BNP Paribas : Semi-Annual Report - 3rd amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT FILED WITH THE AMF ON JULY 29TH, 2022 Universal Registration Document and annual financial report 2021 filed with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on March 25, 2022 under No. D. 22-0156.

Summary 1. HALF YEAR MANAGEMENT REPORT 3 2. FINANCIAL INFORMATION AS AT 30 JUNE 2022 83 3. RISK FACTORS 217 4. GENERAL INFORMATION 236 5. STATUTORY AUDITORS 241 6. PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 242 7. TABLES OF CONCORDANCE 243 This third amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the AMF on 29 July 2022 as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129; The universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if approved by the AMF together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. This Universal Registration Document may form part of a prospectus of the Issuer consisting of separate documents within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. 2

1. HALF YEAR MANAGEMENT REPORT 1.1. Group presentation Benefitting from its integrated and diversified model, BNP Paribas is leader in banking and financial services in Europe. The Group leverages on strong customer franchises and business lines strategically aligned to better serve customers and long-term partners, which are leaders in Europe and favourably positioned internationally. The Group operates in 65 countries and has almost 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. BNP Paribas' organisation evolved in 2021, and is now based on three operating divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking (CIB), Commercial, Personal Banking & Services (CPBS) and Investment & Protection Services (IPS). Corporate and Institutional Banking (CIB) division, combines: Global Banking,

Global Markets,

and Securities Services. Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division, covers: Commercial & Personal Banking in the euro zone:

Commercial & Personal Banking in France (CPBF), BNL banca commerciale (BNL bc), Italian Commercial & Personal Banking, Commercial & Personal Banking in Belgium (CPBB), Commercial & Personal Banking in Luxembourg (CPBL);

Commercial & Personal Banking outside the euro zone, organised around:

Europe-Mediterranean, covering Commercial & Personal Banking outside the euro zone and the United States, in particular in Central and Eastern Europe, Turkey and Africa BancWest in the United States;

Specialised businesses:

BNP Paribas Personal Finance, Arval and BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions, New Digital Businesses (in particular Nickel, Floa, Lyf) and BNP Paribas Personal Investors.

Investment & Protection Services division, combines: Insurance (BNP Paribas Cardif),

Wealth and Asset Management: BNP Paribas Asset Management, BNP Paribas Real Estate, BNP Paribas Principal Investments (management of the BNP Paribas Group's portfolio of unlisted and listed industrial and commercial investments) and BNP Paribas Wealth Management. BNP Paribas SA is the Parent Company of the BNP Paribas Group. 3

1.2. First half 2022 results STRONG GROWTH IN RESULTS AND A POSITIVE JAWS EFFECT BNP Paribas' performances this semester confirm its solid trajectory, with growth in revenues, a positive jaws effect1 and prudent risk management. The Group's diversified and integrated model and its ability to accompany clients and the economy in a comprehensive way continued to drive strong growth in revenues and results in the first half 2022. These performances reflect its unique positioning in Europe stemming from its leading platforms. The Group's growth potential is proven and sustained by robust business momentum and by strategic developments finalised in 2021 and 2022. Loans outstanding increases by 7.0% compared to the first half 2021 and deposits by 7.2%. Growth is disciplined and accompanied by the objective of a positive jaws effect every year and in every division. In addition, the Group benefits from a long-term, prudent and proactive risk management, as illustrated, for example, in its ratio of cost of risk to gross operating income, which is one of the lowest in Europe. For the first half of the year, revenues, at 25,999 million euros, rose sharply, by 10.1% compared to the first half 2021. In the operating divisions, revenues increased strongly, by 11.6%2 compared to the first half 2021, driven by robust business activity. Revenues rose strongly, by 19.3%3 at Corporate & Institutional Banking and increased in all three business lines. Revenues4 rose sharply, by 9.8%5 at Commercial, Personal Banking Services, driven by very strong growth at Commercial & Personal Banking and at Specialised Businesses. At Investment & Protection Services they were up by 1.0% 6 in an environment marked by the performance of the financial markets. Group operating expenses, at 17,372 million euros, increased by 10.2% compared to the first half 2021. In the first half 2022, they included the exceptional impact of restructuring costs7 and cost-adaptation measures8 (54 million euros) and IT reinforcement costs (132 million euros) for total exceptional items of 185 million euros (148 million in the first half 2021). In the operating divisions, operating expenses increased by 9.0%9 compared to the first half 2021. The jaws effect was very positive (+2.6 points). Operating expenses at Corporate & Institutional Banking increased by 16.2%10 with the support of business development, the impact of the change in scope and the increase of taxes subject to IFRIC 21. The jaws effect was very positive (+3.1 points). Operating expenses increased by 5.8% at Commercial, Personal Banking & Services11, on the back of increased business activity and scope effects in Commercial & Personal Banking and Specialised Businesses. The jaws effect was very positive (+4.0 points). Operating expenses at Investment & Protection Services increased by 5.1%12 mainly driven by support for business development and targeted initiatives. Group gross operating income came to 8,627 million euros, up sharply by 10.1% and by 16.5% in the operating divisions. At constant scope and exchange rates +9.7% at constant scope and exchange rates +14.5% at constant scope and exchange rates Including 100% of Private Banking in C ommercial & P ersonal B anking (including PEL/CEL effects in France) +8.9% at constant scope and exchange rates +1.2% at constant scope and exchange rates Restructuring costs related to the restructuring of certain businesses (in particular at CIB) Adaptation measures related in particular to BancWest and CIB +6.7% at constant scope and exchange rates +9.9% at constant scope and exchange rates Including 100% of Private Banking in C ommercial & P ersonal B anking +4.7% at constant scope and exchange rates 4