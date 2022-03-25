Log in
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : Universal registration document and annual financial report 2021

03/25/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

The bank for a changing world

  • 1 PRESENTATION OF THE BNP PARIBAS GROUP 3

    1.1 Group presentation 4

    1.2 Key ﬁgures 5

    1.3 History 6

    1.4 Presentation of operating divisions and business lines 7

    1.5 BNP Paribas and its shareholders 19

  • 2 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

    AND INTERNAL CONTROL 33

    2.1 Corporate governance report 34 2.2 Statutory auditors' report, prepared in accordance with article L.22-10-71 of the French Commercial Code, on the Board of directors' Corporate

governance report 114

2.3 The Executive Committee 114

2.4 Internal control 115

3 2021 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS 131

3.1 BNP Paribas consolidated results 132

3.2 Core Business results 134

3.3 Balance sheet 149

3.4 Proﬁt and loss account 153

3.5 Recent events 157

3.6 Outlook 157

3.7 Financial structure 160

3.8 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) -

4 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

Article 223-1 of the AMF's General Regulation 161

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021 177

  • 4.1 Proﬁt and loss account for the year ended

    31 December 2021 180

  • 4.2 Statement of net income and changes in assets

    and liabilities recognised directly in equity 181

4.3 Balance sheet at 31 December 2021 182

  • 4.4 Cash ﬂow statement for the year ended

    31 December 2021 183

  • 4.5 Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

    between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 184

  • 4.6 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS

    as adopted by the European Union 186

  • 4.7 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated

    5 RISKS AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY - PILLAR 3 297

    5.1

    ﬁnancial statements 291

Annual risk survey 301

5.2 Capital management and capital adequacy 324

5.3 Risk management 357

5.4 Credit risk 365

5.5 Securitisation in the banking book 439

5.6 Counterparty credit risk 450

5.7 Market risk 462

5.8 Liquidity risk 481

5.9 Operational risk 498

5.10 Insurance risks 505

Appendix 1: Sovereign exposures 510

Appendix 2: Regulatory capital - Detail 512 Appendix 3: Countercyclical capital buffer

and G-SIB buffer 517 Appendix 4: Capital requirements of significant

subsidiaries 520

Appendix 5: List of tables and figures 526

Appendix 6: Acronyms 530

6 INFORMATION ON THE PARENT

531

6.1

BNP PARIBAS SA ﬁnancial statements

532

Notes to the parent company financial statements

534

6.2

Appropriation of income for the year ended

31 December 2021 and dividend distribution

560

6.3

BNP Paribas SA ﬁve-year ﬁnancial summary

561

6.4

Main subsidiaries and associates of BNP Paribas SA

562

6.5

Disclosures of investments of BNP Paribas SA

in 2021 affecting at least 5% of share capital of

french companies

570

6.6

Statutory Auditors' report on the ﬁnancial statements 571

COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2021

7 A COMMITTED BANK: INFORMATION

CONCERNING THE ECONOMIC, SOCIAL, CIVIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL

RESPONSIBILITY OF BNP PARIBAS 577

7.1 Strategy 580

  • 7.2 Our economic responsibility: ﬁnancing

    the economy in an ethical manner 588

  • 7.3 Our social responsibility: promote the development and the engagement of our employees 602

  • 7.4 Our civic responsibility: being a positive agent for

    change 622

  • 7.5 Our environmental responsibility: accelerating the

    ecological and energy transition 630

7.6 TCFD table of concordance 641 7.7 Duty of Care and Modern Slavery

and Human Trafﬁcking Statement 642

7.8 Extra-ﬁnancial performance statement 650

  • 7.9 Eligible activities under the meaning

    of the European Taxonomy 655

  • 7.10 Grenelle II GRI, ISO 26000, Global Compact,

    Sustainable Development Goals, Principles

    for Responsible Banking table of concordance 659

  • 7.11 Report of one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the veriﬁcation of the consolidated extra-ﬁnancial performance

    statement 664

8 GENERAL INFORMATION 667

8.1 Documents on display 668

8.2 Material contracts 668

8.3 Dependence on external parties 668

8.4 Signiﬁcant changes 669

8.5 Investments 669

8.6 Information on locations and businesses in 2021 670

8.7 Founding documents and Articles of association 677

8.8 Statutory Auditors' special report on related party

agreements 682

9 STATUTORY AUDITORS 685

9.1 Statutory Auditors 686

10 PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR

THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 687

  • 10.1 Person responsible for the Universal registration

    document and the annual ﬁnancial report 688

  • 10.2 Statement by the person responsible

    11 TABLES OF CONCORDANCE 689

    for the Universal registration document 688

APPENDICE 695

Key information regarding the issuer, pursuant to

Article 26.4 of European Regulation No 2017/1129 695

2021 Universal registration document and annual ﬁnancial report

The English version of the Universal registration document has been filed on March 25, 2022 with the AMF, as competent authority under regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant to article 9 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if approved by the AMF together with any amendments, if applicable, and a securities note and summary approved in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

The Universal Registration Document may form part of a prospectus of the issuer consisting of separate documents within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document issued in French and it is available on the website of the issuer.

1.1

Group presentation

4

1.2

Key ﬁgures

5

Results

5

Capitalisation

5

Long-term and short-term ratings

5

1.3

History

6

1.4

Presentation of operating divisions and business lines

7

Retail Banking & Services

7

Domestic Markets

7

International Financial Services

11

Corporate & Institutional Banking

15

Corporate Centre

18

1.5

BNP Paribas and its shareholders

19

Share capital

19

Changes in share ownership

19

Listing information

21

Shareholder Dashboard

23

Creating value for shareholders

24

Communication with shareholders

25

Shareholder Liaison Committee

26

Dividend

26

Change in dividend (in euros per share)

27

BNP Paribas registered shares

27

Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

28

Disclosure Thresholds

31

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 16:56:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 46 395 M 51 040 M 51 040 M
Net income 2022 9 733 M 10 707 M 10 707 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,48x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 63 037 M 69 348 M 69 348 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 51,10 €
Average target price 68,67 €
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-15.91%69 348
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.15%415 431
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.19%347 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%245 626
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.98%195 136
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.04%184 343