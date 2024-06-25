Exane legal entity was integrated into BNP Paribas SA on 01/11/2023. As a result, ex-Exane employees are also integrated into BNP Paribas SA on 01/11/2023. In this report :

ex Exane employees are included in the indicators calculated as of 31/12/2023

ex Exane employees are included only between 01/11/2023 and 31/12/2023 in the historical indicators (recruitments, departures, absences, average monthly headcount).

For specific cases, remarks have been added to the indicators concerned.