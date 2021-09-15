BNP Paribas : buys majority stake in Dutch firm Dynamic Credit Group

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management
has agreed to buy a majority stake in Dynamic Credit
Group, a Dutch asset manager and specialist lender with 9
billion euros ($10.6 billion) of assets under management, the
companies said on Wednesday.
BNP Paribas said the deal would allow Dynamic Credit access
to a larger distribution network. The price of the acquisition
was not disclosed.
Dynamic Credit's portfolio mainly consists of Dutch
mortgages, which BNP Paribas said had good growth potential.
"Given their attractive risk-return profile and low capital
charge under Solvency II, Dutch mortgages are a very attractive
investment for institutional investors in the ongoing low
interest rate environment. Investments in Dutch mortgages are
expected to continue to grow steadily," said BNP Paribas.
The Dutch government's main policy advisory body said in
August that economic growth in the Netherlands was set to be
stronger than previously expected.
($1 = 0.8474 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)