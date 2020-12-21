BNP Paribas : Wealth Management presents its 10 investment themes for 2021

BNP Paribas Wealth Management is a leading global private bank and the largest private bank in the Eurozone with €380 billion worth of assets under management as at 30 September 2020. Present in three hubs in Europe, Asia and the United States, it employs over 6,800 professionals who support High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth individuals in protecting, growing and passing on their assets. The bank aims at building a sustainable future by combining its deep expertise and reach with its clients' influence and desire for impact. The bank was recently named Best Private Bank in Europe, in North Asia, in US West and in the Middle East.

