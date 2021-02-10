Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : SocGen trumps profit forecasts despite decline in debt trading

02/10/2021 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Societe Generale is seen outside a bank building in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday, with lower than expected pandemic-related provisions outweighing a drop in trading revenue, sending its shares higher.

Though it swung to a full-year loss of 258 million euros ($313.2 million), against a 3.25 billion euro net profit in 2019, the bank in the midst of a shake-up to improve profitabilty.

CEO Frederic Oudea is revamping SocGen's markets business and exiting some areas after losses in structured products wiped out earnings at its equities business in the first half of last year.

While Wall Street rivals and some European banks have profited from volatility during the COVID-19 pandemic to record big jumps in fixed-income trading, SocGen suffered a downturn.

Its fourth-quarter fixed-income and currencies trading revenue was down 16% year on year, with equity trading revenue down 7%, though this was an improvement from the previous three months and better than some analysts had expected.

SocGen is due to unveil a review of its corporate and investment banking operations on May 10.

It has already exited or cut back some activities, such as commodities trading, and last year said it would gradually stop selling some structured products that have been particularly responsive to market swings during the crisis.

Analysts at Jefferies noted the drop in fixed-income revenue but said that earnings were solid overall "thanks to higher revenues, contained costs and lower provisions than expected".

SocGen shares rose sharply in early trading and were up 2.8% at 0931 GMT.

CORNER TURNED?

Lenders globally have been grappling with the effects of the health crisis and setting aside funds to deal with loans that could turn sour, though that pressure has begun to ease in recent months.

SocGen's fourth-quarter net income dropped by 28% to 470 million euros while revenue fell by 6%. Its cost of risk, which reflects bad loan charges, rose 85.7% year on year to 689 million euros over the period, but that was less than forecast by analysts.

Economies are expected to make a gradual recovery this year from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic and, like French rival BNP Paribas, SocGen said bad-loan provisions should fall.

SocGen plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.55 euros per share in May, in line with recommendations set by the European Central Bank to preserve capital during the coronavirus crisis.

The lender also said it would launch a share buyback amounting to about 470 million euros in the fourth quarter of this year.

As part of initiatives to boost profitability, SocGen is merging its two retail banking networks, which will result in the closure of 600 of its nearly 2,100 branches by 2025.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Marc Angrand; Editing by Sarah White, Carmel Crimmins and David Goodman)

By Matthieu Protard and Marc Angrand


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 2.31% 44.895 Real-time Quote.1.89%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 3.56% 17.998 Real-time Quote.2.24%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
02/09BNP PARIBAS : SocGen trumps profit forecasts despite decline in debt trading
RE
02/09ADNOC natgas pipeline investors Galaxy raise nearly $4 bln via bonds
RE
02/09BNP PARIBAS : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/08BNP PARIBAS : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
02/08BNP PARIBAS : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/08BNP PARIBAS : RBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
02/08Intesa to Buy Insurer Cargeas for EUR390 Million
DJ
02/08BNP PARIBAS : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/07BNP PARIBAS : Boosts Size, Cap of Swiss-listed Instrument
MT
02/07BNP PARIBAS : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 358 M 53 816 M 53 816 M
Net income 2020 6 527 M 7 919 M 7 919 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
Yield 2020 3,87%
Capitalization 54 859 M 66 344 M 66 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 198 816
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 51,56 €
Last Close Price 43,92 €
Spread / Highest target 41,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS1.89%66 344
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.85%425 635
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.71%285 044
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.37%269 611
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.25.73%214 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%196 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ