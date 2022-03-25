BNP Paribas : Universal registration document and annual financial report 2021

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021
The bank for a changing world
-
1 PRESENTATION OF THE BNP PARIBAS GROUP 3
1.1 Group presentation 4
1.2 Key ﬁgures 5
1.3 History 6
1.4 Presentation of operating divisions and business lines 7
1.5 BNP Paribas and its shareholders 19
-
2 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
AND INTERNAL CONTROL 33
2.1 Corporate governance report 34 2.2 Statutory auditors' report, prepared in accordance with article L.22-10-71 of the French Commercial Code, on the Board of directors' Corporate governance report 114
governance report 114
2.3 The Executive Committee 114
2.4 Internal control 115
3 2021 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS 131
3.1 BNP Paribas consolidated results 132
3.2 Core Business results 134
3.3 Balance sheet 149
3.4 Proﬁt and loss account 153
3.5 Recent events 157
3.6 Outlook 157
3.7 Financial structure 160
3.8 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) -
Article 223-1 of the AMF's General Regulation 161
STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2021 177
-
4.1 Proﬁt and loss account for the year ended 31 December 2021 180
31 December 2021 180
-
4.2 Statement of net income and changes in assets
and liabilities recognised directly in equity 181
4.3 Balance sheet at 31 December 2021 182
-
4.4 Cash ﬂow statement for the year ended
31 December 2021 183
-
4.5 Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 184
-
4.6 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS
as adopted by the European Union 186
-
4.7 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements 291
5 RISKS AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY - PILLAR 3 297
5.1
ﬁnancial statements 291
Annual risk survey 301
5.2 Capital management and capital adequacy 324
5.3 Risk management 357
5.4 Credit risk 365
5.5 Securitisation in the banking book 439
5.6 Counterparty credit risk 450
5.7 Market risk 462
5.8 Liquidity risk 481
5.9 Operational risk 498
5.10 Insurance risks 505
Appendix 1: Sovereign exposures 510
Appendix 2: Regulatory capital - Detail 512 Appendix 3: Countercyclical capital buffer
and G-SIB buffer 517 Appendix 4: Capital requirements of significant
subsidiaries 520
Appendix 5: List of tables and figures 526
Appendix 6: Acronyms 530
6 INFORMATION ON THE PARENT
|
531
|
6.1
|
BNP PARIBAS SA ﬁnancial statements
|
532
|
Notes to the parent company financial statements
|
534
|
6.2
|
Appropriation of income for the year ended
|
31 December 2021 and dividend distribution
|
560
|
6.3
|
BNP Paribas SA ﬁve-year ﬁnancial summary
|
561
|
6.4
|
Main subsidiaries and associates of BNP Paribas SA
|
562
|
6.5
|
Disclosures of investments of BNP Paribas SA
|
in 2021 affecting at least 5% of share capital of
|
french companies
|
570
|
6.6
Statutory Auditors' report on the ﬁnancial statements 571
COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2021
7 A COMMITTED BANK: INFORMATION
CONCERNING THE ECONOMIC, SOCIAL, CIVIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL
RESPONSIBILITY OF BNP PARIBAS 577
7.1 Strategy 580
-
7.2 Our economic responsibility: ﬁnancing
the economy in an ethical manner 588
-
7.3 Our social responsibility: promote the development and the engagement of our employees 602
-
7.4 Our civic responsibility: being a positive agent for change 623
change 622
-
7.5 Our environmental responsibility: accelerating the
ecological and energy transition 630
7.7 Duty of Care and Modern Slavery and Human Trafﬁcking Statement 642
and Human Trafﬁcking Statement 642
7.8 Extra-ﬁnancial performance statement 650
-
7.9 Eligible activities under the meaning
of the European Taxonomy 655
-
7.10 Grenelle II GRI, ISO 26000, Global Compact,
Sustainable Development Goals, Principles
for Responsible Banking table of concordance 659
-
7.11 Report of one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the veriﬁcation of the consolidated extra-ﬁnancial performance statement 664
statement 664
8 GENERAL INFORMATION 667
8.1 Documents on display 668
8.2 Material contracts 668
8.3 Dependence on external parties 668
8.4 Signiﬁcant changes 669
8.5 Investments 669
8.6 Information on locations and businesses in 2021 670
8.7 Founding documents and Articles of association 677
8.8 Statutory Auditors' special report on related party
agreements 682
9 STATUTORY AUDITORS 685
9.1 Statutory Auditors 686
10 PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR
THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 687
-
10.1 Person responsible for the Universal registration
document and the annual ﬁnancial report 688
-
10.2 Statement by the person responsible
11 TABLES OF CONCORDANCE 689
for the Universal registration document 688
APPENDICE 695
Key information regarding the issuer, pursuant to
Article 26.4 of European Regulation No 2017/1129 695
2021 Universal registration document and annual ﬁnancial report
The English version of the Universal registration document has been filed on March 25, 2022 with the AMF, as competent authority under regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant to article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
The Universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if approved by the AMF together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
The Universal Registration Document may form part of a prospectus of the issuer consisting of separate documents within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.
This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document issued in French and it is available on the website of the issuer.
|
1.1
|
Group presentation
|
4
|
1.2
|
Key ﬁgures
|
5
|
Results
|
5
|
Capitalisation
|
5
|
Long-term and short-term ratings
|
5
|
1.3
|
History
|
6
|
1.4
|
Presentation of operating divisions and business lines
|
7
|
Retail Banking & Services
|
7
|
Domestic Markets
|
7
|
International Financial Services
|
11
|
Corporate & Institutional Banking
|
15
|
Corporate Centre
|
18
|
1.5
|
BNP Paribas and its shareholders
|
19
|
Share capital
|
19
|
Changes in share ownership
|
19
|
Listing information
|
21
|
Shareholder Dashboard
|
23
|
Creating value for shareholders
|
24
|
Communication with shareholders
|
25
|
Shareholder Liaison Committee
|
26
|
Dividend
|
26
|
Change in dividend (in euros per share)
|
27
|
BNP Paribas registered shares
|
27
|
Shareholders' Annual General Meeting
|
28
|
Disclosure Thresholds
|
31
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.