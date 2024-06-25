SOCIAL REPORT 2023

BNP PARIBAS SA

GROUP HUMAN RESOURCES

SOCIAL REPORT 2023

2023

Information

CONTENTS

3

01 | EMPLOYMENT

11

- Headcounts

5

12

- Non-Bnp Paribas Employees

12

13

- Recruitments

13

14

- Departures

14

15

- Career Development

15

16

- Unemployment

18

17

- Disabled People

18

18

- Absenteeism

19

19

- Leaves

20

02 | EMPLOYEE COMPENSATIONS AND RELAXED EXPENSES

21

- Employee Compensation, Social Security Contributions and Payroll Taxes

24

22

- Analysis of Compensation

26

24

- Related Expenses

27

26

- Company Profit Sharing Scheme and Matching Contribution

27

03 | HEALTH AND SAFETY

31

- Work-Related and Commuting Accidents

29

32

- Breakdown of Accidents by Material Aspect

30

35

- Expenditure on Safety

30

04 | OTHER WORKING CONDITIONS

41

- Hours Worked and Flexible Working Hours

32

42

- Organization of Working Hours

36

45

- Expenditure to Improve Working Conditions

36

05 | TRAINING

51

- In-Service Professional Training

38

52

- Training Leave

44

53

- Work-Study Contract

44

06 | PROFESSIONAL RELATIONS

61

- Employee Representatives

46

62

- Employee Communications

47

63

- Disputes

48

07 | OTHER WELFARE FACILITIES PROVIDED BY THE COMPANY

71

- Social and Cultural Activities

50

72

- Other Welfare Contributions

51

BILANS SOCIAUX SA 2023

SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

Exane legal entity was integrated into BNP Paribas SA on 01/11/2023. As a result, ex-Exane employees are also integrated into BNP Paribas SA on 01/11/2023. In this report :

  • ex Exane employees are included in the indicators calculated as of 31/12/2023
  • ex Exane employees are included only between 01/11/2023 and 31/12/2023 in the historical indicators (recruitments, departures, absences, average monthly headcount).

For specific cases, remarks have been added to the indicators concerned.

BILANS SOCIAUX SA 2023

01

EMPLOYMENT

11 - Headcounts

12 - Non-BNP Paribas Employees

13 - Recruitments

14 - Departures

15 - Career Developments

16 - Unemployment

17 - Disabled People

18 - Absenteeism

19 - Leaves

01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

11 | HEADCOUNTS

5

All the indicators, with the exception of data concerning promotions, pay rises and remuneration, are based on total headcount (indicator 111-B).

111 | TOTAL HEADCOUNTS AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)

2021

2022

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

15,275

20,107

35,382

16,820

21,475

38,295

111-A - PAID HEADCOUNT*

377

1,169

1,546

394

1,214

1,608

Unpaid absentees

1,052

925

1,977

1,301

1,194

2,495

Work-study contracts

2023

Men

Women

TOTAL

17,016

21,320

38,336

340

1,161

1,501

1,351

1,208

2,559

16,704

22,201

38,905

18,515

23,883

42,398

472

441

913

430

406

836

295

81

376

289

77

366

17,471

22,723

40,194

19,234

24,366

43,600

111-B - TOTAL HEADCOUNT

On secondment in France

On secondment outside France

111-C - TOTAL HEADCOUNT INCLUDING

EMPLOYEES ON SECONDMENT

18,707

23,689

42,396

392

378

770

274

78

352

19,373

24,145

43,518

* Including 81 employees received on secondment in 2021, 81 employees received on secondment in 2022 and 81 employees received on secondment in 2023.

111-B | TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31st PER CATEGORY (one for one)

2021

2022

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

3,654

8,519

12,173

3,946

8,636

12,582

1,3050

13,682

26,732

14,569

15,247

29,816

16,704

22,201

38,905

18,515

23,883

42,398

Technical staff

Executive staff

TOTAL

2023

Men

Women

TOTAL

3,836

8,192

12,028

14,871

15,497

30,368

18,707

23,689

42,396

111-B- BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT PER CATEGORY

2021

2022

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

30.0

70.0

100.0

31.4

68.6

100.0

48.8

51.2

100.0

48.9

51.1

100.0

42.9

57.1

100.0

43.7

56.3

100.0

Technical staff

Executive staff

TOTAL

2023

Men

Women

TOTAL

31.9

68.1

100.0

49.0

51.0

100.0

44.1

55.9

100.0

01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

11 | HEADCOUNTS

6

111-B- BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT BY GENDER (Technical staff + Executive staff)

2021

2022

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

21.9

38.4

31.3

21.3

36.2

29.7

78.1

61.6

68.7

78.7

63.8

70.3

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

100.0

Technical staff

Executive staff

TOTAL

2023

Men

Women

TOTAL

20.5

34.6

28.4

79.5

65.4

71.6

100.0

100.0

100.0

CHANGE IN HEADCOUNT

50,000

45,000

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2021

2022

2023

Total

Executive staff

Technical staff

CHANGE IN HEADCOUNTS (AS A %)

100%

90%

80%

31.3%

29.7%

70%

60%

72.0%

50%

40%

68.7%

70.3%

30%

20%

28.0%

10%

0%

2021

2022

2023

Executive staff

Technical staff

51.8%

51.6%

51.4%

51.2%

51.0%

50.8%

50.6%

50.4%

50.2%

50.0%

49.8%

CHANGE IN WOMEN EXECUTIVE STAFF (AS A %)

51.2% 51.1%

51.0%

202120222023

Women Executive Staff

111-BIS - TOTAL HEADCOUNT AS AT DECEMBER 31ST PER CATEGORY (FTE)

2021

2022

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

3,604

7,987

11,591

3,899

8,131

12,030

12,999

13,318

26,317

14,516

14,864

29,379

16,603

21,305

37,908

18,415

22,995

41,409

Technical staff Executive staff

TOTAL

2023

Men

Women

TOTAL

3,794

7,724

11,517

14,814

15,122

29,936

18,607

22,846

41,453

FTE standard: each full-time employee is counted for 1 and each part-time employee in proportion to their working hours (e.g.: 0.8 for 4/5 of a full-time position, 0.6 for 3/5 full-time).

01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

11 | HEADCOUNTS

7

112 - PERMANENT STAFF

2021

2022

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

2,158

4,923

7,081

2,387

5,028

7,415

11,906

11,205

23,111

14,175

13,074

27,249

14,064

16,128

30,192

16,562

18,102

34,664

Technical staff Executive staff

TOTAL

2023

Men

Women

TOTAL

2,270

4,764

7,034

14,519

13,418

27,937

16,789

18,182

34,971

Holders of an unlimited term, full-time work contract, registered as permanent staff from January 1s to December 31st for the reference year.

113 - NOMBRE OF EMPLOYEES WITH A FIXED-TERM CONTRACT AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)

2021

2022

2023

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

Men

Women

TOTAL

Paid headcount

64

103

167

65

115

180

Technical staff

41

82

123

59

59

118

55

77

132

Executive staff

36

50

86

123

162

285

120

192

312

TOTAL

77

132

209

Unpaid absentees

2

0

2

0

2

2

Technical staff

0

1

1

1

0

1

0

0

0

Executive staff

0

1

1

3

0

3

0

2

2

TOTAL

0

2

2

Apprenticeship*

934

812

1,746

1,187

1,096

2,283

Technical staff

1,256

1,117

2,373

1

4

5

6

5

11

Executive staff

5

4

9

935

816

1,751

1,193

1,101

2,294

TOTAL

1,261

1,121

2,382

Other work-study contracts

117

109

226

108

93

201

Technical staff

90

87

177

0

0

0

0

0

0

Executive staff

0

0

0

117

109

226

108

93

0

TOTAL

90

87

177

Total

1,117

1,024

2,141

1,360

1,306

2,666

Technical staff

1,387

1,287

2,674

61

63

124

61

82

143

Executive staff

41

55

96

1,178

1,087

2,265

1,421

1,388

2,809

TOTAL

1,428

1,342

2,770

*Including 9 Industrial Training & Research Agreement (CIFRE) contracts in 2022.

114 - AVERAGE MONTHLY HEADCOUNT (one for one)

2021

2022

12,373

12,273

26,550

27,616

38,923

39,889

Technical staff

Executive staff

TOTAL

2023

12,267

29,979

42,246

Monthly headcount obtained by adding together the number of employees at the end of each month and dividing the total by 12.

Ex Exane employees have been accounted for only the last two months of 2023.

01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

11 | HEADCOUNTS

8

115/116 - BREAKDOWN OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT BY GENDER AND BY AGE AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)

2021

2022

2023

Men

%

Women

%

TOTAL

%

Men

%

Women

%

TOTAL

%

Men

%

Women

%

TOTAL

%

Under 25

909

24.9

920

10.8

1,829

15.0

1,147

29.1

1,192

13.8

2,339

18.6

Technical staff

1,187

30.9

1,172

14.3

2,359

19.6

183

1.4

159

1.2

342

1.3

258

1.8

245

1.6

503

1.7

Executive staff

237

1.6

214

1.4

451

1.5

1,092

6.5

1,079

4.9

2,171

5.6

1,405

7.6

1,437

6.0

2,842

6.7

TOTAL

1,424

7.6

1,386

5.9

2,810

6.6

25 to 29 years

636

17.4

853

10.0

1,489

12.2

684

17.3

920

10.7

1,604

12.7

Technical staff

671

17.5

847

10.3

1,518

12.6

1,083

8.3

998

7.3

2,081

7.8

1,294

8.9

1,124

7.4

2,418

8.1

Executive staff

1,388

9.3

1,187

7.7

2,575

8.5

1,719

10.3

1,851

8.3

3,570

9.2

1,978

10.7

2,044

8.6

4,022

9.5

TOTAL

2,059

11

2,034

8.6

4,093

9.7

30 to 34 years

538

14.7

1,072

12.6

1,610

13.2

575

14.6

1,042

12.1

1,617

12.9

Technical staff

513

13.4

974

11.9

1,487

12.4

1,476

11.3

1,478

10.8

2,954

11.1

1,675

11.5

1,663

10.9

3,338

11.2

Executive staff

1,651

11.1

1,662

10.7

3,313

10.9

2,014

12.1

2,550

11.5

4,564

11.7

2,250

12.2

2,705

11.3

4,955

11.7

TOTAL

2,164

11.6

2,636

11.1

4,800

11.3

35 to 39 years

383

10.5

1,287

15.1

1,670

13.7

395

10.0

1,159

13.4

1,554

12.4

Technical staff

399

10.4

1,056

12.9

1,455

12.1

1,622

12.4

2,208

16.1

3,830

14.3

1,808

12.4

2,280

15.0

4,088

13.7

Executive staff

1,814

12.2

2,183

14.1

3,997

13.2

2,005

12.0

3,495

15.7

5,500

14.1

2,203

11.9

3,439

14.4

5,642

13.3

TOTAL

2,213

11.8

3,239

13.7

5,452

12.9

40 to 44 years

309

8.5

1,388

16.3

1,697

13.9

322

8.2

1,437

16.6

1,759

14.0

Technical staff

322

8.4

1,383

16.9

1,705

14.2

2,116

16.2

2,757

20.2

4,873

18.2

2,303

15.8

3,034

19.9

5,337

17.9

Executive staff

2,281

15.3

3,030

19.6

5,311

17.5

2,425

14.5

4,145

18.7

6,570

16.9

2,625

14.2

4,471

18.7

7,096

16.7

TOTAL

2,603

13.9

4,413

18.6

7,016

16.5

45 to 49 years

156

4.3

657

7.7

813

6.7

206

5.2

771

8.9

977

7.8

Technical staff

208

5.4

846

10.3

1,054

8.8

2,250

17.2

2,140

15.6

4,390

16.4

2,482

17.0

2,569

16.8

5,051

16.9

Executive staff

2,478

16.7

2,687

17.3

5,165

17.0

2,406

14.4

2,797

12.6

5,203

13.4

2,688

14.5

3,340

14.0

6,028

14.2

TOTAL

2,686

14.4

3,533

14.9

6,219

14.7

50 to 54 years

160

4.4

632

7.4

792

6.5

153

3.9

604

7.0

757

6.0

Technical staff

133

3.5

575

7.0

708

5.9

1,641

12.6

1,591

11.6

3,232

12.1

1,948

13.4

1,778

11.7

3,726

12.5

Executive staff

2,145

14.4

1,976

12.8

4,121

13.6

1,801

10.8

2,223

10.0

4,024

10.3

2,101

11.3

2,382

10.0

4,483

10.6

TOTAL

2,278

12.2

2,551

10.8

4,829

11.4

55 to 59 years

319

8.7

1,133

13.3

1,452

11.9

261

6.6

921

10.7

1,182

9.4

Technical staff

220

5.7

735

9.0

955

7.9

1,721

13.2

1,657

12.1

3,378

12.6

1,771

12.2

1,775

11.6

3,546

11.9

Executive staff

1,795

12.1

1,657

10.7

3,452

11.4

2,040

12.2

2,790

12.6

4,830

12.4

2,032

11.0

2,696

11.3

4,728

11.2

TOTAL

2,015

10.8

2,392

10.1

4,407

10.4

60 and over

244

6.7

577

6.8

821

6.7

203

5.1

590

6.8

793

6.3

Technical staff

183

4.8

604

7.4

787

6.5

958

7 ,3

694

5.1

1,652

6.2

1,030

7.1

779

5.1

1,809

6.1

Executive staff

1,082

7.3

901

5.8

1,983

6.5

1,202

7.2

1,271

5.7

2,473

6.4

1,233

6.7

1,369

5.7

2,602

6.1

TOTAL

1,265

6.8

1,505

6.4

2,770

6.5

16,704

100

22,201

100

38,905

100

18,515

100

23,883

100

42,398

100

GLOBAL

18,707

100

23,689

100

42,396

100

The percentages are based on the men or women headcount in each category, and the percentages of the «Total» lines are calculated on the basis of the number of men or women employees as a whole.

01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

11 | HEADCOUNTS

9

AGE PYRAMID, YEARS 2022-2023

(% OF AGE BRACKETS IN MEN OR WOMEN HEADCOUNT)

See details on the previous page

2023 Women

2023 Men

2022 Women

2022 Men

SENIORITY PYRAMID, YEARS 2022-2023

(% OF SENIORITY GROUPS IN MEN OR WOMEN HEADCOUNT)

See details on the next page

2023 Women

2023 Men

2022 Women

2022 Men

01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

60 and over

55 to 59

MEN

WOMEN

50 to 54

45 to 49

40 to 44

35 to 39

30 to 34

25 to 29

Under 25 years

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

25%

40 and over

35 to 39

MEN

WOMEN

30 to 34

25 to 29

20 to 24

15 to 19

10 o 14

5 to 9

Under 5 years

30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

5%

10%

15%

20 %

25%

11 | HEADCOUNTS

10

115/117 -BREAKDOWN OF HEADCOUNT BY GENDER AND BY LENGTH OF SERVICE AS AT DECEMBER 31st (one for one)

2021

2022

2023

Men

%

Women

%

TOTAL

%

Men

%

Women

%

TOTAL

%

Men

%

Women

%

TOTAL

%

Less than 5 years

1,702

46.6

1,890

22.2

3,592

29.5

2,163

54.8

2,471

28.6

4,634

36.8

Technical staff

2,240

58.4

2,537

31.0

4,777

39.7

2,420

18.5

1,994

14 ,6

4,414

16.5

3,132

21.5

2,455

16.1

5,587

18.7

Executive staff

3,241

21.8

2,454

15.8

5,695

18.8

4,122

24.7

3,884

17.5

8,006

20.6

5,295

28.6

4,926

20.6

10,221

24.1

TOTAL

5,481

29.3

4,991

21.1

10,472

24.7

5 to 9 years

566

15.5

1,063

12.5

1,629

13.4

528

13.4

1,000

11.6

1,528

12.1

Technical staff

462

12.0

877

10.7

1,339

11.1

1,785

13.7

1,757

12.8

3,542

13.3

2,124

14.6

2,172

14.2

4,296

14.4

Executive staff

2,445

16.4

2,447

15.8

4,892

16.1

2,351

14.1

2,820

12.7

5,171

13.3

2,652

14.3

3,172

13.3

5,824

13.7

TOTAL

2,907

15.5

3,324

14

6,231

14.7

10 to 14 years

357

9.8

1,239

14.5

1,596

13.1

328

8.3

1,089

12.6

1,417

11.3

Technical staff

308

8.0

958

11.7

1,266

10.5

2,298

17.6

2,133

15.6

4,431

16.6

2,106

14.5

1,898

12.4

4,004

13.4

Executive staff

1,815

12.2

1,618

10.4

3,433

11.3

2,655

15.9

3,372

15.2

6,027

15.5

2,434

13.1

2,987

12.5

5,421

12.8

TOTAL

2,123

11.3

2,576

10.9

4,699

11.1

15 to 19 years

273

7.5

1,471

17.3

1,744

14.3

257

6.5

1,286

14.9

1,543

12.3

Technical staff

235

6.1

1,188

14.5

1,423

11.8

2,108

16.2

2,821

20.6

4,929

18.4

2,352

16.1

3,005

19.7

5,357

18.0

Executive staff

2,504

16.8

3,069

19.8

5,573

18.4

2,381

14.3

4,292

19.3

6,673

17.2

2,609

14.1

4,291

18

6,900

16.3

TOTAL

2,739

14.6

4,257

18

6,996

16.5

20 to 24 years

125

3.4

737

8.7

862

7.1

164

4.2

961

11.1

1,125

8.9

Technical staff

178

4.6

1,023

12.5

1,201

10.0

1,915

14.7

2,162

15.8

4,077

15.3

2,313

15.9

2,790

18.3

5,103

17.1

Executive staff

2,260

15.2

2,888

18.6

5,148

17.0

2,040

12.2

2,899

13.1

4,939

12.7

2,477

13.4

3,751

15.7

6,228

14.7

TOTAL

2,438

13.0

3,911

16.5

6,349

15.0

25 to 29 years

73

2.0

230

2.7

303

2.5

51

1.3

197

2.3

248

2.0

Technical staff

41

1.1

201

2.5

242

2.0

528

4.0

589

4.3

1,117

4.2

629

4.3

712

4.7

1,341

4.5

Executive staff

787

5.3

896

5.8

1,683

5.5

601

3.6

819

3.7

1,420

3.6

680

3.7

909

3.8

1,589

3.7

TOTAL

828

4.4

1,097

4.6

1,925

4.5

30 to 34 years

145

4.0

574

6.7

719

5.9

144

3.6

523

6.1

667

5.3

Technical staff

136

3.5

483

5.9

619

5.1

902

6.9

1,055

7.7

1,957

7.3

914

6.3

1,079

7.1

1,993

6.7

Executive staff

890

6.0

1,055

6.8

1,945

6.4

1,047

6.3

1,629

7.3

2,676

6.9

1,058

5.7

1,602

6.7

2,660

6.3

TOTAL

1,026

5.5

1,538

6.5

2,564

6.0

35 to 39 years

292

8.0

905

10.6

1,197

9.8

170

4.3

525

6.1

695

5.5

Technical staff

118

3.1

401

4.9

519

4.3

833

6.4

871

6.4

1,704

6.4

663

4.6

652

4.3

1,315

4.4

Executive staff

622

4.2

640

4.1

1,262

4.2

1,125

6.7

1,776

8.0

2,901

7.5

833

4.5

1,177

4.9

2,010

4.7

TOTAL

740

4.0

1,041

4.4

1,781

4.2

40 years and over

121

3.3

410

4.8

531

4.4

141

3.6

584

6.8

725

5.8

Technical staff

118

3.1

524

6.4

642

5.3

261

2.0

300

2.2

561

2.1

336

2.3

484

3.2

820

2.8

Executive staff

307

2.1

430

2.8

737

2.4

382

2.3

710

3.2

1,092

2.8

477

2.6

1,068

4.5

1,545

3.6

TOTAL

425

2.3

954

4

1,379

3.3

16,704

100

22,201

100

38,905

100

18,515

100

23,883

100

42,398

100

ENSEMBLE

18,707

100

23,689

100

42,396

100

The percentages are based on the men or women headcount in each category, and the percentages of the «Total» lines are calculated on the basis of the number of men or women employees as a whole.

01 | EMPLOYMENT - SOCIAL REPORT 2023 BNP PARIBAS SA

