BNP Paribas : Universal registration document and annual financial report 2021

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

1 PRESENTATION OF THE BNP PARIBAS GROUP 3 1.1 Group presentation 4 1.2 Key ﬁgures 5 1.3 History 6 1.4 Presentation of operating divisions and business lines 7 1.5 BNP Paribas and its shareholders 19

2 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND INTERNAL CONTROL 33 2.1 Corporate governance report 34 2.2 Statutory auditors' report, prepared in accordance with article L.22-10-71 of the French Commercial Code, on the Board of directors' Corporate

governance report 114

2.3 The Executive Committee 114

2.4 Internal control 115

3 2021 REVIEW OF OPERATIONS 131

3.1 BNP Paribas consolidated results 132

3.2 Core Business results 134

3.3 Balance sheet 149

3.4 Proﬁt and loss account 153

3.5 Recent events 157

3.6 Outlook 157

3.7 Financial structure 160

3.8 Alternative Performance Measures (APM) -

4 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

Article 223-1 of the AMF's General Regulation 161

STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2021 177

4.1 Proﬁt and loss account for the year ended 31 December 2021 180

4.2 Statement of net income and changes in assets and liabilities recognised directly in equity 181

4.3 Balance sheet at 31 December 2021 182

4.4 Cash ﬂow statement for the year ended 31 December 2021 183

4.5 Statement of changes in shareholders' equity between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 184

4.6 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union 186

4.7 Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated 5 RISKS AND CAPITAL ADEQUACY - PILLAR 3 297 5.1 ﬁnancial statements 291

Annual risk survey 301

5.2 Capital management and capital adequacy 324

5.3 Risk management 357

5.4 Credit risk 365

5.5 Securitisation in the banking book 439

5.6 Counterparty credit risk 450

5.7 Market risk 462

5.8 Liquidity risk 481

5.9 Operational risk 498

5.10 Insurance risks 505

Appendix 1: Sovereign exposures 510

Appendix 2: Regulatory capital - Detail 512 Appendix 3: Countercyclical capital buffer

and G-SIB buffer 517 Appendix 4: Capital requirements of significant

subsidiaries 520

Appendix 5: List of tables and figures 526

Appendix 6: Acronyms 530

6 INFORMATION ON THE PARENT

531 6.1 BNP PARIBAS SA ﬁnancial statements 532 Notes to the parent company financial statements 534 6.2 Appropriation of income for the year ended 31 December 2021 and dividend distribution 560 6.3 BNP Paribas SA ﬁve-year ﬁnancial summary 561 6.4 Main subsidiaries and associates of BNP Paribas SA 562 6.5 Disclosures of investments of BNP Paribas SA in 2021 affecting at least 5% of share capital of french companies 570 6.6 Statutory Auditors' report on the ﬁnancial statements 571

COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2021

7 A COMMITTED BANK: INFORMATION

CONCERNING THE ECONOMIC, SOCIAL, CIVIC AND ENVIRONMENTAL

RESPONSIBILITY OF BNP PARIBAS 577

7.1 Strategy 580

7.2 Our economic responsibility: ﬁnancing the economy in an ethical manner 588

7.3 Our social responsibility: promote the development and the engagement of our employees 602

7.4 Our civic responsibility: being a positive agent for change 622

7.5 Our environmental responsibility: accelerating the ecological and energy transition 630

7.6 TCFD table of concordance 641 7.7 Duty of Care and Modern Slavery

and Human Trafﬁcking Statement 642

7.8 Extra-ﬁnancial performance statement 650

7.9 Eligible activities under the meaning of the European Taxonomy 655

7.10 Grenelle II GRI, ISO 26000, Global Compact, Sustainable Development Goals, Principles for Responsible Banking table of concordance 659

7.11 Report of one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the veriﬁcation of the consolidated extra-ﬁnancial performance statement 664

8 GENERAL INFORMATION 667

8.1 Documents on display 668

8.2 Material contracts 668

8.3 Dependence on external parties 668

8.4 Signiﬁcant changes 669

8.5 Investments 669

8.6 Information on locations and businesses in 2021 670

8.7 Founding documents and Articles of association 677

8.8 Statutory Auditors' special report on related party

agreements 682

9 STATUTORY AUDITORS 685

9.1 Statutory Auditors 686

10 PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR

THE UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 687

10.1 Person responsible for the Universal registration document and the annual ﬁnancial report 688

10.2 Statement by the person responsible 11 TABLES OF CONCORDANCE 689 for the Universal registration document 688

APPENDICE 695

Key information regarding the issuer, pursuant to

Article 26.4 of European Regulation No 2017/1129 695

