Between 2013 and 2021, other types of risk in operational risk consisted of external fraud (14%), business disruption and systems failure