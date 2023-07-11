SOCIAL REPORT 2022 BNP PARIBAS SA
GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES
The bank for a changing world
CONTENTS
1 - EMPLOYMENT
11
- HEADCOUNTS
p 4
12
- NON-BNP PARIBAS EMPLOYEES
p 10
13
- RECRUITMENTS
p 11
14
- DEPARTURES
p 12
15
- CAREER DEVELOPMENT
p 13
16
- UNEMPLOYMENT
p 15
17
- DISABLED PEOPLE
p 15
18
- ABSENTEEISM
p 16
19
- LEAVES
p 17
2 - EMPLOYEE COMPENSATIONS AND RELAXED EXPENSES
21
- EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION, SOCIAL SECURITY CONTRIBUTIONS AND PAYROLL TAXES
P 20
22
- ANALYSIS OF COMPENSATION
P 22
24
- RELATED EXPENSES
P 22
26
- COMPANY PROFIT SHARING SCHEME AND MATCHING CONTRIBUTION
P 23
3 - HEALTH AND SAFETY
31
- WORK-RELATED AND COMMUTING ACCIDENTS
P 24
32
- BREAKDOWN OF ACCIDENTS BY MATERIAL ASPECT
P 25
35
- EXPENDITURE ON SAFETY
P 25
4 - OTHER WORKING CONDITIONS
41
- HOURS WORKED AND FLEXIBLE WORKING HOURS
P 26
42
- ORGANIZATION OF WORKING HOURS
P 31
45
- EXPENDITURE TO IMPROVE WORKING CONDITIONS
P 31
5 - TRAINING
51
- IN-SERVICE PROFESSIONAL TRAINING
P 32
52
- TRAINING LEAVE
P 36
53
- WORK-STUDY CONTRACT
P 36
6 - PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS
61
- EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES
P 37
62
- EMPLOYEE COMMUNICATIONS
P 39
63
- DISPUTES
P 40
7 - OTHER WELFARE FACILITIES PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY
71
- SOCIAL AND CULTURAL ACTIVITIES
P 41
72
- OTHER WELFARE CONTRIBUTIONS
P 42
Social Report 2022
3
INFORMATION
The BP2S legal entity was integrated into BNPP SA on 01/10/2022.
As a result, ex-BP2S employees are also integrated into BNPP SA on 01/10/2022. In the Social Data Report 2022:
- ex BP2S employees are included in the indicators calculated as of 31/12/2022
- ex BP2S employees are included only between 01/10/2022 and 31/12/2022 in the historical indicators(recruitements, departures, absences, average monthly headcount).
For specific cases, remarks have been added to the indicators concerned.
4
1 | EMPLOYMENT
11 - HEADCOUNTS
- - NON-BNP PARIBAS EMPLOYEES
- - RECRUITMENTS
- - DEPARTURES
- - CAREER DEVELOPMENT
- - UNEMPLOYMENT
- - DISABLED PEOPLE
- - ABSENTEEISM
- - LEAVES
11| HEADCOUNTS
All the indicators, with the exception of data concerning promotions, pay rises and remuneration, are based on total head- count (indicator 111-B).
111 | TOTAL HEADCOUNTS AS AT DECEMBER 31ST(one for one)
2020
2021
2022
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
15,441
391
913
20,481
35,922
15,275
1,179
1,570
377
930
1,843
1,052
20,107
35,382
111-A - Paid headcount*
16,820
1,169
1,546
Unpaid absentees
394
925
1,977
Work-study contracts
1,301
21,475 38,295
1,214 1,608
1,194 2,495
16,745
475
338
22,590
39,335
16,704
22,201
38,905
111-B - Total headcount
18,515
23,883
42,398
447
922
472
441
913
On secondment in France
430
406
836
101
439
295
81
376
On secondment outside France
289
77
366
17,558
23,138 40,696 17,558
23,138
40,696
111-C - Total headcount including
employees on secondment
19,234 24,366 43,600
- Including 61 employees received on secondment in 2020, 81 employees received on secondment in 2021 and 81 employees received on secondment in 2022.
- Including 2,161 ex BP2S employees the 31/12/2022
Social Report 2022
5
111-B| TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31ST PER CATEGORY (one for one)
2020
2021
2022
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
3,690
9,021 12,711
3,654
8,519 12,173
Technical staff
3,946
8,636 12,582
13,055
13,569 26,624
13,050
13,682 26,732
Executive staff
14,569 15,247 29,816
16,745
22,590
39,335
16,704
22,201
38,905
TOTAL
18,515 23,883
42,398
111-B| BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT PER CATEGORY
2020
2021
2022
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
29.0
71.0 100.0
30.0
70.0
100.0
% Technical staff
31.4
68.6 100.0
49.0
51.0 100.0
48.8
51.2
100.0
% Executive staff
48.9
51.1 100.0
42.6
57.4 100.0 42.9
57.1
100.0
% TOTAL
43.7
56.3
100.0
111-B| BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT BY GENDER (Technical staff + Executive staff)
2020
2021
2022
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
22.0
39.9 32.3
21.9
38.4
31.3
% Technical staff
21.3
36.2 29.7
78.0
60.1 67.7
78.1
61.6
68.7
% Executive staff
78.7
63.8 70.3
100.0
100.0 100.0 100.0
100.0
100.0
% TOTAL
100.0
100.0
100.0
Change in headcount
Change in headcounts (as a %)
Change in women executive staff (as a %)
50,000
45,000
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
2021
2022
2020
100%
51.4%
90%
51.2%
80%
32.3%
31.3%
29.7%
51.0%
70%
50.8%
60%
50.6%
50%
50.4%
40%
67.7%
68.7%
70.3%
50.2%
30%
20%
50.0%
10%
49.8%
0%
49.6%
2020
2021
2022
51.2%
51.0%
51.1%
2020
2021
2022
Total Executive staff Technical staff
Executive staff
Technical staff
Women executive staff
111-BIS| TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31ST PER CATEGORY (FTE)
2020
2021
2022
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
MEN
WOMEN
TOTAL
3,635
8,450
12,085
3,604
7,987
11,591
Technical staff
13,003
13,205
26,208
12,999
13,318
26,317
Executive staff
16,638
21,655
38,293
16,603
21,305
37,908
TOTAL
3,899
8,131
12,030
14,516
14,864
29,379
18,415
22,995
41,409
FTE standard: each full-time employee is counted for 1 and each part-time employee in proportion to their working hours (e.g.: 0.8 for 4/5 of a full-time position, 0.6 for 3/5 full-time).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BNP Paribas SA published this content on 11 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2023 15:04:09 UTC.