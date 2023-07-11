INFORMATION

The BP2S legal entity was integrated into BNPP SA on 01/10/2022.

As a result, ex-BP2S employees are also integrated into BNPP SA on 01/10/2022. In the Social Data Report 2022:

ex BP2S employees are included in the indicators calculated as of 31/12/2022

included in the indicators calculated as of 31/12/2022 ex BP2S employees are included only between 01/10/2022 and 31/12/2022 in the historical indicators ( recruitements, departures, absences, average monthly headcount ) .

For specific cases, remarks have been added to the indicators concerned.