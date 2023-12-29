BNP Paribas SA : Présentation Fixed Income - Janvier 2024
See presentation attached or available on https://invest.bnpparibas/en/debt-and-ratings
Attachment
- Présentation fixed income - janvier 24
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|62.59 EUR
|+0.22%
|-0.67%
|+17.54%
|11:39am
|Indian shares, bonds seen rallying in 2024 on continued foreign inflows
|RE
|Dec. 27
|Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties
|RE
BNP Paribas SA : Présentation Fixed Income - Janvier 2024
See presentation attached or available on https://invest.bnpparibas/en/debt-and-ratings
Attachment
|Indian shares, bonds seen rallying in 2024 on continued foreign inflows
|RE
|Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties
|RE
|SII : OPAS project filed with the AMF
|CF
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise in Late Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rise Tuesday Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|South Korea's Securities Regulator Fines Two Global Investment Banks $20.4 Million Over Alleged Naked Short Selling
|MT
|BNP Paribas caught up in French money laundering investigation - Le Monde
|RE
|Orapi: takeover bid opens on December 27
|CF
|South Korea fines two global banks for short-selling rule breaches
|RE
|Orange Bank Looking at Takeover Offer From Ripplewood
|DJ
|BNP Paribas: declassification of debt instruments
|CF
|BNP Paribas to Declassify Several Subordinated Instruments
|MT
|Emerging market debt wall looks scalable as investors warm to risk
|RE
|Hedge funds in hindsight: four graphs that tell the story of 2023
|RE
|U.S. fund Ripplewood makes offer to take over Orange Bank-Le Figaro
|RE
|Kropz Extends Waiver Period for Refinancing $15 Million Loan
|MT
|IPO hopes rise for new year after Fed's early holiday gift
|RE
|HSBC, BNP Paribas May Face KRW10 Billion Fine in South Korea
|MT
|South Korea seeks fines on HSBC, BNP for naked short selling -Bloomberg News
|RE
|CAC40: in the green, driven by a litany of W-Street records
|CF
|CAC40: stagnant at 7,580, but record highs rain down on W-Street
|CF
|Fed officials fail to calm investors
|BNP PARIBAS : RBC remains its Buy rating
|ZD
|Stock market: 25 IPOs to watch in 2024
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+17.54%
|79 404 M $
|+26.65%
|492 B $
|+1.43%
|268 B $
|-4.98%
|223 B $
|+19.38%
|180 B $
|+4.98%
|156 B $
|+23.23%
|153 B $
|-4.91%
|151 B $
|+4.93%
|150 B $
|+5.11%
|143 B $