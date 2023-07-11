SOCIAL REPORT 2022 BNP PARIBAS SA

GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES

The bank for a changing world

CONTENTS

1 - EMPLOYMENT

11

- HEADCOUNTS

p 4

12

- NON-BNP PARIBAS EMPLOYEES

p 10

13

- RECRUITMENTS

p 11

14

- DEPARTURES

p 12

15

- CAREER DEVELOPMENT

p 13

16

- UNEMPLOYMENT

p 15

17

- DISABLED PEOPLE

p 15

18

- ABSENTEEISM

p 16

19

- LEAVES

p 17

2 - EMPLOYEE COMPENSATIONS AND RELAXED EXPENSES

21

- EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION, SOCIAL SECURITY CONTRIBUTIONS AND PAYROLL TAXES

P 20

22

- ANALYSIS OF COMPENSATION

P 22

24

- RELATED EXPENSES

P 22

26

- COMPANY PROFIT SHARING SCHEME AND MATCHING CONTRIBUTION

P 23

3 - HEALTH AND SAFETY

31

- WORK-RELATED AND COMMUTING ACCIDENTS

P 24

32

- BREAKDOWN OF ACCIDENTS BY MATERIAL ASPECT

P 25

35

- EXPENDITURE ON SAFETY

P 25

4 - OTHER WORKING CONDITIONS

41

- HOURS WORKED AND FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS

P 26

42

- ORGANIZATION OF WORKING HOURS

P 31

45

- EXPENDITURE TO IMPROVE WORKING CONDITIONS

P 31

5 - TRAINING

51

- IN-SERVICE PROFESSIONAL TRAINING

P 32

52

- TRAINING LEAVE

P 36

53

- WORK-STUDY CONTRACT

P 36

6 - PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS

61

- EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES

P 37

62

- EMPLOYEE COMMUNICATIONS

P 39

63

- DISPUTES

P 40

7 - OTHER WELFARE FACILITIES PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY

71

- SOCIAL AND CULTURAL ACTIVITIES

P 41

72

- OTHER WELFARE CONTRIBUTIONS

P 42

Social Report 2022

3

INFORMATION

The BP2S legal entity was integrated into BNPP SA on 01/10/2022.

As a result, ex-BP2S employees are also integrated into BNPP SA on 01/10/2022. In the Social Data Report 2022:

  • ex BP2S employees are included in the indicators calculated as of 31/12/2022
  • ex BP2S employees are included only between 01/10/2022 and 31/12/2022 in the historical indicators(recruitements, departures, absences, average monthly headcount).

For specific cases, remarks have been added to the indicators concerned.

4

1 | EMPLOYMENT

11 - HEADCOUNTS

  1. - NON-BNP PARIBAS EMPLOYEES
  2. - RECRUITMENTS
  3. - DEPARTURES
  4. - CAREER DEVELOPMENT
  5. - UNEMPLOYMENT
  6. - DISABLED PEOPLE
  7. - ABSENTEEISM
  8. - LEAVES

11| HEADCOUNTS

All the indicators, with the exception of data concerning promotions, pay rises and remuneration, are based on total head- count (indicator 111-B).

111 | TOTAL HEADCOUNTS AS AT DECEMBER 31ST(one for one)

2020

2021

2022

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

15,441

391

913

20,481

35,922

15,275

1,179

1,570

377

930

1,843

1,052

20,107

35,382

111-A - Paid headcount*

16,820

1,169

1,546

Unpaid absentees

394

925

1,977

Work-study contracts

1,301

21,475 38,295

1,214 1,608

1,194 2,495

16,745

475

338

22,590

39,335

16,704

22,201

38,905

111-B - Total headcount

18,515

23,883

42,398

447

922

472

441

913

On secondment in France

430

406

836

101

439

295

81

376

On secondment outside France

289

77

366

17,558

23,138 40,696 17,558

23,138

40,696

111-C - Total headcount including

employees on secondment

19,234 24,366 43,600

  • Including 61 employees received on secondment in 2020, 81 employees received on secondment in 2021 and 81 employees received on secondment in 2022.
  • Including 2,161 ex BP2S employees the 31/12/2022

Social Report 2022

5

111-B| TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31ST PER CATEGORY (one for one)

2020

2021

2022

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

3,690

9,021 12,711

3,654

8,519 12,173

Technical staff

3,946

8,636 12,582

13,055

13,569 26,624

13,050

13,682 26,732

Executive staff

14,569 15,247 29,816

16,745

22,590

39,335

16,704

22,201

38,905

TOTAL

18,515 23,883

42,398

111-B| BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT PER CATEGORY

2020

2021

2022

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

29.0

71.0 100.0

30.0

70.0

100.0

% Technical staff

31.4

68.6 100.0

49.0

51.0 100.0

48.8

51.2

100.0

% Executive staff

48.9

51.1 100.0

42.6

57.4 100.0 42.9

57.1

100.0

% TOTAL

43.7

56.3

100.0

111-B| BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT BY GENDER (Technical staff + Executive staff)

2020

2021

2022

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

22.0

39.9 32.3

21.9

38.4

31.3

% Technical staff

21.3

36.2 29.7

78.0

60.1 67.7

78.1

61.6

68.7

% Executive staff

78.7

63.8 70.3

100.0

100.0 100.0 100.0

100.0

100.0

% TOTAL

100.0

100.0

100.0

Change in headcount

Change in headcounts (as a %)

Change in women executive staff (as a %)

50,000

45,000

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2021

2022

2020

100%

51.4%

90%

51.2%

80%

32.3%

31.3%

29.7%

51.0%

70%

50.8%

60%

50.6%

50%

50.4%

40%

67.7%

68.7%

70.3%

50.2%

30%

20%

50.0%

10%

49.8%

0%

49.6%

2020

2021

2022

51.2%

51.0%

51.1%

2020

2021

2022

Total Executive staff Technical staff

Executive staff

Technical staff

Women executive staff

111-BIS| TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31ST PER CATEGORY (FTE)

2020

2021

2022

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

MEN

WOMEN

TOTAL

3,635

8,450

12,085

3,604

7,987

11,591

Technical staff

13,003

13,205

26,208

12,999

13,318

26,317

Executive staff

16,638

21,655

38,293

16,603

21,305

37,908

TOTAL

3,899

8,131

12,030

14,516

14,864

29,379

18,415

22,995

41,409

FTE standard: each full-time employee is counted for 1 and each part-time employee in proportion to their working hours (e.g.: 0.8 for 4/5 of a full-time position, 0.6 for 3/5 full-time).

