Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:38 2023-04-13 am EDT
57.54 EUR   +0.82%
01:13pBNP Paribas appoints José Placido as its US unit's CEO
RE
12:35pBNP Paribas USA Appoints José Placido As CEO And Jean-Yves Fillion As Vice-Chairman
RE
12:35pBnp paribas usa appoints josé placido as ceo and jean-yves fill…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas appoints José Placido as its US unit's CEO

04/13/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of BNP Paribas in Nantes

The biggest euro-zone bank has also appointed Jean-Yves Fillion as the vice-chairman of the BNP Paribas USA Board of Directors.

(Reuters) - BNP Paribas said on Thursday it has appointed José Placido as chief executive officer of its U.S. operations, effective April 1.

José will assume the role of CEO of BNP Paribas USA and will oversee all U.S.-business activities while retaining in the role of CIB Americas' executive chief, the Paris-based bank said.

Jean-Yves Fillion was serving as CEO of BNP Paribas USA since 2016, overseeing both wholesale and retail operations.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BNP PARIBAS
01:13pBNP Paribas appoints José Placido as its US unit's CEO
RE
12:35pBNP Paribas USA Appoints José Placido As CEO And Jean-Yves Fillion As Vice-Chairman
RE
12:35pBnp paribas usa appoints josé placido as ceo and jean-yves fill…
RE
09:54aEC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
Alphavalue
06:14aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04/12BNP PARIBAS : Buy rating from RBC
MD
04/11Bnp Paribas Group : Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 ..
GL
04/11Bnp Paribas Group : Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 3 to 7 ..
GL
04/11BNP Paribas SA commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 122,711,193 shares, representing 9...
CI
04/11BNP PARIBAS : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 48 449 M 53 194 M 53 194 M
Net income 2023 12 034 M 13 212 M 13 212 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,72x
Yield 2023 7,43%
Capitalization 70 264 M 77 146 M 77 146 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 57,07 €
Average target price 75,00 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS7.17%77 146
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.01%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%148 024
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer