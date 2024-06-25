SOCIAL REPORT 2023
BNP PARIBAS SA
GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES
The bank for a changing world
SOCIAL REPORT 2023
2023
Information
CONTENTS
3
01 | EMPLOYMENT
11
- Headcounts
5
12
- Non-Bnp Paribas Employees
12
13
- Recruitments
13
14
- Departures
14
15
- Career Development
15
16
- Unemployment
18
17
- Disabled People
18
18
- Absenteeism
19
19
- Leaves
20
02 | EMPLOYEE COMPENSATIONS AND RELAXED EXPENSES
21
- Employee Compensation, Social Security Contributions and Payroll Taxes
24
22
- Analysis of Compensation
26
24
- Related Expenses
27
26
- Company Profit Sharing Scheme and Matching Contribution
27
03 | HEALTH AND SAFETY
31
- Work-Related and Commuting Accidents
29
32
- Breakdown of Accidents by Material Aspect
30
35
- Expenditure on Safety
30
04 | OTHER WORKING CONDITIONS
41
- Hours Worked and Flexible Working Hours
32
42
- Organization of Working Hours
36
45
- Expenditure to Improve Working Conditions
36
05 | TRAINING
51
- In-Service Professional Training
38
52
- Training Leave
44
53
- Work-Study Contract
44
06 | PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS
61
- Employee Representatives
46
62
- Employee Communications
47
63
- Disputes
48
07 | OTHER WELFARE FACILITIES PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY
71
- Social and Cultural Activities
50
72
- Other Welfare Contributions
51
BILANS SOCIAUX SA 2023
SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
Exane legal entity was integrated into BNP Paribas SA on 01/11/2023. As a result, ex-Exane employees are also integrated into BNP Paribas SA on 01/11/2023. In this report :
- ex Exane employees are included in the indicators calculated as of 31/12/2023
- ex Exane employees are included only between 01/11/2023 and 31/12/2023 in the historical indicators (recruitments, departures, absences, average monthly headcount).
For specific cases, remarks have been added to the indicators concerned.
BILANS SOCIAUX SA 2023
01
EMPLOYMENT
11 - Headcounts
12 - Non-BNP Paribas Employees
13 - Recruitments
14 - Departures
15 - Career Developments
16 - Unemployment
17 - Disabled People
18 - Absenteeism
19 - Leaves
01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
11 | HEADCOUNTS
5
All the indicators, with the exception of data concerning promotions, pay rises and remuneration, are based on total headcount (indicator 111-B).
111 | TOTAL HEADCOUNTS AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)
2021
2022
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
15,275
20,107
35,382
16,820
21,475
38,295
111-A - PAID HEADCOUNT*
377
1,169
1,546
394
1,214
1,608
Unpaid absentees
1,052
925
1,977
1,301
1,194
2,495
Work-study contracts
2023
Men
Women
TOTAL
17,016
21,320
38,336
340
1,161
1,501
1,351
1,208
2,559
16,704
22,201
38,905
18,515
23,883
42,398
472
441
913
430
406
836
295
81
376
289
77
366
17,471
22,723
40,194
19,234
24,366
43,600
111-B - TOTAL HEADCOUNT
On secondment in France
On secondment outside France
111-C - TOTAL HEADCOUNT INCLUDING
EMPLOYEES ON SECONDMENT
18,707
23,689
42,396
392
378
770
274
78
352
19,373
24,145
43,518
* Including 81 employees received on secondment in 2021, 81 employees received on secondment in 2022 and 81 employees received on secondment in 2023.
111-B | TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31st PER CATEGORY (one for one)
2021
2022
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
3,654
8,519
12,173
3,946
8,636
12,582
1,3050
13,682
26,732
14,569
15,247
29,816
16,704
22,201
38,905
18,515
23,883
42,398
Technical staff
Executive staff
TOTAL
2023
Men
Women
TOTAL
3,836
8,192
12,028
14,871
15,497
30,368
18,707
23,689
42,396
111-B- BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT PER CATEGORY
2021
2022
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
30.0
70.0
100.0
31.4
68.6
100.0
48.8
51.2
100.0
48.9
51.1
100.0
42.9
57.1
100.0
43.7
56.3
100.0
Technical staff
Executive staff
TOTAL
2023
Men
Women
TOTAL
31.9
68.1
100.0
49.0
51.0
100.0
44.1
55.9
100.0
01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
11 | HEADCOUNTS
6
111-B- BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT BY GENDER (Technical staff + Executive staff)
2021
2022
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
21.9
38.4
31.3
21.3
36.2
29.7
78.1
61.6
68.7
78.7
63.8
70.3
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
Technical staff
Executive staff
TOTAL
2023
Men
Women
TOTAL
20.5
34.6
28.4
79.5
65.4
71.6
100.0
100.0
100.0
CHANGE IN HEADCOUNT
50,000
45,000
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
2021
2022
2023
Total
Executive staff
Technical staff
CHANGE IN HEADCOUNTS (AS A %)
100%
90%
80%
31.3%
29.7%
70%
60%
72.0%
50%
40%
68.7%
70.3%
30%
20%
28.0%
10%
0%
2021
2022
2023
Executive staff
Technical staff
51.8%
51.6%
51.4%
51.2%
51.0%
50.8%
50.6%
50.4%
50.2%
50.0%
49.8%
CHANGE IN WOMEN EXECUTIVE STAFF (AS A %)
51.2% 51.1%
51.0%
202120222023
Women Executive Staff
111-BIS - TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31ST PER CATEGORY (FTE)
2021
2022
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
3,604
7,987
11,591
3,899
8,131
12,030
12,999
13,318
26,317
14,516
14,864
29,379
16,603
21,305
37,908
18,415
22,995
41,409
Technical staff Executive staff
TOTAL
2023
Men
Women
TOTAL
3,794
7,724
11,517
14,814
15,122
29,936
18,607
22,846
41,453
FTE standard: each full-time employee is counted for 1 and each part-time employee in proportion to their working hours (e.g.: 0.8 for 4/5 of a full-time position, 0.6 for 3/5 full-time).
01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
11 | HEADCOUNTS
7
112 - PERMANENT STAFF
2021
2022
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
2,158
4,923
7,081
2,387
5,028
7,415
11,906
11,205
23,111
14,175
13,074
27,249
14,064
16,128
30,192
16,562
18,102
34,664
Technical staff Executive staff
TOTAL
2023
Men
Women
TOTAL
2,270
4,764
7,034
14,519
13,418
27,937
16,789
18,182
34,971
Holders of an unlimited term, full-time work contract, registered as permanent staff from January 1s to December 31st for the reference year.
113 - NOMBRE OF EMPLOYEES WITH A FIXED-TERM CONTRACT AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)
2021
2022
2023
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
Men
Women
TOTAL
Paid headcount
64
103
167
65
115
180
Technical staff
41
82
123
59
59
118
55
77
132
Executive staff
36
50
86
123
162
285
120
192
312
TOTAL
77
132
209
Unpaid absentees
2
0
2
0
2
2
Technical staff
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
Executive staff
0
1
1
3
0
3
0
2
2
TOTAL
0
2
2
Apprenticeship*
934
812
1,746
1,187
1,096
2,283
Technical staff
1,256
1,117
2,373
1
4
5
6
5
11
Executive staff
5
4
9
935
816
1,751
1,193
1,101
2,294
TOTAL
1,261
1,121
2,382
Other work-study contracts
117
109
226
108
93
201
Technical staff
90
87
177
0
0
0
0
0
0
Executive staff
0
0
0
117
109
226
108
93
0
TOTAL
90
87
177
Total
1,117
1,024
2,141
1,360
1,306
2,666
Technical staff
1,387
1,287
2,674
61
63
124
61
82
143
Executive staff
41
55
96
1,178
1,087
2,265
1,421
1,388
2,809
TOTAL
1,428
1,342
2,770
*Including 9 Industrial Training & Research Agreement (CIFRE) contracts in 2022.
114 - AVERAGE MONTHLY HEADCOUNT (one for one)
2021
2022
12,373
12,273
26,550
27,616
38,923
39,889
Technical staff
Executive staff
TOTAL
2023
12,267
29,979
42,246
Monthly headcount obtained by adding together the number of employees at the end of each month and dividing the total by 12.
Ex Exane employees have been accounted for only the last two months of 2023.
01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
11 | HEADCOUNTS
8
115/116 - BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT BY GENDER AND BY AGE AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)
2021
2022
2023
Men
%
Women
%
TOTAL
%
Men
%
Women
%
TOTAL
%
Men
%
Women
%
TOTAL
%
Under 25
909
24.9
920
10.8
1,829
15.0
1,147
29.1
1,192
13.8
2,339
18.6
Technical staff
1,187
30.9
1,172
14.3
2,359
19.6
183
1.4
159
1.2
342
1.3
258
1.8
245
1.6
503
1.7
Executive staff
237
1.6
214
1.4
451
1.5
1,092
6.5
1,079
4.9
2,171
5.6
1,405
7.6
1,437
6.0
2,842
6.7
TOTAL
1,424
7.6
1,386
5.9
2,810
6.6
25 to 29 years
636
17.4
853
10.0
1,489
12.2
684
17.3
920
10.7
1,604
12.7
Technical staff
671
17.5
847
10.3
1,518
12.6
1,083
8.3
998
7.3
2,081
7.8
1,294
8.9
1,124
7.4
2,418
8.1
Executive staff
1,388
9.3
1,187
7.7
2,575
8.5
1,719
10.3
1,851
8.3
3,570
9.2
1,978
10.7
2,044
8.6
4,022
9.5
TOTAL
2,059
11
2,034
8.6
4,093
9.7
30 to 34 years
538
14.7
1,072
12.6
1,610
13.2
575
14.6
1,042
12.1
1,617
12.9
Technical staff
513
13.4
974
11.9
1,487
12.4
1,476
11.3
1,478
10.8
2,954
11.1
1,675
11.5
1,663
10.9
3,338
11.2
Executive staff
1,651
11.1
1,662
10.7
3,313
10.9
2,014
12.1
2,550
11.5
4,564
11.7
2,250
12.2
2,705
11.3
4,955
11.7
TOTAL
2,164
11.6
2,636
11.1
4,800
11.3
35 to 39 years
383
10.5
1,287
15.1
1,670
13.7
395
10.0
1,159
13.4
1,554
12.4
Technical staff
399
10.4
1,056
12.9
1,455
12.1
1,622
12.4
2,208
16.1
3,830
14.3
1,808
12.4
2,280
15.0
4,088
13.7
Executive staff
1,814
12.2
2,183
14.1
3,997
13.2
2,005
12.0
3,495
15.7
5,500
14.1
2,203
11.9
3,439
14.4
5,642
13.3
TOTAL
2,213
11.8
3,239
13.7
5,452
12.9
40 to 44 years
309
8.5
1,388
16.3
1,697
13.9
322
8.2
1,437
16.6
1,759
14.0
Technical staff
322
8.4
1,383
16.9
1,705
14.2
2,116
16.2
2,757
20.2
4,873
18.2
2,303
15.8
3,034
19.9
5,337
17.9
Executive staff
2,281
15.3
3,030
19.6
5,311
17.5
2,425
14.5
4,145
18.7
6,570
16.9
2,625
14.2
4,471
18.7
7,096
16.7
TOTAL
2,603
13.9
4,413
18.6
7,016
16.5
45 to 49 years
156
4.3
657
7.7
813
6.7
206
5.2
771
8.9
977
7.8
Technical staff
208
5.4
846
10.3
1,054
8.8
2,250
17.2
2,140
15.6
4,390
16.4
2,482
17.0
2,569
16.8
5,051
16.9
Executive staff
2,478
16.7
2,687
17.3
5,165
17.0
2,406
14.4
2,797
12.6
5,203
13.4
2,688
14.5
3,340
14.0
6,028
14.2
TOTAL
2,686
14.4
3,533
14.9
6,219
14.7
50 to 54 years
160
4.4
632
7.4
792
6.5
153
3.9
604
7.0
757
6.0
Technical staff
133
3.5
575
7.0
708
5.9
1,641
12.6
1,591
11.6
3,232
12.1
1,948
13.4
1,778
11.7
3,726
12.5
Executive staff
2,145
14.4
1,976
12.8
4,121
13.6
1,801
10.8
2,223
10.0
4,024
10.3
2,101
11.3
2,382
10.0
4,483
10.6
TOTAL
2,278
12.2
2,551
10.8
4,829
11.4
55 to 59 years
319
8.7
1,133
13.3
1,452
11.9
261
6.6
921
10.7
1,182
9.4
Technical staff
220
5.7
735
9.0
955
7.9
1,721
13.2
1,657
12.1
3,378
12.6
1,771
12.2
1,775
11.6
3,546
11.9
Executive staff
1,795
12.1
1,657
10.7
3,452
11.4
2,040
12.2
2,790
12.6
4,830
12.4
2,032
11.0
2,696
11.3
4,728
11.2
TOTAL
2,015
10.8
2,392
10.1
4,407
10.4
60 and over
244
6.7
577
6.8
821
6.7
203
5.1
590
6.8
793
6.3
Technical staff
183
4.8
604
7.4
787
6.5
958
7 ,3
694
5.1
1,652
6.2
1,030
7.1
779
5.1
1,809
6.1
Executive staff
1,082
7.3
901
5.8
1,983
6.5
1,202
7.2
1,271
5.7
2,473
6.4
1,233
6.7
1,369
5.7
2,602
6.1
TOTAL
1,265
6.8
1,505
6.4
2,770
6.5
16,704
100
22,201
100
38,905
100
18,515
100
23,883
100
42,398
100
GLOBAL
18,707
100
23,689
100
42,396
100
The percentages are based on the men or women headcount in each category, and the percentages of the «Total» lines are calculated on the basis of the number of men or women employees as a whole.
01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
11 | HEADCOUNTS
9
AGE PYRAMID, YEARS 2022-2023
(% OF AGE BRACKETS IN MEN OR WOMEN HEADCOUNT)
See details on the previous page
2023 Women
2023 Men
2022 Women
2022 Men
SENIORITY PYRAMID, YEARS 2022-2023
(% OF SENIORITY GROUPS IN MEN OR WOMEN HEADCOUNT)
See details on the next page
2023 Women
2023 Men
2022 Women
2022 Men
01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
60 and over
55 to 59
MEN
WOMEN
50 to 54
45 to 49
40 to 44
35 to 39
30 to 34
25 to 29
Under 25 years
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
25%
40 and over
35 to 39
MEN
WOMEN
30 to 34
25 to 29
20 to 24
15 to 19
10 o 14
5 to 9
Under 5 years
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
5%
10%
15%
20 %
25%
11 | HEADCOUNTS
10
115/117 -BREAKDOWN OF HEADCOUNT BY GENDER AND BY LENGTH OF SERVICE AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)
2021
2022
2023
Men
%
Women
%
TOTAL
%
Men
%
Women
%
TOTAL
%
Men
%
Women
%
TOTAL
%
Less than 5 years
1,702
46.6
1,890
22.2
3,592
29.5
2,163
54.8
2,471
28.6
4,634
36.8
Technical staff
2,240
58.4
2,537
31.0
4,777
39.7
2,420
18.5
1,994
14 ,6
4,414
16.5
3,132
21.5
2,455
16.1
5,587
18.7
Executive staff
3,241
21.8
2,454
15.8
5,695
18.8
4,122
24.7
3,884
17.5
8,006
20.6
5,295
28.6
4,926
20.6
10,221
24.1
TOTAL
5,481
29.3
4,991
21.1
10,472
24.7
5 to 9 years
566
15.5
1,063
12.5
1,629
13.4
528
13.4
1,000
11.6
1,528
12.1
Technical staff
462
12.0
877
10.7
1,339
11.1
1,785
13.7
1,757
12.8
3,542
13.3
2,124
14.6
2,172
14.2
4,296
14.4
Executive staff
2,445
16.4
2,447
15.8
4,892
16.1
2,351
14.1
2,820
12.7
5,171
13.3
2,652
14.3
3,172
13.3
5,824
13.7
TOTAL
2,907
15.5
3,324
14
6,231
14.7
10 to 14 years
357
9.8
1,239
14.5
1,596
13.1
328
8.3
1,089
12.6
1,417
11.3
Technical staff
308
8.0
958
11.7
1,266
10.5
2,298
17.6
2,133
15.6
4,431
16.6
2,106
14.5
1,898
12.4
4,004
13.4
Executive staff
1,815
12.2
1,618
10.4
3,433
11.3
2,655
15.9
3,372
15.2
6,027
15.5
2,434
13.1
2,987
12.5
5,421
12.8
TOTAL
2,123
11.3
2,576
10.9
4,699
11.1
15 to 19 years
273
7.5
1,471
17.3
1,744
14.3
257
6.5
1,286
14.9
1,543
12.3
Technical staff
235
6.1
1,188
14.5
1,423
11.8
2,108
16.2
2,821
20.6
4,929
18.4
2,352
16.1
3,005
19.7
5,357
18.0
Executive staff
2,504
16.8
3,069
19.8
5,573
18.4
2,381
14.3
4,292
19.3
6,673
17.2
2,609
14.1
4,291
18
6,900
16.3
TOTAL
2,739
14.6
4,257
18
6,996
16.5
20 to 24 years
125
3.4
737
8.7
862
7.1
164
4.2
961
11.1
1,125
8.9
Technical staff
178
4.6
1,023
12.5
1,201
10.0
1,915
14.7
2,162
15.8
4,077
15.3
2,313
15.9
2,790
18.3
5,103
17.1
Executive staff
2,260
15.2
2,888
18.6
5,148
17.0
2,040
12.2
2,899
13.1
4,939
12.7
2,477
13.4
3,751
15.7
6,228
14.7
TOTAL
2,438
13.0
3,911
16.5
6,349
15.0
25 to 29 years
73
2.0
230
2.7
303
2.5
51
1.3
197
2.3
248
2.0
Technical staff
41
1.1
201
2.5
242
2.0
528
4.0
589
4.3
1,117
4.2
629
4.3
712
4.7
1,341
4.5
Executive staff
787
5.3
896
5.8
1,683
5.5
601
3.6
819
3.7
1,420
3.6
680
3.7
909
3.8
1,589
3.7
TOTAL
828
4.4
1,097
4.6
1,925
4.5
30 to 34 years
145
4.0
574
6.7
719
5.9
144
3.6
523
6.1
667
5.3
Technical staff
136
3.5
483
5.9
619
5.1
902
6.9
1,055
7.7
1,957
7.3
914
6.3
1,079
7.1
1,993
6.7
Executive staff
890
6.0
1,055
6.8
1,945
6.4
1,047
6.3
1,629
7.3
2,676
6.9
1,058
5.7
1,602
6.7
2,660
6.3
TOTAL
1,026
5.5
1,538
6.5
2,564
6.0
35 to 39 years
292
8.0
905
10.6
1,197
9.8
170
4.3
525
6.1
695
5.5
Technical staff
118
3.1
401
4.9
519
4.3
833
6.4
871
6.4
1,704
6.4
663
4.6
652
4.3
1,315
4.4
Executive staff
622
4.2
640
4.1
1,262
4.2
1,125
6.7
1,776
8.0
2,901
7.5
833
4.5
1,177
4.9
2,010
4.7
TOTAL
740
4.0
1,041
4.4
1,781
4.2
40 years and over
121
3.3
410
4.8
531
4.4
141
3.6
584
6.8
725
5.8
Technical staff
118
3.1
524
6.4
642
5.3
261
2.0
300
2.2
561
2.1
336
2.3
484
3.2
820
2.8
Executive staff
307
2.1
430
2.8
737
2.4
382
2.3
710
3.2
1,092
2.8
477
2.6
1,068
4.5
1,545
3.6
TOTAL
425
2.3
954
4
1,379
3.3
16,704
100
22,201
100
38,905
100
18,515
100
23,883
100
42,398
100
ENSEMBLE
18,707
100
23,689
100
42,396
100
The percentages are based on the men or women headcount in each category, and the percentages of the «Total» lines are calculated on the basis of the number of men or women employees as a whole.
01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA
