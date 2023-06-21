Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:37:13 2023-06-21 am EDT
57.52 EUR   +1.39%
06:30aBNP Paribas : Target cut by -14.9%
Alphavalue
05:36aQuadient Closes EUR90 Million Stimulus Participating Loan
MT
04:31aBNP PARIBAS : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : Target cut by -14.9%

06/21/2023 | 06:30am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 47 599 M 51 913 M 51 913 M
Net income 2023 11 163 M 12 175 M 12 175 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,89x
Yield 2023 7,40%
Capitalization 68 359 M 74 554 M 74 554 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 56,73 €
Average target price 76,09 €
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS6.54%74 554
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.83%416 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.83%230 069
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.73%227 557
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.48%163 671
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.45%157 181
