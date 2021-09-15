Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : buys majority stake in Dutch firm Dynamic Credit Group

09/15/2021 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management has agreed to buy a majority stake in Dynamic Credit Group, a Dutch asset manager and specialist lender with 9 billion euros ($10.6 billion) of assets under management, the companies said on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas said the deal would allow Dynamic Credit access to a larger distribution network. The price of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Dynamic Credit's portfolio mainly consists of Dutch mortgages, which BNP Paribas said had good growth potential.

"Given their attractive risk-return profile and low capital charge under Solvency II, Dutch mortgages are a very attractive investment for institutional investors in the ongoing low interest rate environment. Investments in Dutch mortgages are expected to continue to grow steadily," said BNP Paribas.

The Dutch government's main policy advisory body said in August that economic growth in the Netherlands was set to be stronger than previously expected.

($1 = 0.8474 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BNP PARIBAS
04:33aBNP PARIBAS : buys majority stake in Dutch firm Dynamic Credit Group
RE
04:06aBNP PARIBAS' : Asset Management Arm to Buy Majority Stake in Dynamic Credit
MT
01:53aFrance's Antin Infrastructure sets IPO price range at 20-24 euros
RE
01:22aADECCO : Raises $1.77 Billion In Notes, Bond Issuances To Fund Akka Technologies..
MT
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Babbel Group AG sets price range -2-
DJ
01:01aPRESS RELEASE : Babbel Group AG sets price range for its planned IPO at EUR 24 t..
DJ
09/14UNITED OVERSEAS BANK : Prices Nearly $1.2 Billion Sterling Bonds Due 20
MT
09/14VULCAN MATERIALS : Exane BNP Paribas Reinstates Vulcan Materials at Outperform w..
MT
09/14ELIS : Prices $236 Million Bond Tap Issue
MT
09/13BNP PARIBAS : Conférence Kepler Cheuvreux - 14/09/2021 - Solid model & strong pe..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 057 M 54 387 M 54 387 M
Net income 2021 8 512 M 10 052 M 10 052 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,32x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 66 688 M 78 856 M 78 750 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 193 319
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,39 €
Average target price 62,99 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS23.86%78 856
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.80%477 687
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.44%344 506
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%249 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.54%212 944
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.90%188 590